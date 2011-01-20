« previous next »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #840 on: May 4, 2021, 11:33:37 am »
Where are those reports? I've not seen any.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #841 on: May 4, 2021, 11:41:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  4, 2021, 11:33:27 am
Why would he not make it??
I am assuming they want Russell?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #842 on: May 4, 2021, 11:44:54 am »
I'm assuming they do too but I've not seen anything to suggest it'll happen before the end of the season
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #843 on: May 4, 2021, 11:47:16 am »
Id be shocked if Merc replaced Bottas before the end of the season and I havent see any of these reports suggesting they might either. I imagine it would cost them a few quid to get Russell out of his loan contract.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #844 on: May 4, 2021, 11:50:54 am »
the only way I see bottas getting binned before the season ends is once they've sewn up the constructors again.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #845 on: May 4, 2021, 11:54:38 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  4, 2021, 11:31:09 am
Looks like more and more reports of Bottas not making it til the end of the season.

Also in a bit of local news Castore (Merseyside based sportswear supplier) will be supplying Mclaren going forward.

Also thought this was interesting in terms of consistency of lap times

https://www.reddit.com/r/formula1/comments/n4hwdd/f1bythenumbers_race_pace_portugal/

Funny timing, as just in the last couple of weeks I've been thinking about how nice the McLaren teamwear is - had been intending to look up the jackets to see if the manufacturer did them in other colours!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #846 on: May 4, 2021, 12:19:06 pm »
The talk appears to come from German media and probably more mischief than anything (anonymous engineer 'There is some unrest at the factory about Valtteri. 'He is not up to it, which was made clearer by the job we saw Russell do in Bahrain.'.)

But if Perez pushes on for Red Bull and starts taking points away from Mercedes then the questions should be asked.

Hamilton overtaking him on Sunday wasn't team orders but the ease in which he did might as well have been. In equal cars, it should not be that easy.

I like Bottas. He's the perfect number 2 driver for Mercedes and Hamilton. He did a great safety car restart on Sunday and caught Hamilton napping. But he's not a world championship driver.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #847 on: May 4, 2021, 12:42:08 pm »
really no shame in being outpaced by hamilton to be fair

i cant see them binning him before the year is out unless there is a substantial drop in performance

id imagine it would cost a fair whack

mind you if it was red bull i wouldnt rule it out
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #848 on: May 4, 2021, 01:06:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May  4, 2021, 12:42:08 pm
really no shame in being outpaced by hamilton to be fair

i cant see them binning him before the year is out unless there is a substantial drop in performance

id imagine it would cost a fair whack

mind you if it was red bull i wouldnt rule it out

Only thing I can think of is that the gap at least anecdotally feels like its getting bigger between Hamilton and Bottas rather then smaller the longer Bottas has been there but that might just be me. Maybe they are worried about the constructors championship as Perez should help RB in that fight.

Might be other factors at play. Maybe someone else is sniffing around Russell and Mercedes are worried he might jump ship?

Does seem unlikely though.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #849 on: May 4, 2021, 03:04:05 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  4, 2021, 12:19:06 pm
The talk appears to come from German media and probably more mischief than anything (anonymous engineer 'There is some unrest at the factory about Valtteri. 'He is not up to it, which was made clearer by the job we saw Russell do in Bahrain.'.)

But if Perez pushes on for Red Bull and starts taking points away from Mercedes then the questions should be asked.

Hamilton overtaking him on Sunday wasn't team orders but the ease in which he did might as well have been. In equal cars, it should not be that easy.

I like Bottas. He's the perfect number 2 driver for Mercedes and Hamilton. He did a great safety car restart on Sunday and caught Hamilton napping. But he's not a world championship driver.

That's the reason I'd be doubtful - Mercedes & Hamilton don't really want the latter and, thus far, he's been the perfect example of the former.  At some point last year (I think), I pulled together some extremely basic stats on Bottas, Webber, and Barrichello and he compared just fine to those (as the other teammates to dominant 21st century champions).

