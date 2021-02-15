« previous next »
RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February 15, 2021, 07:55:02 pm
Nicely done Timbo - a very fitting tribute to a wonderful man and no better place to have it   :thumbup

On a separate note......really hope this idea of a tribute game with Lyon comes off and becomes a regular event - that would be a truly lasting tribute.

You're very kind R. mate. And yeah it would be nice as regular pre-season perhaps.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Timbo's Goals, are you the guy who uploaded videos of Liverpool goals years ago with your name on them at the start? I remember downloading many off Limewire as a part of my Liverpool education growing up. Or did you get your username from there? :D
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: kloppismydad on February 16, 2021, 08:00:35 am
Timbo's Goals, are you the guy who uploaded videos of Liverpool goals years ago with your name on them at the start? I remember downloading many off Limewire as a part of my Liverpool education growing up. Or did you get your username from there? :D

I've sent you a pm mate.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Lovely little piece Timbo, I hope you are still living well off the writing, although these days any digital work will do.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
One of RAWK's great wordsmiths. Lovely piece, Timbo my mate and the treacle toffee story had me chortling. Always a pleasure to read
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February 16, 2021, 11:28:26 am
One of RAWK's great wordsmiths. Lovely piece, Timbo my mate and the treacle toffee story had me chortling. Always a pleasure to read

So true VBG!  Made yesterday a joy with my coffee - Ged and me, loved it :)
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Always makes me sad that GH is not on the kop flag of great Liverpool managers. I know he didnt win a league title or champions league, but the role he played in modernising the club and making us a force again was massive.

Dunno why, but Ive been reminiscing about Rafa and GH recently. Great Liverpool men  dont get mentioned enough. Hope we get to see Rafa on LFC media one of these days  we never saw enough of GH. We should enjoy our legends whilst they are still alive
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
I think the only team to go through a season without losing a cup tie whilst playing in 3 cups
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 25, 2024, 09:45:02 pm
Always makes me sad that GH is not on the kop flag of great Liverpool managers. I know he didnt win a league title or champions league, but the role he played in modernising the club and making us a force again was massive.

Dunno why, but Ive been reminiscing about Rafa and GH recently. Great Liverpool men  dont get mentioned enough. Hope we get to see Rafa on LFC media one of these days  we never saw enough of GH. We should enjoy our legends whilst they are still alive

Yes, great post and I agree.

Houllier single handedly modernised the club. Not to the extent of Arsene Wenger but his hands were also tied by an incompetent boardroom. Where Wenger had the forward thinking David Devin, we had the chump Rick Parry (who is quick to reiterate he has absolutely no responsibility whatsoever for selling to Hicks and Gillett. Absolutely none whatsoever, despite it being his bloody job to have done due diligence on them. Oh and he also throws Rafa under the bus for the facts rant, utterly shameless man).

So with such clowns above him, its all the more remarkable Houllier achieved what he did. He made best use of the talented youth and, until the last couple of years, was a dab hand in transfers. If a fish rots from the head (I.e. the board), Houllier certainly stymied that. And heck, we had a lot of fun too. I was always quite sad that he felt the need to emphasise his significance in winning in Istanbul, not because it was egotistical but because he thought he needed to legitimise himself in the eyes of some. Ged neednt worry, he has his own unique and special place in the Liverpool legend alongside fellow legends, and for people like me who were kids at the time of his management, he was the architect of such wonderful and innocent memories, feelings of which firmly root me to the support of Liverpool today.

A fantastic manager, a fantastic man and a fantastic servant for the club.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:08:20 am
Yes, great post and I agree.

Houllier single handedly modernised the club. Not to the extent of Arsene Wenger but his hands were also tied by an incompetent boardroom. Where Wenger had the forward thinking David Devin, we had the chump Rick Parry (who is quick to reiterate he has absolutely no responsibility whatsoever for selling to Hicks and Gillett. Absolutely none whatsoever, despite it being his bloody job to have done due diligence on them. Oh and he also throws Rafa under the bus for the facts rant, utterly shameless man).

