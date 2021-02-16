« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 thread

bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #120 on: February 16, 2021, 11:12:52 am
They're all going to go Merc Nose this year aren't they? I doubt half of them know why it works, but it's on the winning car so ??? > Profit.
Hellrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #121 on: February 16, 2021, 01:33:37 pm
all the years wasted with honda and renault and they could have just stayed with mercedes all along
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #122 on: February 17, 2021, 05:42:54 pm
Quote from: Hellrazor on February 16, 2021, 01:33:37 pm
all the years wasted with honda and renault and they could have just stayed with mercedes all along

Honda was a huge roll of the dice, but if you dont gamble you cant win either.

Plus lets not forget the significant amounts of money Honda were paying McLaren either.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #123 on: February 17, 2021, 07:43:39 pm
just in case anyone's wondering......

CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #124 on: February 18, 2021, 11:51:07 am
Why are Ferrari launching the team separate from the car?
My Twitter

Paul_h

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #125 on: February 18, 2021, 01:52:32 pm
new Williams FW43B seen at Silverstone

TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #126 on: February 18, 2021, 02:51:30 pm
Very little fin in the back... which is good.. they should be banned
Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #127 on: February 19, 2021, 06:52:59 am
Seb has just sold his collection of Ferrari's *snigger*.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #128 on: February 19, 2021, 08:51:37 am

IgorBobbins

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #129 on: February 19, 2021, 10:08:37 am
Definitely prefer last years livery. The new one looks a bit early 2000s.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #130 on: February 19, 2021, 10:13:28 am
a lot of people went on about last year's livery being amazing but it was just a bit meh to me. though I think this year's might look very dark against the black asphalt of a racing circuit.
carling

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #131 on: February 19, 2021, 10:14:45 am
Quote from: Welshred on January 27, 2021, 07:59:01 pm



So the big questions really should be is this what 5 years at Ferrari does to you nowadays? Or why is he not getting a hair transplant?

CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #132 on: February 19, 2021, 01:40:56 pm
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #133 on: February 19, 2021, 02:29:10 pm
The blue & white, perhaps  :P

Preferred last year's - nothing spectacular about it; just thought it was very nice, clean, classy livery.  This year I just feel a bit shruggy about.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #134 on: February 19, 2021, 03:33:38 pm
I'll just be happy they've got rid of the domain name off the rear wing because that looked shite.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #135 on: February 19, 2021, 04:50:00 pm
also, I know F1 drivers are generally pretty small but tsunoda looks like he's about 4 foot tall.

Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #136 on: February 20, 2021, 04:18:25 am
Gasly is 5 10 so by the looks of that he's probably about 5 4.
bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #137 on: February 20, 2021, 08:14:12 pm
Canal+ have put together an animation of how Grosjean's crash unfolded:

https://twitter.com/Peke_Formula1/status/1363194634277703680?s=19
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #138 on: February 24, 2021, 02:07:30 pm
Everyone managed to contain their excitement about the Alpha Romeo and Red Bull Racing livery-reveals this week then?



voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #139 on: February 24, 2021, 02:10:54 pm
it's just a whole load of meh compared to the cars that should have been being unveiled this year.
IgorBobbins

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #140 on: February 24, 2021, 05:30:19 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 24, 2021, 02:10:54 pm
it's just a whole load of meh compared to the cars that should have been being unveiled this year.
True, but Im glad weve got another year before having to see wheel covers on all the cars  :puke2
bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #141 on: February 25, 2021, 07:49:35 pm


That's a still taken from The Race's review of the new McLaren developments on the MCL35M. Look at the state of the bargeboard. It's this kind of thing that means the minute a driver gets a slight bump at turn 1 their race is pretty much over and they're battling ruined aero for the race.

I can't wait until they're binned in 2022.
Hellrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #142 on: February 25, 2021, 09:59:56 pm
Like.the Alfa Romeo but that shamrock looks out of place on it
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #143 on: February 25, 2021, 10:44:21 pm
Better than the Chelsea crest from a few years ago! ;D
Hellrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #144 on: February 26, 2021, 11:54:54 am
Quote from: jackh on February 25, 2021, 10:44:21 pm
Better than the Chelsea crest from a few years ago! ;D
  a turd would be better than that
west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #145 on: February 26, 2021, 08:55:45 pm
Whatever happened to that series where all the teams were based on football teams across Europe? Am sure there was an LFC team in that too.
Hellrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #146 on: February 26, 2021, 09:58:47 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on February 26, 2021, 08:55:45 pm
Whatever happened to that series where all the teams were based on football teams across Europe? Am sure there was an LFC team in that too.
vague memory of it. Didn't last long. Think there used to be updates on the LFC website too
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #147 on: Today at 10:50:12 am
Quote
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1

Introducing the W12. Get your first look at our 2021 F1 car! #WeLivePerformance

10:30 am · 2 Mar 2021

https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1366697351755218945





That's a beauty.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #148 on: Today at 11:03:25 am
preferred last year's. the stars looked much better than 'AMG' on repeat.

more and more teams are really taking the piss with the reg on making numbers viewable from the front too.
IgorBobbins

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #149 on: Today at 11:20:05 am
Hate the bright red. Ruins the dominant colour of the livery (black or silver). Much prefer last years.
bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #150 on: Today at 03:12:52 pm
Nice of Alpine to pay homage to the lovely Prost Grand Prix liveries.
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #151 on: Today at 03:15:12 pm
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #152 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm
that's not bad.
