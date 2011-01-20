« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 26283 times)

Online Welshred

  Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 am »
Where are those reports? I've not seen any.
Offline Dull Tools

  Likes James Corden.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:41:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:33:27 am
Why would he not make it??
I am assuming they want Russell?
Online Welshred

  Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 am »
I'm assuming they do too but I've not seen anything to suggest it'll happen before the end of the season
Offline sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 am »
Id be shocked if Merc replaced Bottas before the end of the season and I havent see any of these reports suggesting they might either. I imagine it would cost them a few quid to get Russell out of his loan contract.
Online voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 11:50:54 am »
the only way I see bottas getting binned before the season ends is once they've sewn up the constructors again.

Offline jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 11:54:38 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:31:09 am
Looks like more and more reports of Bottas not making it til the end of the season.

Also in a bit of local news Castore (Merseyside based sportswear supplier) will be supplying Mclaren going forward.

Also thought this was interesting in terms of consistency of lap times

https://www.reddit.com/r/formula1/comments/n4hwdd/f1bythenumbers_race_pace_portugal/

Funny timing, as just in the last couple of weeks I've been thinking about how nice the McLaren teamwear is - had been intending to look up the jackets to see if the manufacturer did them in other colours!
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 12:19:06 pm »
The talk appears to come from German media and probably more mischief than anything (anonymous engineer 'There is some unrest at the factory about Valtteri. 'He is not up to it, which was made clearer by the job we saw Russell do in Bahrain.'.)

But if Perez pushes on for Red Bull and starts taking points away from Mercedes then the questions should be asked.

Hamilton overtaking him on Sunday wasn't team orders but the ease in which he did might as well have been. In equal cars, it should not be that easy.

I like Bottas. He's the perfect number 2 driver for Mercedes and Hamilton. He did a great safety car restart on Sunday and caught Hamilton napping. But he's not a world championship driver.
Online paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 12:42:08 pm »
really no shame in being outpaced by hamilton to be fair

i cant see them binning him before the year is out unless there is a substantial drop in performance

id imagine it would cost a fair whack

mind you if it was red bull i wouldnt rule it out
Offline west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 01:06:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:42:08 pm
really no shame in being outpaced by hamilton to be fair

i cant see them binning him before the year is out unless there is a substantial drop in performance

id imagine it would cost a fair whack

mind you if it was red bull i wouldnt rule it out

Only thing I can think of is that the gap at least anecdotally feels like its getting bigger between Hamilton and Bottas rather then smaller the longer Bottas has been there but that might just be me. Maybe they are worried about the constructors championship as Perez should help RB in that fight.

Might be other factors at play. Maybe someone else is sniffing around Russell and Mercedes are worried he might jump ship?

Does seem unlikely though.
Offline jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 03:04:05 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:19:06 pm
The talk appears to come from German media and probably more mischief than anything (anonymous engineer 'There is some unrest at the factory about Valtteri. 'He is not up to it, which was made clearer by the job we saw Russell do in Bahrain.'.)

But if Perez pushes on for Red Bull and starts taking points away from Mercedes then the questions should be asked.

Hamilton overtaking him on Sunday wasn't team orders but the ease in which he did might as well have been. In equal cars, it should not be that easy.

I like Bottas. He's the perfect number 2 driver for Mercedes and Hamilton. He did a great safety car restart on Sunday and caught Hamilton napping. But he's not a world championship driver.

That's the reason I'd be doubtful - Mercedes & Hamilton don't really want the latter and, thus far, he's been the perfect example of the former.  At some point last year (I think), I pulled together some extremely basic stats on Bottas, Webber, and Barrichello and he compared just fine to those (as the other teammates to dominant 21st century champions).

As long as the Mercedes remains at least the equal best car (and it does appear that any initial concerns they may have had have eased), then Hamilton is clearly good enough to get his part of the job done - Bottas presumably just needs to keep bettering Perez to ensure that Red Bull can't 'gang up' on Hamilton.  If Bottas helps Mercedes score more podiums than Perez can Red Bull, they'll take both Championships and see him as having done his job well once again.

I suppose the other consideration beyond short-term goals is what the team aspire to in the long-term, and I think that many assume they have George Russell in mind as their 'next champion' (including Russell himself, and indeed probably Bottas too...!).  A bit of politics probably kick in then - how restless does Russell get, and to what extent is he willing to wait vs looking elsewhere.  A bit like the Ocon situation I suppose, but with higher stakes.
Offline Sangria

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm »
Anyone else following Portuguese racing? Does anyone know anything about this fella?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/motorsport/56966901
Offline jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 11:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:37:57 pm
Anyone else following Portuguese racing? Does anyone know anything about this fella?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/motorsport/56966901


Amused by the way they just use "...dramatically departed Marseille in March..." - one unfamiliar with French football might think there's some sort of exciting getaway drive story in there...
Online Welshred

  Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #852 on: Today at 10:23:04 am »
Grosjean to drive the Mercedes W10 in a special test at the French Grand Prix