So with such clowns above him, its all the more remarkable Houllier achieved what he did. He made best use of the talented youth and, until the last couple of years, was a dab hand in transfers. If a fish rots from the head (I.e. the board), Houllier certainly stymied that. And heck, we had a lot of fun too. I was always quite sad that he felt the need to emphasise his significance in winning in Istanbul, not because it was egotistical but because he thought he needed to legitimise himself in the eyes of some. Ged neednt worry, he has his own unique and special place in the Liverpool legend alongside fellow legends, and for people like me who were kids at the time of his management, he was the architect of such beautiful and innocent memories, feelings of which firmly root me to the support of Liverpool today.

A fantastic manager, a fantastic man and a fantastic servant for the club.

As we all know what finished Houllier and prevented him from becoming Wenger level was summer '02, and specifically Diouf over Anelka. Cheyrou and Diao just compounded that decision. We never kicked on, and regressed instead. Understood the reservations over Anelka due to his previous attitude issues, but he was an elite forward, the other fella was not. Not getting Duff was another blow. Duff Anelka Owen, that would have been tasty. We'd have challenged for sure.

It actually got quite toxic in his last season with many wanting him out. We did somehow finish 4th and get CL with 60 points I think it was, and we all know what happened in the next campaign. He did a great job on the whole.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 25, 2024, 09:45:02 pm
Always makes me sad that GH is not on the kop flag of great Liverpool managers. I know he didnt win a league title or champions league, but the role he played in modernising the club and making us a force again was massive.

I thought that too when I saw the flag. He turned us back into winners.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Gérard Houllier gave us back our pride back as Liverpool supporters in 2001 and and brought the club forward culturally into the 21st century.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
He should be on that flag alright

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 02:03:33 pm
Gérard Houllier gave us back our pride back as Liverpool supporters in 2001 and and brought the club forward culturally into the 21st century.

Similar to Shankly modernising a creaking club from 1959 onwards. Not as charismatic but he took a club which was mired in failure and took them to the next level.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
He wasn't the same after his heart scare. Summer 02 had we signed duff and Anelka we probably would have won the league
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:20:23 pm
He wasn't the same after his heart scare. Summer 02 had we signed duff and Anelka we probably would have won the league

As someone who has undergone major heart surgery (at least I expected mine, his was out of the blue), I can confirm it changes you. I said at the time he was back at work too soon, he just wasn't ready for it. I saw Anelka with Moores at a mini Derby at Haig Avenue and thought he was signing, never ever understood why he didn't sign him and chose that useless diving lump Diouf instead.

2001 was a hoot
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:08:20 am
Yes, great post and I agree.

Houllier single handedly modernised the club. Not to the extent of Arsene Wenger but his hands were also tied by an incompetent boardroom. Where Wenger had the forward thinking David Devin, we had the chump Rick Parry (who is quick to reiterate he has absolutely no responsibility whatsoever for selling to Hicks and Gillett. Absolutely none whatsoever, despite it being his bloody job to have done due diligence on them. Oh and he also throws Rafa under the bus for the facts rant, utterly shameless man).

So with such clowns above him, its all the more remarkable Houllier achieved what he did. He made best use of the talented youth and, until the last couple of years, was a dab hand in transfers. If a fish rots from the head (I.e. the board), Houllier certainly stymied that. And heck, we had a lot of fun too. I was always quite sad that he felt the need to emphasise his significance in winning in Istanbul, not because it was egotistical but because he thought he needed to legitimise himself in the eyes of some. Ged neednt worry, he has his own unique and special place in the Liverpool legend alongside fellow legends, and for people like me who were kids at the time of his management, he was the architect of such wonderful and innocent memories, feelings of which firmly root me to the support of Liverpool today.

A fantastic manager, a fantastic man and a fantastic servant for the club.
Brilliant post.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
@rob1966
Yeah he seemed a bit gaunter. He was back too soon. The Roma game was unreal but he didn't look well that night.

Anelka looked happy with us. I know he was moody but he seemed to fit in well. And he was the type who held his value and if it didn't work you'd find a buyer for a good feeling

Hated diouf with a passion
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Don't get the love-in for Anelka. 5 goals in 22 matches for us. To me he was the French Balotelli. Both seem to have a cult following for not doing much with their abilities.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:50:01 pm
Don't get the love-in for Anelka. 5 goals in 22 matches for us. To me he was the French Balotelli. Both seem to have a cult following for not doing much with their abilities.

because he played very well in that short stint.  He was far more talented than Balotelli.

