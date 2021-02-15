« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020  (Read 40975 times)

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #640 on: February 15, 2021, 11:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February 15, 2021, 07:55:02 pm
Nicely done Timbo - a very fitting tribute to a wonderful man and no better place to have it   :thumbup

On a separate note......really hope this idea of a tribute game with Lyon comes off and becomes a regular event - that would be a truly lasting tribute.

You're very kind R. mate. And yeah it would be nice as regular pre-season perhaps.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #641 on: February 16, 2021, 08:00:35 am »
Timbo's Goals, are you the guy who uploaded videos of Liverpool goals years ago with your name on them at the start? I remember downloading many off Limewire as a part of my Liverpool education growing up. Or did you get your username from there? :D
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #642 on: February 16, 2021, 10:41:44 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on February 16, 2021, 08:00:35 am
Timbo's Goals, are you the guy who uploaded videos of Liverpool goals years ago with your name on them at the start? I remember downloading many off Limewire as a part of my Liverpool education growing up. Or did you get your username from there? :D

I've sent you a pm mate.
Offline markedasred

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #643 on: February 16, 2021, 11:14:25 am »
Lovely little piece Timbo, I hope you are still living well off the writing, although these days any digital work will do.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #644 on: February 16, 2021, 11:28:26 am »
One of RAWK's great wordsmiths. Lovely piece, Timbo my mate and the treacle toffee story had me chortling. Always a pleasure to read
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #645 on: February 16, 2021, 12:15:18 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February 16, 2021, 11:28:26 am
One of RAWK's great wordsmiths. Lovely piece, Timbo my mate and the treacle toffee story had me chortling. Always a pleasure to read

So true VBG!  Made yesterday a joy with my coffee - Ged and me, loved it :)
Offline Keith Lard

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm »
Always makes me sad that GH is not on the kop flag of great Liverpool managers. I know he didnt win a league title or champions league, but the role he played in modernising the club and making us a force again was massive.

Dunno why, but Ive been reminiscing about Rafa and GH recently. Great Liverpool men  dont get mentioned enough. Hope we get to see Rafa on LFC media one of these days  we never saw enough of GH. We should enjoy our legends whilst they are still alive
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #647 on: Today at 12:50:51 am »
I think the only team to go through a season without losing a cup tie whilst playing in 3 cups
Offline mattD

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #648 on: Today at 01:08:20 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm
Always makes me sad that GH is not on the kop flag of great Liverpool managers. I know he didnt win a league title or champions league, but the role he played in modernising the club and making us a force again was massive.

Dunno why, but Ive been reminiscing about Rafa and GH recently. Great Liverpool men  dont get mentioned enough. Hope we get to see Rafa on LFC media one of these days  we never saw enough of GH. We should enjoy our legends whilst they are still alive

Yes, great post and I agree.

Houllier single handedly modernised the club. Not to the extent of Arsene Wenger but his hands were also tied by an incompetent boardroom. Where Wenger had the forward thinking David Devin, we had the chump Rick Parry (who is quick to reiterate he has absolutely no responsibility whatsoever for selling to Hicks and Gillett. Absolutely none whatsoever, despite it being his bloody job to have done due diligence on them. Oh and he also throws Rafa under the bus for the facts rant, utterly shameless man).

So with such clowns above him, its all the more remarkable Houllier achieved what he did. He made best use of the talented youth and, until the last couple of years, was a dab hand in transfers. If a fish rots from the head (I.e. the board), Houllier certainly stymied that. And heck, we had a lot of fun too. I was always quite sad that he felt the need to emphasise his significance in winning in Istanbul, not because it was egotistical but because he thought he needed to legitimise himself in the eyes of some. Ged neednt worry, he has his own unique and special place in the Liverpool legend alongside fellow legends, and for people like me who were kids at the time of his management, he was the architect of such beautiful and innocent memories, feelings of which firmly root me to the support of Liverpool today.

A fantastic manager, a fantastic man and a fantastic servant for the club.
Online KC7

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #649 on: Today at 12:30:44 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:08:20 am
Yes, great post and I agree.

Houllier single handedly modernised the club. Not to the extent of Arsene Wenger but his hands were also tied by an incompetent boardroom. Where Wenger had the forward thinking David Devin, we had the chump Rick Parry (who is quick to reiterate he has absolutely no responsibility whatsoever for selling to Hicks and Gillett. Absolutely none whatsoever, despite it being his bloody job to have done due diligence on them. Oh and he also throws Rafa under the bus for the facts rant, utterly shameless man).

So with such clowns above him, its all the more remarkable Houllier achieved what he did. He made best use of the talented youth and, until the last couple of years, was a dab hand in transfers. If a fish rots from the head (I.e. the board), Houllier certainly stymied that. And heck, we had a lot of fun too. I was always quite sad that he felt the need to emphasise his significance in winning in Istanbul, not because it was egotistical but because he thought he needed to legitimise himself in the eyes of some. Ged neednt worry, he has his own unique and special place in the Liverpool legend alongside fellow legends, and for people like me who were kids at the time of his management, he was the architect of such beautiful and innocent memories, feelings of which firmly root me to the support of Liverpool today.

A fantastic manager, a fantastic man and a fantastic servant for the club.

As we all know what finished Houllier and prevented him from becoming Wenger level was summer '02, and specifically Diouf over Anelka. Cheyrou and Diao just compounded that decision. We never kicked on, and regressed instead. Understood the reservations over Anelka due to his previous attitude issues, but he was an elite forward, the other fella was not. Not getting Duff was another blow. Duff Anelka Owen, that would have been tasty. We'd have challenged for sure.

It actually got quite toxic in his last season with many wanting him out. We did somehow finish 4th and get CL with 60 points I think it was, and we all know what happened in the next campaign. He did a great job on the whole.
Online wipeman

Re: RIP Gérard Houllier 1947-2020
« Reply #650 on: Today at 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm
Always makes me sad that GH is not on the kop flag of great Liverpool managers. I know he didnt win a league title or champions league, but the role he played in modernising the club and making us a force again was massive.

I thought that too when I saw the flag. He turned us back into winners.
