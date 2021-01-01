I may be wrong but I don't think GKs work in the same way as outfield players. If this were a conversation about RB, then I'd be arguing for Kelleher to keep his place. But I just think there is something unique about GKs whereby you play them every game and you always play your best one, unless it's the league/FA cup. GKs can't 'fight for their place' in the same way, because it's not like Allison will be getting minutes as a sub/ starts when Kelleher is rested, which makes it very different to outfield competition for places.



We know Allison is better than Kelleher, even though Kelleher has done everything asked of him, and so you play Allison.