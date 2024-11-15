« previous next »
Caoimhín Kelleher

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2400 on: Today at 04:53:29 pm
I think Jaros will leave in the summer as well as Slot mentioned a few weeks ago that he asked to leave this summer but the club blocked it
disgraced cake

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2401 on: Today at 05:08:28 pm
Yeah, Jaros will go I think. He's 24 in the summer and will have aspirations of his own to play more regularly. I know he's been on a few loans but he's only made a couple of appearances in about five years with the club.

Davies or Pitaluga will probably be the #3
rscanderlech

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2402 on: Today at 05:09:49 pm
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 04:28:35 pm
Marmadashvilli is probably the top young goalkeeper prospect in the world, hes not coming to sit on the bench.

The club see Kelleher day in day out. I think its clear that they have decided hes extremely capable, but his ceiling is perhaps not world class.

I think both Allison and Kelleher will go in the summer, and we will have Marmadashvilli and Jaros as 1 and 2.
Getting rid of Allison, the world's best, would be insane. I doubt it.

Kelleher should be encouraged that there may be a future for him at Liverpool as number 1 one day--just not now.

Mamardashvilli, on the other hand, will be here but can fight for his spot. The moment he takes over from Allison through merit is the moment we can bid Allison farewell.
killer-heels

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2403 on: Today at 05:28:07 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 15, 2024, 08:39:00 am
I doubt we have rushed him back. He just seems to break a little easier than ideal, especially for a keeper.
But youre right with someone as good as Kelleher deputising theres no need to rush

Pretty sure there was some stuff around the idea that we brought him in back earlier than we should have. Think around the Milan game as well Slot said something about taking risks and not doing that in hindsight.
rob1966

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2404 on: Today at 05:33:14 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:09:49 pm
Getting rid of Allison, the world's best, would be insane. I doubt it.

Kelleher should be encouraged that there may be a future for him at Liverpool as number 1 one day--just not now.

Mamardashvilli, on the other hand, will be here but can fight for his spot. The moment he takes over from Allison through merit is the moment we can bid Allison farewell.

Bob did that with Clem when Brucie came in so its not like we've not got form for it
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2405 on: Today at 05:38:37 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:09:49 pm

Kelleher should be encouraged that there may be a future for him at Liverpool as number 1 one day--just not now.


This will be especially hard to do when he's expressed his desire to be a number one now.
Kopenhagen

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2406 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:09:49 pm
Getting rid of Allison, the world's best, would be insane. I doubt it.

Kelleher should be encouraged that there may be a future for him at Liverpool as number 1 one day--just not now.

Mamardashvilli, on the other hand, will be here but can fight for his spot. The moment he takes over from Allison through merit is the moment we can bid Allison farewell.

I can't see Mamardashvilli here as number 2 for long - he's far too good. Wouldn't surprise me if there's another loan in Mamardashvilli's future, with Kelleher being sold, and Jaros as number 2 for a season.
afc tukrish

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2407 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:33:14 pm
Bob did that with Clem when Brucie came in so its not like we've not got form for it

Clemence did ask to go, though; I'd imagine if Alisson made a similar request, Arne would at least consider giving him the chance to do similarly...
SamLad

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2408 on: Today at 06:34:45 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 05:09:49 pm
Getting rid of Allison, the world's best, would be insane. I doubt it.

Kelleher should be encouraged that there may be a future for him at Liverpool as number 1 one day--just not now.

Mamardashvilli, on the other hand, will be here but can fight for his spot. The moment he takes over from Allison through merit is the moment we can bid Allison farewell.
can you imagine seeing Ali, Virgil, Trent and Mo all leave around the same time?  jesus christ this place would be a mushroom cloud.
rob1966

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2409 on: Today at 07:50:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:34:45 pm
can you imagine seeing Ali, Virgil, Trent and Mo all leave around the same time?  jesus christ this place would be a mushroom cloud.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2410 on: Today at 08:02:12 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:42:31 pm
I can't see Mamardashvilli here as number 2 for long - he's far too good. Wouldn't surprise me if there's another loan in Mamardashvilli's future, with Kelleher being sold, and Jaros as number 2 for a season.

Well we wanted him at Bournemouth this season didn't we. If Alisson stays next season then I imagine we will look at a PL loan for Mamardashvilli.
