Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 226555 times)

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 09:25:15 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 11:31:51 pm
Yo
Your Troy Deeney and I claim my Five pounds!
;D
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 09:26:17 am »
Allison and Kelleher should split the remaining games 50-50
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 09:26:46 am »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 09:26:17 am
Allison and Kelleher should split the remaining games 50-50

That won't happen mate
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
Chelsea seem to sign about 5 goalkeepers every summer. Can see them actually going for him this coming summer.

Hes great. Too good to be a back up.
Read that like 3 weeks ago? They actually sniffing around already.
That was just a week after we got word they banned us and United from youth games, cause of Rio...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 09:35:52 am »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 09:22:28 am

I actually think there is sense in this crazy idea. It seems like sacrilige to even consider selling Ali.... but.... he's 32 and he's getting injury prone, and Kelleher is very nearly as good. One keeper has to go in the summer, and it might make more sense in the long term to keep Kelleher.

Yes true but Giorgi Mamardashvili was contracted to probably be the Ali replacement and is 2 years Kelleher's junior, so longer stay power here. So who knows. I guess the idea would be to have Ali still and Giorgi as his understudy for a year before moving to number 1, meanwhile soaking up all the Ali experience.
