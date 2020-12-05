« previous next »
Author Topic: The sins of Nike  (Read 2026 times)

The sins of Nike
« on: December 5, 2020, 08:11:01 pm »
This might belong in a different area of forum, but I felt compelled and obliged to share this story about our current sponsors. In my opinion this news story is a prime example of why none of us should want Nike to have anything to do with our club.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/04/china-uighurs-artist-badiucao-targets-apple-nike-coca-cola-muji.html

Basically Nike are among a group of major US firms trying to scupper a Senate plan to pressurise China for ethnic cleansing and forced labour in the Xinjiang region. It is disgusting and shameful.

The story is also reminiscent of the NBA scandal from last Autumn, when Daryl Morey was silenced for speaking up in support of the civil rights of Hong Kong citizens. On that occasion they wheeled out Chevron Haynes (a player who is a face of Nike and also someone we should have nothing to do with) to announce in a press conference that free speech was 'not always ok because you might hurt China's feelings'. Chevron was clearly puppeted and mightn't have known the scope of what he was involved in, but still.
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #1 on: December 15, 2020, 06:00:00 pm »
This is where Nike are sourcing their cotton from

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/extra/nz0g306v8c/china-tainted-cotton
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #2 on: December 16, 2020, 12:59:56 pm »
don't believe the hype
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #3 on: December 16, 2020, 02:04:04 pm »
His report (linked from the BBC article) seems to be pretty strongly referenced

https://cgpolicy.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/20201214-PB-China-Zenz-1-1.pdf
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #4 on: December 16, 2020, 02:08:30 pm »
What is it just now with brand new accounts appearing on RAWK defending China? Are they paying you well?  ;D
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #5 on: December 16, 2020, 03:03:06 pm »
For someone 'not bothered with a small football forum' you sure are here a hell of a lot. Facebook is where you go to convince idiots that you're telling the truth, we're a little more savvy around here mate.
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #6 on: December 16, 2020, 04:03:22 pm »
Another Chinese bot it seems.  Facebook and other social media platforms (full of ignorant people) are thataway  :wave
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #7 on: December 16, 2020, 04:17:39 pm »
The state of these bot accounts, do they ever convince anyone?
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #8 on: December 16, 2020, 04:28:22 pm »
Look East sounds like the BBC local news programme for Norfolk and Suffolk after the 6 oclock news.
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #9 on: December 16, 2020, 04:47:20 pm »
Quote from: OLD SAINT DICKLESS NICHOLAS on December 16, 2020, 04:28:22 pm
Look East sounds like the BBC local news programme for Norfolk and Suffolk after the 6 oclock news.

Partridge lite?
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #10 on: December 16, 2020, 06:05:05 pm »
Quote from: OLD SAINT DICKLESS NICHOLAS on December 16, 2020, 04:28:22 pm
Look East sounds like the BBC local news programme for Norfolk and Suffolk after the 6 oclock news.

That's exactly what it is:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006mj5w
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #11 on: December 16, 2020, 06:19:03 pm »
Quote from: only 6 ppl in your xmas day bubb!e please on December 16, 2020, 04:17:39 pm
The state of these bot accounts, do they ever convince anyone?

Sadly they do, in quite large numbers too.
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #12 on: December 16, 2020, 06:20:47 pm »
I'm glad the bot posted, I'd been meaning to contribute to this thread.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/01/china-transferred-detained-uighurs-to-factories-used-by-global-brands-report

Quote
At least 80,000 Uighurs have been transferred from Xinjiang province, some of them directly from detention centres, to factories across China that make goods for dozens of global brands, according to a report from the Canberra-based Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI).

Using open-source public documents, satellite imagery, and media reports, the institute identified 27 factories in nine Chinese provinces that have used labourers transferred from re-education centres in Xinjiang since 2017 as part of a programme known as Xinjiang aid.

