« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 234667 times)

Offline Elisha S

  • talkin' 'bout my g-g-generation...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 06:38:45 am »
The defence trusts him. Maybe more than they trust Ali. He brings a zen like calm to our defence.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 09:04:34 am »
I may be wrong but I don't think GKs work in the same way as outfield players. If this were a conversation about RB, then I'd be arguing for Kelleher to keep his place. But I just think there is something unique about GKs whereby you play them every game and you always play your best one, unless it's the league/FA cup. GKs can't 'fight for their place' in the same way, because it's not like Allison will be getting minutes as a sub/ starts when Kelleher is rested, which makes it very different to outfield competition for places.

We know Allison is better than Kelleher, even though Kelleher has done everything asked of him, and so you play Allison.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 09:10:46 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:37:39 am
I love Ali, but I think once he's fit, he has to fight for his place and wait for his chance, like Kelleher did.

Tinkering with a key part of a winning formula mid-way through the season could have disastrous consequences. 

But...In Arne we trust.

Theres also the worry of Ali getting injured again in a game. Its great hes not being rushed back.
Maybe we could rotate keepers for a little while?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,525
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 09:45:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:04:34 am
I may be wrong but I don't think GKs work in the same way as outfield players. If this were a conversation about RB, then I'd be arguing for Kelleher to keep his place. But I just think there is something unique about GKs whereby you play them every game and you always play your best one, unless it's the league/FA cup. GKs can't 'fight for their place' in the same way, because it's not like Allison will be getting minutes as a sub/ starts when Kelleher is rested, which makes it very different to outfield competition for places.

We know Allison is better than Kelleher, even though Kelleher has done everything asked of him, and so you play Allison.

A young perspective and already a great goalkeeper who could be here for the next 10 years is worth a lot these days. In the past, we had a big issue finding a great goalkeeper who could be calm and reliable.

Now we have two, with potentially another one on the way. With a great goalkeeper, the whole team plays better, which is the case with Kelleher. I hope he stays, even if Alisson is number one, but for the future, Kelleher could be his long-term replacement.

I would hate to see him move to a rival and become their legend. He has all the potential to be a number one goalkeeper in the Premier League long-term.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 09:46:05 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm
He's not world class though.

Is that you Troy?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 