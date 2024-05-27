« previous next »
RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020

RedSince86

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #680 on: May 27, 2024, 08:59:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2024, 07:44:43 pm
Think we maybe still played Sami and possibly Henchoz but we definitely just went out there, stood up to the physics stuff and let our superiority do the rest. Watched that in Koh Samui. Loved that season. :D
Your memory is amazing ha.

Yeah definitely my favourite season, first time seeing us boss Europe.

Gerard made a lot of dreams for younger Reds who never saw those great European successes of the 70's and 80's.
Red Beret

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #681 on: May 27, 2024, 09:05:27 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 27, 2024, 07:35:31 pm
That Tranmere FA Cup tie was brilliant, Houllier picked a all British starting 11 for that match i recall, proper blood and thunder game that.

Tranmere had knocked out Spurs the previous round.

Thought it was Everton they had knocked out previous round? My dad was a Blue, he was well pissed off. ;D
Statto Red

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #682 on: May 27, 2024, 09:20:37 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 27, 2024, 07:35:31 pm
That Tranmere FA Cup tie was brilliant, Houllier picked a all British starting 11 for that match i recall, proper blood and thunder game that.

Tranmere had knocked out Spurs the previous round.

Tranmere didn't knock out Spurs but knocked out Southampton, Glenn Hoddle was Southampton manager, he left to become Spurs manager after that crazy match

Tranmere's cup run in 2001 was mental, they played Sunderland in the third round, Tranmere 1-0 up with a few minutes left, ref gave Sunderland a free kick, ref sent a Tranmere player off, double yellow, but, Tranmere made a sub & defended the free kick with 11 men when they should have been down to 10. ;D

4th round Tranmere drew Everton & battered them 3-0 at the house of wood, which was funny as fuck. ;D

5th round, Tranmere got Southampton away, drew the first leg 0-0, the replay, Tranmere were 3-0 down at half time, & won 4-3 which set up a quarter final tie with us

I remember to this day, my mate coming up to me in my local boozer when we were 3-0 down at half time in Istanbul, remember the Tranmere vs Southampton 4-3 when Tranmere were 3-0 down at half time, we ended up winning on penalties, my mate had a fatal heart attack later that year. :(
paulrazor

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #683 on: May 27, 2024, 09:43:03 pm
I remember the controversy over.tranmere having an extra player

John Aldridge was manager around then. Think he was on question of sport and someone asked "I like your new formation.  Four four four"
Crosby Nick

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #684 on: May 27, 2024, 10:26:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on May 27, 2024, 09:05:27 pm
Thought it was Everton they had knocked out previous round? My dad was a Blue, he was well pissed off. ;D

Koumas! That was the 4th round, the same day we won way at Leeds. Spurs made the semis that year - lost to Arsenal while we got Wycombe (again remember that draw being made just before/after our Tranmere game in Koh Samui. Much to the annoyance of some cockneys in the bar. :D ).

Could barely tell you anything about this seasons completion though.
Cracking Left Foot

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #685 on: September 4, 2024, 12:32:06 pm
Happy birthday to Ged, who would have been 77 today.
paulrazor

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #686 on: September 4, 2024, 03:32:52 pm
He was manager the first time I went to a game

7-1 vs Southampton

We won 2 trophies in the first 11 years I followed us

He brought the trophies back

forever grateful
Brain Potter

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #687 on: September 4, 2024, 05:14:31 pm
When Gerard passed away it was such a shame that we were unable to pay our respects in a full stadium setting due to COVID season.
He deserved a full stadium paying him the respect he deserved.
s_andrews89

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #688 on: September 4, 2024, 05:49:28 pm
Was 11 when my dad managed to get tickets to the 2001 FA Cup Final. his name takes me back to "Who let the reds out?!" on the escalators on the way out of the ground every time. Best day of my life, said so on my wedding day!

What a man.
kop306

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm
probably the most underated of all the liverpool managers

tray fenny

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 11:28:16 pm
I'll always remember sat watching us play a game in europe under Houllier during his early solo years. I was astonished at the sudden play patterns around the pitch. Prior to that we were like man u are now, just 11 decent footy players with out any actual direction other than 'win your duals and your quality should suffice'. We had a tall team as well, wasnt everyone generally over 6ft?
istvan kozma

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:43:27 pm
probably the most underated of all the liverpool managers
Definitely, his face should be on that banner in the KOP. He reestablished LFC's reputation in European football & in my opinion he did more for LFC than Benitez.
Crosby Nick

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 11:35:48 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 11:28:16 pm
I'll always remember sat watching us play a game in europe under Houllier during his early solo years. I was astonished at the sudden play patterns around the pitch. Prior to that we were like man u are now, just 11 decent footy players with out any actual direction other than 'win your duals and your quality should suffice'. We had a tall team as well, wasnt everyone generally over 6ft?

