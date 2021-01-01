« previous next »
Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 236757 times)

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 06:38:45 am »
The defence trusts him. Maybe more than they trust Ali. He brings a zen like calm to our defence.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 09:04:34 am »
I may be wrong but I don't think GKs work in the same way as outfield players. If this were a conversation about RB, then I'd be arguing for Kelleher to keep his place. But I just think there is something unique about GKs whereby you play them every game and you always play your best one, unless it's the league/FA cup. GKs can't 'fight for their place' in the same way, because it's not like Allison will be getting minutes as a sub/ starts when Kelleher is rested, which makes it very different to outfield competition for places.

We know Allison is better than Kelleher, even though Kelleher has done everything asked of him, and so you play Allison.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:37:39 am
I love Ali, but I think once he's fit, he has to fight for his place and wait for his chance, like Kelleher did.

Tinkering with a key part of a winning formula mid-way through the season could have disastrous consequences. 

But...In Arne we trust.

Theres also the worry of Ali getting injured again in a game. Its great hes not being rushed back.
Maybe we could rotate keepers for a little while?
« Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 09:45:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:04:34 am
I may be wrong but I don't think GKs work in the same way as outfield players. If this were a conversation about RB, then I'd be arguing for Kelleher to keep his place. But I just think there is something unique about GKs whereby you play them every game and you always play your best one, unless it's the league/FA cup. GKs can't 'fight for their place' in the same way, because it's not like Allison will be getting minutes as a sub/ starts when Kelleher is rested, which makes it very different to outfield competition for places.

We know Allison is better than Kelleher, even though Kelleher has done everything asked of him, and so you play Allison.

A young perspective and already a great goalkeeper who could be here for the next 10 years is worth a lot these days. In the past, we had a big issue finding a great goalkeeper who could be calm and reliable.

Now we have two, with potentially another one on the way. With a great goalkeeper, the whole team plays better, which is the case with Kelleher. I hope he stays, even if Alisson is number one, but for the future, Kelleher could be his long-term replacement.

I would hate to see him move to a rival and become their legend. He has all the potential to be a number one goalkeeper in the Premier League long-term.
« Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 09:46:05 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on December  1, 2024, 10:38:06 pm
He's not world class though.

Is that you Troy?
« Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 10:12:15 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:46:05 am
Is that you Troy?
I'd said previously I thought he was world class (got pulled up and even called a troll). Just my childish way of saying I called it.
« Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 10:21:18 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:04:34 am
I may be wrong but I don't think GKs work in the same way as outfield players. If this were a conversation about RB, then I'd be arguing for Kelleher to keep his place. But I just think there is something unique about GKs whereby you play them every game and you always play your best one, unless it's the league/FA cup. GKs can't 'fight for their place' in the same way, because it's not like Allison will be getting minutes as a sub/ starts when Kelleher is rested, which makes it very different to outfield competition for places.

We know Allison is better than Kelleher, even though Kelleher has done everything asked of him, and so you play Allison.

Tend to agree, even though Kelleher has been brilliant.

Would also be unfair on Kelleher to wait for him to make one mistake (which inevitably he will, as all players do, Allison included) and then drop him.

He should be getting all domestic cup games and the remaining CL group games though.
« Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 am »
Who would be a goalkeeper?  You make one mistake a game and its likely to be a goal while with outfield players it rarely costs them (e.g Virgil yesterday)

and there is only one place in a team so you can be incredibly good at what you do but if the other guy is ever so slightly better...

Mind you on the other hand you have longevity - plenty of goalies play to their 40s
« Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 am »
Just watched some highlights on youtube of Mamardashvili. feck, he looks good (I know highlights) but also looks very intense (as if you score he's gonna beat the hell out of you).

Some choice Slot has to make.
« Reply #2689 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 am »
Reckon we're looking back to about 1970 for the last time we had two genuinely brilliant goalkeepers on the books, when we had Clemence and Lawrence.

Reina never really had an adept understudy - and the less said about those between him and Ali the better...
« Reply #2690 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 am »
weirdest was when we bought 2 first choice goalkeepers on teh same day in  Kirkland and Dudek

no matter how much the club spun it, i'll always be convinced that it was a monumental fuck up and we tried to get one in case other failed but ended up with both
« Reply #2691 on: Yesterday at 12:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:04:34 am
I may be wrong but I don't think GKs work in the same way as outfield players. If this were a conversation about RB, then I'd be arguing for Kelleher to keep his place. But I just think there is something unique about GKs whereby you play them every game and you always play your best one, unless it's the league/FA cup. GKs can't 'fight for their place' in the same way, because it's not like Allison will be getting minutes as a sub/ starts when Kelleher is rested, which makes it very different to outfield competition for places.

We know Allison is better than Kelleher, even though Kelleher has done everything asked of him, and so you play Allison.

GKs do work in a different way as normally you have a clear number one goalkeeper, who will be playing every game (except maybe for cups). The "problem" for us is that Kelleher had quite a few opportunities to show that he is on the level of a goalkeeper who could easily be the number one at a (big) club. It's more or less a crossroads for us and a decision needs to be made: do we see our future with Alisson or do we see it with Kelleher? I think that decision has already been made last summer by signing Mamardashvili and being open to selling Kelleher, even though we were holding back on actually letting him go mainly due to Mamardashvili staying at Valencia for another year. So, our short-term future has Ali as our number one keeper with Mamardashvili being at the club to take over from him in the mid- or long-term.
« Reply #2692 on: Yesterday at 12:26:30 pm »
Whats certain is if we sell Kelleher we should be getting massive money for him.
« Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:32:35 am
This thread will be interesting if Allison comes back and makes a big mistake in his first game
or Kell makes one in his next.

fickle footie fans forever.
« Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 12:41:21 pm »
Mamardashvilli isn't proven at a bigger club. Why is it assumed that he will just walk in and be number one if Alisson decides to leave. We need two top keepers.
« Reply #2695 on: Yesterday at 01:12:22 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 12:41:21 pm
Why is it assumed that he will just walk in and be number one if Alisson decides to leave. We need two top keepers.
After years of Mignolets, Brad Jones and Karius I'd settle for one but we got three. Talk about embarrassment of riches.
« Reply #2696 on: Yesterday at 01:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:26:30 pm
Whats certain is if we sell Kelleher we should be getting massive money for him.

