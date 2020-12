Maybe he'll give Matip and Fabinho a half each alongside Williams.

Quote

Next week Klopp will be complaining again about the Wednesday-Saturday with the league and that's after playing Sunday.



Yeah, that's the kind of scenario I was envisaging - even when he plays the kids in cup games, he usually picks one or two more experienced players to give the team the benefit of a bit of experience.But like you say, there are some players we can be pretty sure won't figure in this game - Robbo, Gini and the usual front three. I can't see Jones playing either, because he played the full 90 on Sunday and we know Klopp is being careful about managing his minutes.Even so, he'll never compromise his team selection to the extent that he will send out a team he doesn't think is good enough to win the game (unless, say, we're playing games on consecutive nights on different continents). It's OK for some of us fans to say we don't mind losing a particular match, but we'll never hear Klopp saying that. He wants his team to be competitive every time, and that's precisely why he complains about the fixture pileup.The broadcasters are shooting themselves in the foot too - they pay big money for the rights because the top names like Salah, Mané etc are a big draw, and this ridiculous situation is going to harm their viewing figures because no casual fan will bother watching Liverpool reserves against some Danish midgets.