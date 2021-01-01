« previous next »
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 11:07:20 pm
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:03:32 am
Yesterday at 12:36:03 pm
general question:
do players have to agree to buy-back clauses when they move?  I've always assumed they do.
Its a contract, the player has to sign it but only if they agree to it
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:14:00 am
To me MBL? the stats mean Kelleher is a better keeper than Mamardashvili, so his place, especially since he is an already proven Liverpool keeper, is above Mamardashvili in any pecking order combination.

Ali is still our main keeper, but the next fuck up from Kelleher should mean Ali back in of course, and when he is injured (which is happening more frequently), or his next fuck up Kelleher is back in...

Either way he's higher in the order than Mamardashvili,assuming his level stays at that level.
The recognition for his efforts is the above in a right working team like Liverpool. its a bad precedent to set by the club, we're not chelsea....

To put it another way, Mamardashvili has earned the right to prove himself at Liverpool, Kelleher already has..

Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm
I agree with the last bit but the stats mean nothing.

Essentially I think the question is, has Kelleher done enough to keep his place? To me the answer is yes. Thing is he did the same last season but had a stinker against Atalanta in the game before Ali was ready so nobody cared he was benched.

I can understand his frustration because I would be too in the same situation. He should be number 1 atleast untill his first proper fuck up. That's harsh in and of itself as all keepers have a few a year including Ali. At least though it will show recognition for what he's achieved and for how ever long it lasts he will be our number 1. That would mean a lot to him I'm sure.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:16:38 am
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:17:13 am
Yesterday at 12:48:13 pm
Mamardashvili 

I hope he's got a few extra arms with a name like that. 
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:22:22 am
Today at 12:14:00 am
To me MBL? the stats mean Kelleher is a better keeper than Mamardashvili, so his place, especially since he is an already proven Liverpool keeper, is above Mamardashvili in any pecking order combination.

Ali is still our main keeper, but the next fuck up from Kelleher should mean Ali back in of course, and when he is injured (which is happening more frequently), or his next fuck up Kelleher is back in...

Either way he's higher in the order than Mamardashvili,assuming his level stays at that level.
The recognition for his efforts is the above in a right working team like Liverpool. its a bad precedent to set by the club, we're not chelsea....

To put it another way, Mamardashvili has earned the right to prove himself at Liverpool, Kelleher already has..


The thing is though, Kelleher apparantely doesn't want to be in such a situation. He wants to be somewhere, where he's considered the main man (and rightly so looking at his ability and his age). And that is why Mamardashvili has been signed. There most likely won't be a pecking order next season that includes both Kelleher and Mamardashvili, because Kelleher will leave. If he was happy not being the main man and being behind Ali for the next two years or whatever, I would imagine we wouldn't have signed Mamardashvili.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:24:18 am
Yesterday at 02:10:12 pm
Mama

You are on it too . I'd deffo go for Durga as apparantly she has eight or eighteen arms .

Joking aside lads .  It's Kelleher all day long .
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:34:57 am
Today at 12:14:00 am
To me MBL? the stats mean Kelleher is a better keeper than Mamardashvili, so his place, especially since he is an already proven Liverpool keeper, is above Mamardashvili in any pecking order combination.

Ali is still our main keeper, but the next fuck up from Kelleher should mean Ali back in of course, and when he is injured (which is happening more frequently), or his next fuck up Kelleher is back in...

Either way he's higher in the order than Mamardashvili,assuming his level stays at that level.
The recognition for his efforts is the above in a right working team like Liverpool. its a bad precedent to set by the club, we're not chelsea....

To put it another way, Mamardashvili has earned the right to prove himself at Liverpool, Kelleher already has..

Those stats are meaningless when you consider how many good chances we give up compared to Valencia. I'm guessing we give up far fewer good chances than they do. I'm only guessing here so don't know. Worse teams goalkeepers generally concede more. Doesn't mean they are worse keepers.

For example Kelleher conceded 5 against England. He wasn't to blame for any as far as I could see, he just plays for a shite team.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:44:20 am
Today at 12:22:22 am
The thing is though, Kelleher apparantely doesn't want to be in such a situation. He wants to be somewhere, where he's considered the main man (and rightly so looking at his ability and his age). And that is why Mamardashvili has been signed. There most likely won't be a pecking order next season that includes both Kelleher and Mamardashvili, because Kelleher will leave. If he was happy not being the main man and being behind Ali for the next two years or whatever, I would imagine we wouldn't have signed Mamardashvili.
If he was made number 1 he'd sign a contract immediately. Personally I'd make him number 1 and have Mama as the 2. That way Kelleher extends and you have someone who is top class to replace Kelleher if it goes to shit. You'd also have more room to then sell Kelleher with that longer contract.

Ali has been amazing for us but the injuries are a big problem and are unlikely to go away at this point.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:47:09 am
I prefer Marmaduke  :)
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 01:42:34 am
Today at 12:47:09 am
I prefer Marmaduke  :)

So did Paddington Bear
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 05:35:54 am
Yesterday at 02:11:20 pm
Doesn't mean he thinks he'd walk in day 1 and be the number 1.

He would be if we sell Alisson and Kelleher and have Jaros as no. 2

Which we have to do this summer, btw. Kelleher has said he wants to leave, it's unlikely he'll sign a new contract, and we'll get the most money we'll ever get for him this year.

Same with Alisson. He'll have 2 years left in the summer. We sell him or give him a new contract. And having paid big money for a new goalie, I doubt we'll be signing up Alisson to a new contract.

I've resigned myself to a big summer upheaval where we move on from the Klopp era by losing Mo, VVD, Trent, Alisson