He has one year left on his deal,  dont think we get more than 20m for him.
« Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm »
I know rotating keepers isn't a thing. But with the embarrassmnent of riches we have, maybe Liverpool need to break new ground and make it a thing. Sit all three down and say next season we will ensure planty of game for you all via actual rotation, rather than waiting for injuries or bad form, and thus have the best protected goal in world football.

Just cos something hasn't been done before...
« Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 02:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 02:12:06 pm
I know rotating keepers isn't a thing. But with the embarrassmnent of riches we have, maybe Liverpool need to break new ground and make it a thing. Sit all three down and say next season we will ensure planty of game for you all via actual rotation, rather than waiting for injuries or bad form, and thus have the best protected goal in world football.

Just cos something hasn't been done before...

I think other teams do (or have?) done it - no idea who mind you, and dunno if it was an experiment or what.
« Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 03:02:09 pm »
Isn't the old saying if you have two number ones you don't really have a number one? I remember Arsenal tried it a couple of years ago but settled on David Raya quite quickly.

I think we could rotate Alisson and Kelleher but you couldn't add a third to it IMO. Imagine telling Alisson who's missed plenty of football over the past 18 months and is potentially in the last few big years of his career that you have even more competition now, or the same thing for Kelleher who could already have played plenty more football elsewhere. One of them won't be here next season and it'll probably be Kelleher, I think the best thing we could is put a cheap buy back clause in for a couple of years down the line, even if it means losing him relatively cheap ourselves.
« Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 03:03:41 pm »
think selling kelleher for upwards of £50-60m and bringing in Mama seems the most moneyball style move we have done recently.
« Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm »
Kelleher has one year left on his deal, so it won't be that much. I'm pretty sure Edwards will inssit on a buy-back clause though.  :D
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 08:18:39 am »
Kelleher, 26 year old, has one year left - we could hopefully get 20M and a buy back clause
Alisson is a 32 year old keeper with mounting injury problems - could he be worth 35 - 40M?
Mama - 24 year old with long contract - should be worth the most of the three?

But unless we sell Alisson I can not see Kelleher staying.
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 08:25:03 am »
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 08:18:39 am
Kelleher, 26 year old, has one year left - we could hopefully get 20M and a buy back clause
Alisson is a 32 year old keeper with mounting injury problems - could he be worth 35 - 40M?
Mama - 24 year old with long contract - should be worth the most of the three?

But unless we sell Alisson I can not see Kelleher staying.

I don't think we keep Kelleher regardless of whether Alisson goes or not. Kelleher simply does not want to be #2, and with the money we've spent on Marmadashvili, we would have to assume that he'd come in ahead of Kelleher in the pecking order.

My gut feeling is that Marmadashvili spends 1 season as Alisson's deputy, but gradually phasing Alisson out the season after. Would love to be that Ali is one of those keepers that'll keep going until he's 40, but with his injury history, I just don't think his body will allow it for him.
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 09:57:02 am »
Will be back to the bench before the end of December, Slot says Ali will be returning to the team when fully fit.
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 01:02:20 pm »
They say field your best players on the pitch and they will find their own positions. I propose when Alisson returns we play both him and Kelleher in the starting 11.
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 09:57:02 am
Will be back to the bench before the end of December, Slot says Ali will be returning to the team when fully fit.
But not necessarily as keeper... could be the extra attacking option we need to rest one of the forwards ;D
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 01:15:01 pm »
It seems obvious to me that Alisson will be back between the sticks once he's fully fit. Number one goalkeepers become number two because they throw their position away. Number twos don't become number ones because they play superlatively.
« Reply #2708 on: Today at 01:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 01:02:20 pm
They say field your best players on the pitch and they will find their own positions. I propose when Alisson returns we play both him and Kelleher in the starting 11.
you might be on to something.

Kell did grow up as a midfielder.

he could play there to rest some of the starters, and take the gloves for a few minutes each time we have a corner so Ali could add to his goals total.

edit:
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:04:34 pm
But not necessarily as keeper... could be the extra attacking option we need to rest one of the forwards ;D
you're doing this deliberately aren't yer!!

 ;D ;D
« Reply #2709 on: Today at 01:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:04:34 pm
But not necessarily as keeper... could be the extra attacking option we need to rest one of the forwards ;D

Cover at CB too and then make sure he goes up for every corner.
« Reply #2710 on: Today at 05:46:58 pm »
We'll get 10-15m for him sorry to burst all the bubbles
« Reply #2711 on: Today at 05:50:20 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:46:58 pm
We'll get 10-15m for him sorry to burst all the bubbles

Think £20m is more than reasonable with 1 year left.  His profile has shot right up this season, everyone is raving about him and that goes a long way.  Plus you're potentially buying a keeper for the next 8 years or so, I think clubs will give us very decent offers.
« Reply #2712 on: Today at 05:53:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:50:20 pm
Think £20m is more than reasonable with 1 year left.  His profile has shot right up this season, everyone is raving about him and that goes a long way.  Plus you're potentially buying a keeper for the next 8 years or so, I think clubs will give us very decent offers.
he'd be an instant upgrade for a fair few PL teams never mind European clubs.