In conditions that strongly suggest forced labour, the report says, workers live in segregated dormitories, are required to study Mandarin and undergo ideological training. They are frequently subjected to surveillance and barred from observing religious practices. According to government documents analysed by the ASPI, workers are often assigned minders and have limited freedom of movement.

The factories were part of supply chains providing goods for 83 global brands, the report found, including Apple, Nike and Volkswagen among others.

'Virtually entire' fashion industry complicit in Uighur forced labour, say rights groups

Nike and Coca-Cola Lobby Against Xinjiang Forced Labor Bill

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/dec/05/slavery-will-never-be-history-turn-blind-eye-to-china

Quote
Forced labour is an essential part of the Chinese states programme to humiliate and destroy ethnic minorities. The parallels with the antebellum south reach to the cotton fields. The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) runs prison factories and its own paramilitary force to keep its captives in line. It helped create the Chinese cotton industry, which now supplies 20% of the worlds cotton market and, maybe, the clothes on your back. XPCC sends forced labour to pick cotton because no one has ever picked cotton unless poverty or slave masters forced them to. Its hard to know what is worse: the backbreaking work or the exposure to pesticides.

Mechanisation might spare the conscripts the pain. But Amy K Lehr from the Center for Strategic and International Studies reports that, after scouring the websites of Chinese companies and officials for evidence, she was surprised by the amount of cotton still hand-harvested in Xinjiang. Perhaps it is not so surprising. If the Chinese Communist party has a reserve army of forced labour, it has no need to spend on technology. Indeed, forced labour allows it to defray the costs of repression.

You can debate whether it is right to call prison labour forced or slave labour. In ordinary circumstances, it can be a legitimate part of a criminals punishment. But when China has arrested a million Muslim Uighurs and Kazakhs, and when it says evidence of their criminality includes wearing a veil or headscarf and the avoidance of alcohol, and when Han officials sweep up quotas of racial minorities in Xinjiang to break their links with family and culture by sending them to factories far from home, debate feels like obfuscation.

No one is more determined to obscure than the corporations that boom out their opposition to racism. Last month, the Washington Post quoted congressional staffers saying Apple was lobbying against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would require US companies to guarantee they do not use imprisoned or coerced workers from Xinjiang. The New York Times added that Nike and Coca-Cola were lobbying too. They all condemn forced labour and the ethnic persecution in Xinjiang and, in the words of Apple, say they have found no evidence of forced labour on their production lines. Nevertheless, they fear the acts ambitious requirements could wreck their supply chains in China.
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #13 on: December 16, 2020, 06:28:29 pm »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on December  5, 2020, 08:11:01 pm
This might belong in a different area of forum, but I felt compelled and obliged to share this story about our current sponsors. In my opinion this news story is a prime example of why none of us should want Nike to have anything to do with our club.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/04/china-uighurs-artist-badiucao-targets-apple-nike-coca-cola-muji.html

Basically Nike are among a group of major US firms trying to scupper a Senate plan to pressurise China for ethnic cleansing and forced labour in the Xinjiang region. It is disgusting and shameful.

The story is also reminiscent of the NBA scandal from last Autumn, when Daryl Morey was silenced for speaking up in support of the civil rights of Hong Kong citizens. On that occasion they wheeled out Chevron Haynes (a player who is a face of Nike and also someone we should have nothing to do with) to announce in a press conference that free speech was 'not always ok because you might hurt China's feelings'. Chevron was clearly puppeted and mightn't have known the scope of what he was involved in, but still.

Sorry, who the fuck is Chevron Haynes?
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #14 on: December 16, 2020, 06:40:57 pm »
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #15 on: December 16, 2020, 06:43:52 pm »
Obviously with what they're doing it's fucked up but any of these mega corporations to get where they are today had to have done many dodgy business.  No one is squeaky clean.
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #16 on: December 16, 2020, 06:57:51 pm »
I'm a huge Nike fanboy but these sorts of issues they continue to suddenly be completely silent over.

