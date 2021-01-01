Will this be our version of Mourinho letting De Bruyne and Salah go at Chelsea? Every day that passes it looks like more and more of a crazy decision not to do absolutely everything in our power to convince him that he's Allison's long-term replacement.



Just think about the risk-reward ratio for moving Kelleher on (at a cut price fee) and bringing in this new guy. Mamardashvilli would have to be absolutely flawlessly perfect. We'd be letting go of the best in-form goalkeeper in the league, in the hope that this new guy could maybe, possible, potentially be just as good.



There is a very realistic scenario that we could have potentially downgraded our goalkeeper and be 20 million in the hole for that privilege (at least he'd be two years younger though).