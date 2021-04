Not sure if it's been posted, but the layout for Albert Park has changed for November and future races.Many corners are being adjusted, with the major ones being the the 9/10 chicane and turn 13 becoming tighter to increase overtaking.As someone that has been to almost every GP there in the past 10 years, it's a welcome move. The race has been a snore fest for a long time and needs something done to spice it up, otherwise it will be dumped as the opening race for Bahrain.