Anyone who believe in the genocide of Ugyhurs needs their head checked.This is the Nayirah testimony all over again. Gulf of Tonkin, Saddam's WMD.Please watch this for yourself how the media is taking out bits and pieces of a documentary and present it to you.There are many more westerner youtubers living in China making videos to debunk a narrative that is already full of holes.Isn't it strange to you that the totalitarian CCP who's built 10s of millions of cctvs watching the Ugyhurs 24/7, putting police every 30 feet and is committing a genocide and yet some how keep letting middle-aged women escape to the west to give interviews to CIA funded organizations? And the more interviews they give the worse the accusations became. First interview said just being fed rice and vegetables, no physical abuse to her or anyone that sho knows of. By the fourth interviews she's seen other women being gangraped and were made to eat pork.Like the N. Korean defectors who were caught lying in every interview. Turns out the wilder the stories the more they were paid by the media and the CIA. One interview she buried her dad, next interview the dad was cremated. They don't even have to try remember their own lies lol and get a nice apartment and money every month. If the CIA is interested in paying me millions I have lots of stories about Xi or Kim or anyone they want as well.If you have too much free time you can read this as well but I doubt you'll change you mind.Edit to add:Lots of asylum seekers were taught by lawyers to fabricate stories to game the system.