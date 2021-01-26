It is I suppose but you have artists bringing an album out then months down the line bringing a deluxe version out with a whole new album of mediocre throwaways added on to it and calling it the same album but a deluxe version. It harps back to what I was saying about quantity over quality with the bigger artists. It's a tactic to keep getting high streaming numbers and to always be in the charts.



I remember this being discussed by a guest on Steve Lamacq's show about eighteen months ago. It was mentioned that years ago you'd get a single release in promotion of an album, and the single would feature a couple of b-sides - I was a big Oasis fan during my teenage years, and (people can say what they want about Oasis! but) they were always regarded to have excellent b-side output. Nowadays it feels as though you're more likely to get a remix and/or a demo and/or live version of the a-side.Less outlay to produce variations of the same content, within the context of diminishing returns.---I'd be inclined to add that quite often the artists themselves are passengers to the process though - from a creative perspective, they'll produce what they can; from a content perspective, they probably put out what they're told.