Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 16214 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #440 on: Today at 04:38:27 pm »
Max will catch him in 10 laps.  Too much speed not to
Online bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #441 on: Today at 04:50:12 pm »
Crofty, for God's sake, stop talking for a few seconds.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #442 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm »
Disaster for Bottas.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:00:07 pm »
Norris got a chance at a podium
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:01:57 pm »
Max to stay out for another 8 or so laps and then come in for softs?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:03:06 pm »
Alonso out
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:03:40 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:00:07 pm
Norris got a chance at a podium
does look like the legit 3rd fastest car.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:07:39 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:03:40 pm
does look like the legit 3rd fastest car.
On this track.... lack of testing has made stuff a wee bit crazy
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #448 on: Today at 05:11:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:07:39 pm
On this track.... lack of testing has made stuff a wee bit crazy

not sure. I think they might just be good.

it wouldn't be a great surprise, they've been getting better for some time.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:13:28 pm »
This could be a great 16 laps
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:14:26 pm »
Thought Max would go for the Softs.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:14:44 pm »
Max has got this in the bag..
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #452 on: Today at 05:17:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:14:44 pm
Max has got this in the bag..

He should have but wouldnt ever rule out Hamilton or Mercedes just yet.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #453 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:17:51 pm
He should have but wouldnt ever rule out Hamilton or Mercedes just yet.
Its so easy to pass here, especially with their straight line speed advantage.
Online CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #454 on: Today at 05:21:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Its so easy to pass here, especially with their straight line speed advantage.
And DRS.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #455 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Vettel hopeless again
Online bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #456 on: Today at 05:21:35 pm »
Oh Seb...

It's a little sad now.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #457 on: Today at 05:22:37 pm »
More rubbish from vettel.
Online CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:24:15 pm »
I've never seen anyone turn into such a terrible F1 driver as Vettel has in the last couple of years.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm »
Max has still got this in the bag