I guess that Treble season we played mostly with Carragher and Babbel at full backs, so had 4 centre back sized defenders. Didi was tall. Ended the season with Gerrard out wide, Heskey up top so it was only really Owen and then maybe one of Murphy, Barmby or Smicer who were a bit on the smaller side.
Brain Potter

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #693 on: Today at 07:47:03 am
Houllier's face after the Gary Mac goal in the derby was a thing of beauty..
9 kemlyn road

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #694 on: Today at 08:33:26 am
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm
Definitely, his face should be on that banner in the KOP. He reestablished LFC's reputation in European football & in my opinion he did more for LFC than Benitez.
I agree ,he should be on that banner too.he turned us around from being an aimless ,middling club to one of our best seasons of all time and what a ride that treble was .
We hadnt won anything for six years up to that point and there had been some low,dark times for the club during the 90s as we jumped off our perch of greatness while ,at first,arsenal took our place at the top then as if our fall from grace couldnt get worse ,the mancs began to soar ever upward which really stuck the knife in .
Ged took sole control and made us professional.got the players he wanted ,got rid of the wasters like ruddock,ince ,and installed good modern habits and made the players behave like the professional sportsmen they were supposed to be.
His first full season in 99-00 was a bit of a rocky start as I think early on we lost at home to Watford and were pretty awful that day and looked as though it was more of the same and Ged  was under pressure from the fans and media as we went to Leeds and got a win and eased the pressure but a few weeks later we lost at home to the bitters and we were awful.gerrard and even our keeper westerveld sent off with Staunton going in goal ,it seemed like we were in for a tough season.
But Ged got us sorted and though we failed to qualify for the champions league on the last day against Bradford ,which again,highlighted our shortcomings,we qualified for Europe in the euafa cup and little did we know that disappointment was going to be part of the great season ahead.
Obviously we all know what happened in 2001 .it was one of the best seasons in our history.he did give us our pride back ,restored our reputation in Europe,gave europe and football one the best and most exciting finals in its history.
We as fans saw great games and nights that we hadnt had for many a long year and once again Liverpool Fc were a force to be reckoned with and Gerard houllier was the man responsible.
I think houllier is a hugely important figure in Liverpools history.its largely been diminished and played down but he gave us our pride back,began the long road back to our rightful place at the top .
Houllier and benitez are two of the most important figures in our history for events on and off the pitch.
Rafa ,not least because of instanbul ,but because of his alerting us to the cancers and preventing us from going out of existence,houllier for making us great on the pitch again and doing what we exist for ..winning trophies.
Thank you Gerard .RIP
John C

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #695 on: Today at 10:05:46 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:33:26 am
We hadnt won anything for six years

Thank you Gerard .RIP
Good post mate.
I'll never agree with any of our fans who don't value the ability, joy and importance of winning shiny trophies.
9 kemlyn road

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Reply #696 on: Today at 11:08:49 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:05:46 am
Good post mate.
I'll never agree with any of our fans who don't value the ability, joy and importance of winning shiny trophies.
Thankyou.
When won the trebel that year we went from famine to feast .those wilderness years in the 90s were a rude awakening for us as a fan base going from winning something nearly every year to nothing nearly overnight.
I still remember at the time how quickly the wheels fell off after Kenny shocked us all by resigning but it was apparent at the time he was clearly unwell so no blame on him at all.
We were a mess ,it felt like everyone at the club had given up like massive malaise had overcome the club and everyone was affected by it.

One bad decision after another,bad signings of players who shouldnt have been near the club and so the the rot had began.
A little upturn in fortunes when Roy evans took over ,steadied the ship ,got us a day a Wembley,won the league cup in 95 and we all thought,here we go happy days.
95-96 we played some of the best attacking football wed seen in years with fowler ,mcmanaman and collymore more tearing defences apart every week it was boom time again .another final with the FA cup against Utd ,who were cementing their position as top dogs but were scared of us as wed done them with a draw at their place in cantona comeback special when we played them off the pitch ,with him inevitably getting a dodgy penalty to complete the fairytale.a thumping 2-0 win at anfield not reflecting the absolute dominant performance with collymore deserving at least a hat trick on his own.

That 96 cup final was one of thee most depressing days of my Liverpool supporting life and it just had to be cantona who got the very late winner with one of the most negative and defensive displays Utd put up against us.we scared Ferguson and them and if wed won the rest of the 90s could have turned our very different.

As it was it was a devastating defeat and we never recovered from it.the following season we challenged but eventually came 4th in a two horse race and again the rot had set in .we became a shambles on and off the pitch .

No need to repeat what I said earlier about Gerard giving us our pride and dignity back but days out at Cardiff were becoming the norm we were winning again and it felt great .

That league cup win in 2001 got that huge monkey off our back ,its importance cannot be underestimated.our first win in a final in six years and it felt wonderful.this time we really were back ,just the start of glorious last two months of the season.

I love the league cup .anyone who derides it with  worthless cup  etc get short shrift from me.Ive had some of the best days at those league cup wins ,just look at klopp and his staff and the players that didnt make the team against Chelsea last season the way they celebrated,it was a magnificent win ,everything about it was fantastic.any of our fans that say its just the league cup ,just remind them of that day .Ill never take winning anything for granted again.I just remind myself of those dark days wondering if wed ever get back on our perch again.

That 2001 league cup win was the first of three that season,Gerard took us out of the 90s dark wed been in and brought the good times back .he gave us our pride and dignity back .the football world started to respect us again .
Thats Gerards legacy .
