Good post mate.

I'll never agree with any of our fans who don't value the ability, joy and importance of winning shiny trophies.



Thankyou.When won the trebel that year we went from famine to feast .those wilderness years in the 90s were a rude awakening for us as a fan base going from winning something nearly every year to nothing nearly overnight.I still remember at the time how quickly the wheels fell off after Kenny shocked us all by resigning but it was apparent at the time he was clearly unwell so no blame on him at all.We were a mess ,it felt like everyone at the club had given up like massive malaise had overcome the club and everyone was affected by it.One bad decision after another,bad signings of players who shouldnt have been near the club and so the the rot had began.A little upturn in fortunes when Roy evans took over ,steadied the ship ,got us a day a Wembley,won the league cup in 95 and we all thought,here we go happy days.95-96 we played some of the best attacking football wed seen in years with fowler ,mcmanaman and collymore more tearing defences apart every week it was boom time again .another final with the FA cup against Utd ,who were cementing their position as top dogs but were scared of us as wed done them with a draw at their place in cantona comeback special when we played them off the pitch ,with him inevitably getting a dodgy penalty to complete the fairytale.a thumping 2-0 win at anfield not reflecting the absolute dominant performance with collymore deserving at least a hat trick on his own.That 96 cup final was one of thee most depressing days of my Liverpool supporting life and it just had to be cantona who got the very late winner with one of the most negative and defensive displays Utd put up against us.we scared Ferguson and them and if wed won the rest of the 90s could have turned our very different.As it was it was a devastating defeat and we never recovered from it.the following season we challenged but eventually came 4th in a two horse race and again the rot had set in .we became a shambles on and off the pitch .No need to repeat what I said earlier about Gerard giving us our pride and dignity back but days out at Cardiff were becoming the norm we were winning again and it felt great .That league cup win in 2001 got that huge monkey off our back ,its importance cannot be underestimated.our first win in a final in six years and it felt wonderful.this time we really were back ,just the start of glorious last two months of the season.I love the league cup .anyone who derides it with  worthless cup  etc get short shrift from me.Ive had some of the best days at those league cup wins ,just look at klopp and his staff and the players that didnt make the team against Chelsea last season the way they celebrated,it was a magnificent win ,everything about it was fantastic.any of our fans that say its just the league cup ,just remind them of that day .Ill never take winning anything for granted again.I just remind myself of those dark days wondering if wed ever get back on our perch again.That 2001 league cup win was the first of three that season,Gerard took us out of the 90s dark wed been in and brought the good times back .he gave us our pride and dignity back .the football world started to respect us again .Thats Gerards legacy .