But the problem is of course, would have have continued to work hard and behave himself if it was made a permanent deal. Maybe he would have for a year or two - that was his pattern at the time, couple good years, then off to another club.

 
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Wasn't fit when he first came to us was he, then went on to get 37 in 89 for 115
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:20:23 pm
He wasn't the same after his heart scare. Summer 02 had we signed duff and Anelka we probably would have won the league
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 12:30:44 pm
As we all know what finished Houllier and prevented him from becoming Wenger level was summer '02, and specifically Diouf over Anelka. Cheyrou and Diao just compounded that decision. We never kicked on, and regressed instead. Understood the reservations over Anelka due to his previous attitude issues, but he was an elite forward, the other fella was not. Not getting Duff was another blow. Duff Anelka Owen, that would have been tasty. We'd have challenged for sure.

It actually got quite toxic in his last season with many wanting him out. We did somehow finish 4th and get CL with 60 points I think it was, and we all know what happened in the next campaign. He did a great job on the whole.

No way we could afford Duff AND anelka, judging by the fees they went for, that would cost £30m and we spent less than 20m that summer.  As ever GED had financial constraints that meant winning the league was always likely to be beyond him, considering he was up and against Fergie and wenger in their prime.  Winning the CL was actually more likely, as proved by Rafa
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:50:01 pm
Don't get the love-in for Anelka. 5 goals in 22 matches for us. To me he was the French Balotelli. Both seem to have a cult following for not doing much with their abilities.

He was more than the goals though. Was it Newcastle at home he was unplayable. Hed left Arsenal too young, been underplayed at Real but by the time he joined us he was a much more mature, unselfish player. Diouf always felt like more of a gamble. Anelka went to City and while not setting the world on fire, he did more there to suggest hed have been decent for us.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Ged was a legend. Is a legend. Miss him
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Met him on a couple of occasions. An absolute gentleman who exuded warmth and humility.

One of the good guys.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
A couple of years ago the Lyon owner said he wanted to make a bi-annual pre season friendly between us and Lyon for the Gerard Houllier Cup or something but nothing came of that. I hope it happens.
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:31:42 pm
No way we could afford Duff AND anelka, judging by the fees they went for, that would cost £30m and we spent less than 20m that summer.  As ever GED had financial constraints that meant winning the league was always likely to be beyond him, considering he was up and against Fergie and wenger in their prime.  Winning the CL was actually more likely, as proved by Rafa
I don't want to sound like an oul lad. I don't know if you are older or younger than me (41) but we could have afforded it. 30m as you said for duff and Anelka. Lot of money back then I get that. Cheyrou, diouf and diao cost about 19m however if you recall I think all three were signed and then after that we had a deal wrapped up to sign lee bowyer for 9m. So that is 28m

So money was there. I am sure we would have stumped another 2m but we bottled it. The bowyer deal was sadly the best part of that window

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:50:01 pm
Don't get the love-in for Anelka. 5 goals in 22 matches for us. To me he was the French Balotelli. Both seem to have a cult following for not doing much with their abilities.
he would have got goals. He just took time to get going. The signs were clearly there at the time. He would have got.us more than the 6 goals diouf got in 2 years.

In short diouf was a c*nt
Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
People can remember what they want about Anelka. He had his moments.

But as I remember, besides his "ok" showing with us, his brother was his agent and caused problems with the club. I think his brother was more the reason Nic didn't sign with us. Some were disappointed, me I was nonplussed.

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:43:52 am
People can remember what they want about Anelka. He had his moments.

But as I remember, besides his "ok" showing with us, his brother was his agent and caused problems with the club. I think his brother was more the reason Nic didn't sign with us. Some were disappointed, me I was nonplussed.

Yeah, i was wary of us signing Anelka at the time, he left Arsenal summer 99 [in a similar manner to the way Sterling left us], the transfer saga ran on & on through most of that summer, until Real eventually signed him. Anelka then left Real under a cloud after a season hence he got nicknamed le sulk, Anelka had talent but the baggage around him didn't help him.

Seem to remember Anelka was one of the main instigators of France spectacular meltdown at the 2010 world cup, think he got sent home over internal disciplinary breaches which led the rest of the France squad refusing to get of the team bus & train, France were subsequently knocked out in the first round days later.
