« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Matchday 6  (Read 7601 times)

Offline xhaxhi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #400 on: Today at 09:07:59 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:04:06 PM
no need to mention color there, just say player's name or number there.

fwiw...it was not a player the ref was describing, it was one of the coaching staff
« Last Edit: Today at 09:10:27 PM by xhaxhi »
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,311
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #401 on: Today at 09:08:16 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:04:04 PM
Every player has a name and number on the back, why the fuck would you describe him by the color of his skin in this instance?

Not when they're on the bench with coats/ & pants on over the kit, lunacy from the 4th official.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #402 on: Today at 09:08:31 PM »
I hope Istanbul take the lead when they resume, just so that the BT commentators in the United match convince everyone watching that it means United will go through. 
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Secret Santa Shit Xmas GiftS

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,823
  • Tonight, Tonight
Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #403 on: Today at 09:08:59 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:58:12 PM
I dont know what the ref said, but a colour isnt racist. There is nothing wrong with being black that to be described that way should offend. And if it was a mostly black group with one or two white people dont be surprised if someone does refer to the white guy as the white guy. Us brown people do it all the time.
Agree with this entirely.

Not sure exactly what was said though. As always theres a surge of stories on social media. Hard to know who to believe until it gets clarified later.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:10:43 PM by Secret Santa Shit Xmas GiftS »
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,311
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #404 on: Today at 09:10:09 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:06:26 PM
But was it about a player on the pitch I thought it was about someone on the bench who may have been wearing something without ID.

Watching the goals show, it seemed from someone on the bench, rather than on the pitch
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:11:06 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:31 PM
I hope Istanbul take the lead when they resume, just so that the BT commentators in the United match convince everyone watching that it means United will go through.

Would be funny.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,366
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #406 on: Today at 09:11:09 PM »
Utterly depressing.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,826
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #407 on: Today at 09:11:23 PM »
Barca are truly abysmal.
Logged
AHA!

Online Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #408 on: Today at 09:12:02 PM »
I don't know, think Kampl offers nothing and find it odd Nagelsman continues to play him in midfield over Haidara and Adams.  Especially in this case when you just need to defend.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,466
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #409 on: Today at 09:12:21 PM »
Koeman could be on his way out
Logged

Offline Sîanta's Bitchy Claws

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,782
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #410 on: Today at 09:12:27 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:11:09 PM
Utterly depressing.

The last couple of pages of this thread? Yeah.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:12:50 PM »
Barca are turgid.

Need to sell Messi in January and reinvest the money.
Logged

Online slushyman - blame global warming

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,236
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:12:57 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:08:31 PM
I hope Istanbul take the lead when they resume, just so that the BT commentators in the United match convince everyone watching that it means United will go through. 

Same

Every outlet apart from UEFA has had United top all week

They clearly arent
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #413 on: Today at 09:13:46 PM »
VAR gives Juventus a penalty for an obvious handball and Ronaldo scores to put them 3-0 up in Barcelona. If they keep this score they'll top the group.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #414 on: Today at 09:13:48 PM »
I take great pleasure in witnessing Barcelona struggle like this.
Logged

Online dudleyredred bobbin along

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #415 on: Today at 09:14:00 PM »
Rather barca in 2nd than Juventus.  Barca are woeful
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,007
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Champions League Matchday 6
« Reply #416 on: Today at 09:14:04 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:07:18 PM
How am I derailing the thread? I just said what several other posters have said. Why does anyone in that situation need to be referred to by their colour when they all have a role on the coaching team or a name and number on their backs if it's a player?

Im not talking about you derailing it, more myself.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 