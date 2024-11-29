« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 233521 times)

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,063
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2640 on: November 29, 2024, 11:07:20 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 12:03:32 am »
Quote from: SamLad on November 29, 2024, 12:36:03 pm
general question:
do players have to agree to buy-back clauses when they move?  I've always assumed they do.
Its a contract, the player has to sign it but only if they agree to it
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 12:14:00 am »
To me MBL? the stats mean Kelleher is a better keeper than Mamardashvili, so his place, especially since he is an already proven Liverpool keeper, is above Mamardashvili in any pecking order combination.

Ali is still our main keeper, but the next fuck up from Kelleher should mean Ali back in of course, and when he is injured (which is happening more frequently), or his next fuck up Kelleher is back in...

Either way he's higher in the order than Mamardashvili,assuming his level stays at that level.
The recognition for his efforts is the above in a right working team like Liverpool. its a bad precedent to set by the club, we're not chelsea....

To put it another way, Mamardashvili has earned the right to prove himself at Liverpool, Kelleher already has..

Quote from: MBL? on November 29, 2024, 11:05:00 pm
I agree with the last bit but the stats mean nothing.

Essentially I think the question is, has Kelleher done enough to keep his place? To me the answer is yes. Thing is he did the same last season but had a stinker against Atalanta in the game before Ali was ready so nobody cared he was benched.

I can understand his frustration because I would be too in the same situation. He should be number 1 atleast untill his first proper fuck up. That's harsh in and of itself as all keepers have a few a year including Ali. At least though it will show recognition for what he's achieved and for how ever long it lasts he will be our number 1. That would mean a lot to him I'm sure.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 12:16:38 am »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,519
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 12:17:13 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 29, 2024, 12:48:13 pm
Mamardashvili 

I hope he's got a few extra arms with a name like that. 
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,917
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 12:22:22 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 12:14:00 am
To me MBL? the stats mean Kelleher is a better keeper than Mamardashvili, so his place, especially since he is an already proven Liverpool keeper, is above Mamardashvili in any pecking order combination.

Ali is still our main keeper, but the next fuck up from Kelleher should mean Ali back in of course, and when he is injured (which is happening more frequently), or his next fuck up Kelleher is back in...

Either way he's higher in the order than Mamardashvili,assuming his level stays at that level.
The recognition for his efforts is the above in a right working team like Liverpool. its a bad precedent to set by the club, we're not chelsea....

To put it another way, Mamardashvili has earned the right to prove himself at Liverpool, Kelleher already has..


The thing is though, Kelleher apparantely doesn't want to be in such a situation. He wants to be somewhere, where he's considered the main man (and rightly so looking at his ability and his age). And that is why Mamardashvili has been signed. There most likely won't be a pecking order next season that includes both Kelleher and Mamardashvili, because Kelleher will leave. If he was happy not being the main man and being behind Ali for the next two years or whatever, I would imagine we wouldn't have signed Mamardashvili.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,519
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 12:24:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on November 29, 2024, 02:10:12 pm
Mama

You are on it too . I'd deffo go for Durga as apparantly she has eight or eighteen arms .

Joking aside lads .  It's Kelleher all day long .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2647 on: Yesterday at 12:34:57 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 12:14:00 am
To me MBL? the stats mean Kelleher is a better keeper than Mamardashvili, so his place, especially since he is an already proven Liverpool keeper, is above Mamardashvili in any pecking order combination.

Ali is still our main keeper, but the next fuck up from Kelleher should mean Ali back in of course, and when he is injured (which is happening more frequently), or his next fuck up Kelleher is back in...

Either way he's higher in the order than Mamardashvili,assuming his level stays at that level.
The recognition for his efforts is the above in a right working team like Liverpool. its a bad precedent to set by the club, we're not chelsea....

To put it another way, Mamardashvili has earned the right to prove himself at Liverpool, Kelleher already has..

Those stats are meaningless when you consider how many good chances we give up compared to Valencia. I'm guessing we give up far fewer good chances than they do. I'm only guessing here so don't know. Worse teams goalkeepers generally concede more. Doesn't mean they are worse keepers.

For example Kelleher conceded 5 against England. He wasn't to blame for any as far as I could see, he just plays for a shite team.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2648 on: Yesterday at 12:44:20 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 12:22:22 am
The thing is though, Kelleher apparantely doesn't want to be in such a situation. He wants to be somewhere, where he's considered the main man (and rightly so looking at his ability and his age). And that is why Mamardashvili has been signed. There most likely won't be a pecking order next season that includes both Kelleher and Mamardashvili, because Kelleher will leave. If he was happy not being the main man and being behind Ali for the next two years or whatever, I would imagine we wouldn't have signed Mamardashvili.
If he was made number 1 he'd sign a contract immediately. Personally I'd make him number 1 and have Mama as the 2. That way Kelleher extends and you have someone who is top class to replace Kelleher if it goes to shit. You'd also have more room to then sell Kelleher with that longer contract.

