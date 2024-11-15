Marmadashvilli is probably the top young goalkeeper prospect in the world, hes not coming to sit on the bench.



The club see Kelleher day in day out. I think its clear that they have decided hes extremely capable, but his ceiling is perhaps not world class.



I think both Allison and Kelleher will go in the summer, and we will have Marmadashvilli and Jaros as 1 and 2.



Getting rid of Allison, the world's best, would be insane. I doubt it.Kelleher should be encouraged that there may be a future for him at Liverpool as number 1 one day--just not now.Mamardashvilli, on the other hand, will be here but can fight for his spot. The moment he takes over from Allison through merit is the moment we can bid Allison farewell.