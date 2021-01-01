Norris got a chance at a podium
does look like the legit 3rd fastest car.
On this track.... lack of testing has made stuff a wee bit crazy
Max has got this in the bag..
He should have but wouldnt ever rule out Hamilton or Mercedes just yet.
Its so easy to pass here, especially with their straight line speed advantage.
