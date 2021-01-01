« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 15050 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 am »
I actually happen to be on leave today, but F1 is going to make working from home* Fridays quite pleasant during the months ahead...

(*Grateful for this relatively luxury)
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 am »
fuck knows where croft is. hearing pinkham's voice after the f1 intro kind of span me out a bit.

talking of which, the intro for this year is better. the weird extended ending made it sound like a spoof.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 am »
I'd missed/forgotten that they'd reduced the Friday sessions down to one hour each - I know that's only a total 60 minute reduction, but I think that's a good thing.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 12:12:56 pm »
I never usually watch this live, and I've gone to fast-forward the ads on every occasion so far ;D
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 12:30:31 pm »
Alpine car looks beautiful in the sunshine.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 01:23:05 pm »
The new regs have really messed around with mercedes rear end stability. Can see them sliding all over compared to redbull which is firmly planted.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 02:39:50 pm »
Who was good on long runs anyone see?
Logged
YNWA

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 03:14:34 pm »
In what's probably the least exciting take on any of the liveries this season, I reckon the Alfa looks nicer with the colours this way around rather than how it's been for the last three years.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,272
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 03:31:03 pm »
McLaren test pace is genuine. They look good.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,655
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 03:37:04 pm »
Mercedes looked much better on medium tyre than the soft tyre
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 04:12:29 pm »
1   33   Max Verstappen   RED BULL RACING HONDA   1:31.394      12
2   77   Valtteri Bottas   MERCEDES   1:31.692   +0.298s   17
3   4   Lando Norris   MCLAREN MERCEDES   1:31.897   +0.503s   20
4   44   Lewis Hamilton   MERCEDES   1:31.921   +0.527s   15
5   16   Charles Leclerc   FERRARI   1:31.993   +0.599s   14
6   11   Sergio Perez   RED BULL RACING HONDA   1:32.071   +0.677s   15
7   10   Pierre Gasly   ALPHATAURI HONDA   1:32.195   +0.801s   23
8   55   Carlos Sainz   FERRARI   1:32.366   +0.972s   15
9   3   Daniel Ricciardo   MCLAREN MERCEDES   1:32.434   +1.040s   20
10   99   Antonio Giovinazzi   ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI   1:32.786   +1.392s   16
11   7   Kimi Räikkönen   ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI   1:33.134   +1.740s   18
12   5   Sebastian Vettel   ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES   1:33.157   +1.763s   21
13   18   Lance Stroll   ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES   1:33.233   +1.839s   20
14   22   Yuki Tsunoda   ALPHATAURI HONDA   1:33.329   +1.935s   21
15   31   Esteban Ocon   ALPINE RENAULT   1:33.528   +2.134s   20
16   14   Fernando Alonso   ALPINE RENAULT   1:33.872   +2.478s   18
17   63   George Russell   WILLIAMS MERCEDES   1:34.127   +2.733s   22
18   6   Nicholas Latifi   WILLIAMS MERCEDES   1:34.340   +2.946s   22
19   47   Mick Schumacher   HAAS FERRARI   1:34.501   +3.107s   16
20   9   Nikita Mazepin   HAAS FERRARI   1:34.975   +3.581s   16


p1 fyi
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #371 on: Today at 03:01:54 pm »
This is going to be fun.

Practice has been all over the place.

Alpine could struggle as could Aston and McLaren.

10 of the 20 drivers on the grid have won at least one F1 race.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #372 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
I didn't think it'd affect me, but seeing 'MSC' at the top of a timesheet (even for a few seconds) brings a little smile.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #373 on: Today at 03:06:25 pm »
Mazepin already costing Haas on their tyres
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #374 on: Today at 03:07:55 pm »
All 20 drivers out for the first time
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #375 on: Today at 03:11:12 pm »
There Ferraris aren't looking terrible. Could be well in the midfield battle.

Tsunoda looks a star.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #376 on: Today at 03:14:15 pm »
4 Honda's in the top 5

Tsunoda could surprise alot this season
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,355
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #377 on: Today at 03:16:51 pm »
The Haas looks awful

Apparently they're not bothering this year
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #378 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm »
Mazepin is fucking useless
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #379 on: Today at 03:20:13 pm »
George Russell take a bow again.

Are the Astons and Alpines...rubbish?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #380 on: Today at 03:20:30 pm »
Vettel out in Q1. Had to slow down because of the Mazepin spin
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,655
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #381 on: Today at 03:20:36 pm »
The Aston has a loooonnnnggggg way to go
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #382 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:16:51 pm
The Haas looks awful

Apparently they're not bothering this year

mazepin can't even keep it on the track. he's going to be a right fucking hazard to everyone this season.

vettel gone in q1. the more things change.......
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #383 on: Today at 03:23:57 pm »
Lap times at the end to be investigated after the session. :butt

Hope Max's floor damage isn't too bad.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #384 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
Reported that Mazepin overtook drivers on his outlap, then proceeded to spin at T1...

He's not Mr. Popular is he?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #385 on: Today at 03:33:06 pm »
Ferrari on the softs not really challenging the top teams on the mediums...

Perez has a time deleted
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,425
  • Believer
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #386 on: Today at 03:33:46 pm »
Hamilton blowing bottas away
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
Perez out in Q2

Alonso back in Q3
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #388 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
Oh dear Sergio.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #389 on: Today at 03:42:02 pm »
the mediums gamble didn't really work for perez or tsunoda.

but I reckon checo will do fine from 11th tomorrow.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #390 on: Today at 03:42:42 pm »
Ferrari starting on the softs then
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,655
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #391 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
Not a great start for Perez and Ferrari starting on the softs, isnt great for them.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,103
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #392 on: Today at 03:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on March 22, 2021, 08:20:03 pm
I'm sceptical about Mercedes' "The Red Bull looks stronger" statements, they do it every year and then blow everyone away in qualifying. Wouldn't surprise me if they were doing the same again.
I saw a few media articles questioning Mercedes' performance thought exactly the same  ;D "It'll be close this year, honest!"
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #393 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm »
Well first blow to red bull...
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #394 on: Today at 04:02:18 pm »
It's on.

Leclerc wringing the neck of that Ferrari too.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #395 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm »
pretty comprehensive that. fastest in all parts of the lap.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,842
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #396 on: Today at 04:02:43 pm »
So far it looks like itd be a massive failing from Max and Red Bull if hes not champion this season
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,655
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #397 on: Today at 04:03:51 pm »
Lewis' lap was a good one...that result is ominous.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,017
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #398 on: Today at 04:04:21 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:02:43 pm
So far it looks like itd be a massive failing from Max and Red Bull if hes not champion this season

He's going to need Perez to pull his finger out and not fall prey to the curse of a Red Bull 2nd driver.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 