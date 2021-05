The 5kph was based on them being 10kph slower on straights with higher downforce wing and then only 5kph slower with the flexy wing. So the new wing gained them 5kph. However, how much of that 5kph was due to flex we'll never know. There will be other differences than the flex.



Ok. It was actually over 10kph though, thus my confusion. Yeah, obviously there are differences other than the flex between a high downforce rear wing and a med/low downforce one. I think we'll find out exactly how much the flexing of the wing helps soon enough as in the video that you posted the wing sure as hell was flexing outside of the 3mm regulation. Incidentally, I'm not sure what the regulations are regarding it, but the Mercedes shark fin flapping around like a flag on a windy day in that vid was surprising.