Ali has been amazing for us but the injuries are a big problem and are unlikely to go away at this point.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2649 on: Yesterday at 12:47:09 am »
I prefer Marmaduke  :)
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,534
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2650 on: Yesterday at 01:42:34 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:47:09 am
I prefer Marmaduke  :)

So did Paddington Bear
Logged

Offline SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2651 on: Yesterday at 05:35:54 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on November 29, 2024, 02:11:20 pm
Doesn't mean he thinks he'd walk in day 1 and be the number 1.

He would be if we sell Alisson and Kelleher and have Jaros as no. 2

Which we have to do this summer, btw. Kelleher has said he wants to leave, it's unlikely he'll sign a new contract, and we'll get the most money we'll ever get for him this year.

Same with Alisson. He'll have 2 years left in the summer. We sell him or give him a new contract. And having paid big money for a new goalie, I doubt we'll be signing up Alisson to a new contract.

I've resigned myself to a big summer upheaval where we move on from the Klopp era by losing Mo, VVD, Trent, Alisson
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,651
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2652 on: Yesterday at 08:31:53 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:35:54 am
He would be if we sell Alisson and Kelleher and have Jaros as no. 2

Which we have to do this summer, btw. Kelleher has said he wants to leave, it's unlikely he'll sign a new contract, and we'll get the most money we'll ever get for him this year.

Same with Alisson. He'll have 2 years left in the summer. We sell him or give him a new contract. And having paid big money for a new goalie, I doubt we'll be signing up Alisson to a new contract.

I've resigned myself to a big summer upheaval where we move on from the Klopp era by losing Mo, VVD, Trent, Alisson

We arent losing those four players in the summer.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2653 on: Yesterday at 08:26:40 pm »
Fair point there, you're not wrong about Ireland being a shit team these days (and I'm Irish), and I get your point on giving up chances.. I think we broadly agree.. I just think kelleher needs to realise (perhaps) that it's a wonderful place he is in and hes winning games and cups on merit... its all well and good wanting to be number 1, hes earning it, and Liverpool should give him what hes earned... hes earned the right to be number one if Alisson leaves...and Alisson may remain number 1, but Mamardashvili sure as hell doesnt automatically walk in as number 2
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 12:34:57 am
Those stats are meaningless when you consider how many good chances we give up compared to Valencia. I'm guessing we give up far fewer good chances than they do. I'm only guessing here so don't know. Worse teams goalkeepers generally concede more. Doesn't mean they are worse keepers.

For example Kelleher conceded 5 against England. He wasn't to blame for any as far as I could see, he just plays for a shite team.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,628
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 01:21:46 am »
Only way Kelleher can stay is if Alison goes. Which won't happen.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 05:45:15 pm »
Huge fan of Ali but no way he should be coming back into the team. Kelleher has earned his place.
Logged

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,923
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 05:45:58 pm »
He did absolutely brilliantly then, especially as nobody expected it
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 05:49:21 pm »
Ice in his veins
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm »
I said he has been a 10/10 since Alisson picked up that injury. Let me increase it to an 11.

That save made the game more comfortable than it could have been.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 06:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:45:15 pm
Huge fan of Ali but no way he should be coming back into the team. Kelleher has earned his place.

100%
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline MH41

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 06:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:49:21 pm
Ice in his veins

True. The Ice Man
He's been flawless.
He brings great calmness to the team as well.
World class displays.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,506
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 07:06:14 pm »
Dude is the best keeper in the world at the moment. Don't care what anyone has to say...
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,531
  • RedOrDead
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 07:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:45:15 pm
Huge fan of Ali but no way he should be coming back into the team. Kelleher has earned his place.

Yeah needs to earn his place back as unreal as he is. kelleher hasnt put a foot wrong and deserves to be starting just now. Competition is great
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,504
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 07:09:31 pm »
Time and time again, Kelleher has shown that he is one of the best keepers around and is getting better.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 07:11:00 pm »
Alisson is straight back in when fit. This isnt complicated. Kelleher may be the best GK in the world at the moment. But thats only because the best GK in the world, who has been that good for years, is injured.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,721
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 07:19:30 pm »
Caoimh should have given Van Dijk a bollocking for that fuckup... ;D

Great keeper and cool as a fucking cucumber!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 08:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on November 15, 2024, 12:26:30 am
Should be our #1 keeper even when Alisson is back in next few weeks.

100% stand by this. We should take the money for Alisson.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,396
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 08:36:53 pm »
 ??? ::)

Alisson has a contract till 2027. I suspect he will leave in 2026 if he wants though. But we ain;t selling him.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,560
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 08:41:45 pm »
"Ireland's number one . . ."
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,270
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 09:02:30 pm »
He has been simply incredible since stepping up last season.

How do you put Ali back in right now?  It feels almost criminal.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 09:32:22 pm »
Who knew player gets better by playing games. Whatever happens thank fuck we have the best keepers in this league.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,861
  • @tharris113
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 09:38:20 pm »
Aside from peak reina and alisson he's the best liverpool keeper of my life time, and he's a back up. Pretty mad.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 