Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 7113 times)

Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #120 on: February 16, 2021, 11:12:52 am »
They're all going to go Merc Nose this year aren't they? I doubt half of them know why it works, but it's on the winning car so ??? > Profit.
Online Hellrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #121 on: February 16, 2021, 01:33:37 pm »
all the years wasted with honda and renault and they could have just stayed with mercedes all along
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #122 on: February 17, 2021, 05:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on February 16, 2021, 01:33:37 pm
all the years wasted with honda and renault and they could have just stayed with mercedes all along

Honda was a huge roll of the dice, but if you dont gamble you cant win either.

Plus lets not forget the significant amounts of money Honda were paying McLaren either.
Online voodoo ray

  • Believer
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #123 on: February 17, 2021, 07:43:39 pm »
just in case anyone's wondering......

Offline CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #124 on: February 18, 2021, 11:51:07 am »
Why are Ferrari launching the team separate from the car?
Offline Paul_h

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #125 on: February 18, 2021, 01:52:32 pm »
new Williams FW43B seen at Silverstone

Offline TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #126 on: February 18, 2021, 02:51:30 pm »
Very little fin in the back... which is good.. they should be banned
Offline Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #127 on: February 19, 2021, 06:52:59 am »
Seb has just sold his collection of Ferrari's *snigger*.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #128 on: February 19, 2021, 08:51:37 am »

Offline IgorBobbins

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #129 on: February 19, 2021, 10:08:37 am »
Definitely prefer last years livery. The new one looks a bit early 2000s.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #130 on: February 19, 2021, 10:13:28 am »
a lot of people went on about last year's livery being amazing but it was just a bit meh to me. though I think this year's might look very dark against the black asphalt of a racing circuit.
Offline carling

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #131 on: February 19, 2021, 10:14:45 am »
Quote from: Welshred on January 27, 2021, 07:59:01 pm



So the big questions really should be is this what 5 years at Ferrari does to you nowadays? Or why is he not getting a hair transplant?

Offline CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #132 on: February 19, 2021, 01:40:56 pm »
Online jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #133 on: February 19, 2021, 02:29:10 pm »
The blue & white, perhaps  :P

Preferred last year's - nothing spectacular about it; just thought it was very nice, clean, classy livery.  This year I just feel a bit shruggy about.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #134 on: February 19, 2021, 03:33:38 pm »
I'll just be happy they've got rid of the domain name off the rear wing because that looked shite.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #135 on: February 19, 2021, 04:50:00 pm »
also, I know F1 drivers are generally pretty small but tsunoda looks like he's about 4 foot tall.

Offline Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #136 on: February 20, 2021, 04:18:25 am »
Gasly is 5 10 so by the looks of that he's probably about 5 4.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #137 on: February 20, 2021, 08:14:12 pm »
Canal+ have put together an animation of how Grosjean's crash unfolded:

https://twitter.com/Peke_Formula1/status/1363194634277703680?s=19
Online jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:07:30 pm »
Everyone managed to contain their excitement about the Alpha Romeo and Red Bull Racing livery-reveals this week then?



Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:10:54 pm »
it's just a whole load of meh compared to the cars that should have been being unveiled this year.
