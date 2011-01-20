The talk appears to come from German media and probably more mischief than anything (anonymous engineer 'There is some unrest at the factory about Valtteri. 'He is not up to it, which was made clearer by the job we saw Russell do in Bahrain.'.)



But if Perez pushes on for Red Bull and starts taking points away from Mercedes then the questions should be asked.



Hamilton overtaking him on Sunday wasn't team orders but the ease in which he did might as well have been. In equal cars, it should not be that easy.



I like Bottas. He's the perfect number 2 driver for Mercedes and Hamilton. He did a great safety car restart on Sunday and caught Hamilton napping. But he's not a world championship driver.



That's the reason I'd be doubtful - Mercedes & Hamilton don't really want the latter and, thus far, he's been the perfect example of the former. At some point last year (I think), I pulled together some extremely basic stats on Bottas, Webber, and Barrichello and he compared just fine to those (as the other teammates to dominant 21st century champions).As long as the Mercedes remains at least the equal best car (and it does appear that any initial concerns they may have had have eased), then Hamilton is clearly good enough to get his part of the job done - Bottas presumably just needs to keep bettering Perez to ensure that Red Bull can't 'gang up' on Hamilton. If Bottas helps Mercedes score more podiums than Perez can Red Bull, they'll take both Championships and see him as having done his job well once again.I suppose the other consideration beyond short-term goals is what the team aspire to in the long-term, and I think that many assume they have George Russell in mind as their 'next champion' (including Russell himself, and indeed probably Bottas too...!). A bit of politics probably kick in then - how restless does Russell get, and to what extent is he willing to wait vs looking elsewhere. A bit like the Ocon situation I suppose, but with higher stakes.