As long as the Mercedes remains at least the equal best car (and it does appear that any initial concerns they may have had have eased), then Hamilton is clearly good enough to get his part of the job done - Bottas presumably just needs to keep bettering Perez to ensure that Red Bull can't 'gang up' on Hamilton.  If Bottas helps Mercedes score more podiums than Perez can Red Bull, they'll take both Championships and see him as having done his job well once again.

I suppose the other consideration beyond short-term goals is what the team aspire to in the long-term, and I think that many assume they have George Russell in mind as their 'next champion' (including Russell himself, and indeed probably Bottas too...!).  A bit of politics probably kick in then - how restless does Russell get, and to what extent is he willing to wait vs looking elsewhere.  A bit like the Ocon situation I suppose, but with higher stakes.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #850 on: May 4, 2021, 10:37:57 pm »
Anyone else following Portuguese racing? Does anyone know anything about this fella?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/motorsport/56966901
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #851 on: May 4, 2021, 11:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on May  4, 2021, 10:37:57 pm
Anyone else following Portuguese racing? Does anyone know anything about this fella?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/motorsport/56966901


Amused by the way they just use "...dramatically departed Marseille in March..." - one unfamiliar with French football might think there's some sort of exciting getaway drive story in there...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #852 on: May 5, 2021, 10:23:04 am »
Grosjean to drive the Mercedes W10 in a special test at the French Grand Prix
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #853 on: May 5, 2021, 11:00:53 am »
Quote from: Welshred on May  5, 2021, 10:23:04 am
Grosjean to drive the Mercedes W10 in a special test at the French Grand Prix
How many corners?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #854 on: May 5, 2021, 12:01:10 pm »
Will he get a 5 second penalty for causing a collision in his last outing?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #855 on: May 5, 2021, 12:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May  5, 2021, 10:23:04 am
Grosjean to drive the Mercedes W10 in a special test at the French Grand Prix

That's nice news.  Are any fans due in for France?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #856 on: May 6, 2021, 12:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on May  5, 2021, 12:01:10 pm
Will he get a 5 second penalty for causing a collision in his last outing?
;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #857 on: May 6, 2021, 05:15:00 pm »
Red Bull have signed more Mercedes staff to their engine department. Either Mercedes aren't bothered by so many people going or RB have pulled off a bit of a coup
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #858 on: May 6, 2021, 05:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May  6, 2021, 05:15:00 pm
Red Bull have signed more Mercedes staff to their engine department. Either Mercedes aren't bothered by so many people going or RB have pulled off a bit of a coup
Mercedes will have a conveyor belt of AMG engineers to slot into the vacate positions, just a ridiculous well oiled organisation.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #859 on: May 6, 2021, 11:45:24 pm »
Yet another Thursday night when I'm cramming in the post-race analysis from a weekend or two before... I never learn!

What are we all expecting from this weekend?  Ever so slight chance of rain on Sunday (40%) according to the F1 site.

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.whats-the-weather-forecast-for-the-2021-spanish-grand-prix.VSHROVgEQV8sxg4oedjcW.html
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 09:04:27 am »
I'm pretty sure chandhok keeps putting his mask on upside down.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 12:32:49 pm »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 12:43:07 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:32:49 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPcsZHZW1yE

he is at it again

Well he's not going anywhere any time soon.

There's even talk of his dad buying Haas from Gene Haas.

Also just read that he can't even drive under the Russian flag due to the ongoing doping ban Russia has in sport. So if he were to ever get a podium (yeah I know thats optimistic), he technically wont get the Russian flag over his head. And by some miracle he were to win a race, he wouldn't get the Russian national anthem played.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 12:43:12 pm »
Isnt Mazepin Snr looking to buy the team from Gene Haas too?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:32:49 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPcsZHZW1yE

he is at it again

In his defence, the commentators did seem to suggest that the early FP1 spin was an issue with the car more so than with his driving.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #865 on: Today at 02:30:09 pm »
Both Haas, Latifi, Tsunoda and Raikonen out in Q1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #866 on: Today at 02:51:45 pm »
Russell, Giovinazzi, Vettel, Gasly and Stroll out in Q2
