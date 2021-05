As with many developments in top-level sport these days, it seems to be a solution in search of a problem.



I definitely feel like more of a purist and have never really been interested in the idea of sprint races in F1. Personally, I'd favour going down the route of showcasing the W Series and F2 & F3 more in order to get more out of the weekend for both those at the circuit and those of us watching from home.That said, I've nothing against them trying something out and the idea of doing this at three events rather than just throwing it out there for the full season does at least suggest 'they' have learned from the farcical start of 2016. Can't decide if it's a good or a bad thing for the teams lower down the order (or, more specifically, the lesser-resourced teams) - on the one hand they might get a bit more coverage (benefit for sponsors, etc?) but, on the other, there are running costs & enhanced risk.