Imagine if our fans unfurled a banner in solidarity - it would set their PR teams in to overdrive.
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #17 on: December 16, 2020, 10:55:39 pm »
.....aaaaand back open. :-X
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:15:04 pm »
Anyone who believe in the genocide of Ugyhurs needs their head checked.

This is the Nayirah testimony all over again. Gulf of Tonkin, Saddam's WMD.

Please watch this for yourself how the media is taking out bits and pieces of a documentary and present it to you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RK5Me8maG4

There are many more westerner youtubers living in China making videos to debunk a narrative that is already full of holes.

https://youtu.be/4-kthS0zAEk?t=758

Isn't it strange to you that the totalitarian CCP who's built 10s of millions of cctvs watching the Ugyhurs 24/7, putting police every 30 feet and is committing a genocide and yet some how keep letting middle-aged women escape to the west to give interviews to CIA funded organizations? And the more interviews they give the worse the accusations became. First interview said just being fed rice and vegetables, no physical abuse to her or anyone that sho knows of. By the fourth interviews she's seen other women being gangraped and were made to eat pork.

Like the N. Korean defectors who were caught lying in every interview. Turns out the wilder the stories the more they were paid by the media and the CIA. One interview she buried her dad, next interview the dad was cremated. They don't even have to try remember their own lies lol and get a nice apartment and money every month. If the CIA is interested in paying me millions I have lots of stories about Xi or Kim or anyone they want as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLgRai8ic9s

If you have too much free time you can read this as well but I doubt you'll change you mind.

https://www.quora.com/What-are-Uyghurs-doing-to-fight-back-against-the-mistreatment-they-receive-from-China/answer/Nick-Carter-1-1


Edit to add:

Lots of asylum seekers were taught by lawyers to fabricate stories to game the system.

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/newyork/press-releases/2013/lawyer-pleads-guilty-in-manhattan-federal-court-to-participating-in-massive-immigration-fraud-scheme

https://www.npr.org/transcripts/652864415
Re: The sins of Nike
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:24:38 pm »
Quote from: * on Today at 06:15:04 pm
Anyone who believe in the genocide of Ugyhurs needs their head checked.

This is the Nayirah testimony all over again. Gulf of Tonkin, Saddam's WMD.

Please watch this for yourself how the media is taking out bits and pieces of a documentary and present it to you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RK5Me8maG4

There are many more westerner youtubers living in China making videos to debunk a narrative that is already full of holes.

https://youtu.be/4-kthS0zAEk?t=758

Isn't it strange to you that the totalitarian CCP who's built 10s of millions of cctvs watching the Ugyhurs 24/7, putting police every 30 feet and is committing a genocide and yet some how keep letting middle-aged women escape to the west to give interviews to CIA funded organizations? And the more interviews they give the worse the accusations became. First interview said just being fed rice and vegetables, no physical abuse to her or anyone that sho knows of. By the fourth interviews she's seen other women being gangraped and were made to eat pork.

Like the N. Korean defectors who were caught lying in every interview. Turns out the wilder the stories the more they were paid by the media and the CIA. One interview she buried her dad, next interview the dad was cremated. They don't even have to try remember their own lies lol and get a nice apartment and money every month. If the CIA is interested in paying me millions I have lots of stories about Xi or Kim or anyone they want as well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLgRai8ic9s

If you have too much free time you can read this as well but I doubt you'll change you mind.

https://www.quora.com/What-are-Uyghurs-doing-to-fight-back-against-the-mistreatment-they-receive-from-China/answer/Nick-Carter-1-1


Edit to add:

Lots of asylum seekers were taught by lawyers to fabricate stories to game the system.

https://archives.fbi.gov/archives/newyork/press-releases/2013/lawyer-pleads-guilty-in-manhattan-federal-court-to-participating-in-massive-immigration-fraud-scheme

https://www.npr.org/transcripts/652864415


I tend to get all of my breaking news from "Western Youtubers".

As for the asylum seekers edit,why ?


Edit:  And that's why the edit ?  not an invitation for you to post links to youtubers.

