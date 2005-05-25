« previous next »
Caoimhín Kelleher

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 14, 2024, 10:54:13 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 14, 2024, 10:38:43 pm
Not yet... Got time to develop further, which is... excellent...

Alright, Bill. Or is it, Ted?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 14, 2024, 11:25:25 pm
That's some save.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 14, 2024, 11:31:53 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on November 14, 2024, 10:32:48 pm
I agree.  He's excellent. 

But he's not excellent in the same way that Trent is.

Bradley is a first teamer in waiting.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 14, 2024, 11:33:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on November 14, 2024, 10:54:13 pm
Alright, Bill. Or is it, Ted?

It's an excellent adventure, for certain...
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 14, 2024, 11:34:43 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 12, 2024, 11:18:27 am
We need to sell him for £30-35 million is what we need, and he REALLY needs.

Buy back clause a must.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 14, 2024, 11:52:36 pm
Quote from: KC7 on November 14, 2024, 11:34:43 pm
Buy back clause a must.
Buy back clauses costs in terms of transfer fee. I would still definitely take that risk with the lower amount. The new lad is exceptional in most areas but not great with his feet.

In saying that Mamas lack of passing ability may not be a problem. Kelleher was better than Ali with his feet last season, under Slot Kelleher has clearly been told to take less risk and launch it if we are under a lot of pressure.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 12:01:55 am
Quote from: KC7 on November 14, 2024, 11:34:43 pm
Buy back clause a must.

He is 26 this month.

Buyback clauses are for players who are going to improve hugely over the next few years and then have years ahead of them. That isn't Kelleher. It is literally shit or bust in the summer. He either becomes our number 1 or leaves.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 12:23:07 am
Alisson Becker's imminent return from injury means Caoimhin Kelleher's latest run in the Liverpool first team could be over.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for the Reds in the past few weeks - and put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Republic of Ireland beat Finland 1-0 on Thursday.

He saved Joel Pohjanpalo's penalty and kept out Robin Lod's follow-up in the Nations League win at Aviva Stadium.

Afterwards, former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle said on RTE: "I think in five or six years he is going to be the top one or two goalkeepers in the world. He's that good at everything he does. He has got everything in the locker. He ticks every box. If he can get himself playing I feel he's going to be the top man."

Kelleher is often called the best back-up keeper in the world - and nearly always performs when he gets his chance. He has only conceded five goals in his eight games for Arne Slot's Liverpool side this season. But if Alisson stays injury-free for the rest of the season, Kelleher is likely to have just a handful of League Cup and FA Cup games.

And with Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next summer, Kelleher might not even be second choice if he stays.

BBC Sport looks at what Kelleher's future holds, whether he needs to move and just how good he is.

https//www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/czxr8q58lqno

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 12:26:30 am
Should be our #1 keeper even when Alisson is back in next few weeks.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 12:31:19 am
Quote from: Ginieus on November 15, 2024, 12:26:30 am
Should be our #1 keeper even when Alisson is back in next few weeks.

Nope.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 01:18:41 am
Quote from: Elisha S on November 10, 2024, 07:32:33 am
The new Georgian keeper better be close to the best keeper in the league on day one if he`s replacing Kelleher.

This guy must be pretty unbelievably special if we think he's better than Kelleher. And to spend 45 million on him, we must think that he's SIGNIFICANTLY better
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 01:21:36 am
Quote from: spider-neil on November 10, 2024, 09:16:27 am
If we sell and its looking likely we had better insert a buy back clause.

Why would we have a buy back clause? In case he shows that he's a top goalkeeper and good enough to be number 1 at an elite club?  He's already shown that. There's nothing new we would learn about his ability if he had three seasons as Fulham's number 1
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 01:36:09 am
Quote from: daveymac_4 on November 15, 2024, 01:18:41 am
This guy must be pretty unbelievably special if we think he's better than Kelleher. And to spend 45 million on him, we must think that he's SIGNIFICANTLY better

We didn't spend that much on him mate.  ;D

He's also 2 years younger than Kelleher and has been #1 for club and country for a while.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 04:51:25 am
Would he have been number one with Allison playing alongside him? We`d probably never have heard of him. kelleher is being punished for being a loyal number two to Allison. Once upon a time a keeper would have been rewarded for that loyalty, now he just gets dumped in flavour of some flavour of the month from Georgia who has never been tested in our league.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 06:01:05 am
Kelleher should remain keeper until Allison has properly recovered from his hamstring injury. Weve been rushing him back too soon only for him to break down.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 06:26:28 am
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 08:39:00 am
Quote from: spider-neil on November 15, 2024, 06:01:05 am
Kelleher should remain keeper until Allison has properly recovered from his hamstring injury. Weve been rushing him back too soon only for him to break down.
I doubt we have rushed him back. He just seems to break a little easier than ideal, especially for a keeper.
But youre right with someone as good as Kelleher deputising theres no need to rush
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 08:49:54 am
Quote from: Ginieus on November 15, 2024, 12:26:30 am
Should be our #1 keeper even when Alisson is back in next few weeks.

Alisson is the best keeper in the world mate.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 08:58:32 am
Was there. The celebrations after he got up after receiving treatment were nearly better than the save. A lot of very relieved green reds near me too.

Made a great 1v1 save in the first half too just before we scored. He's really come on leaps and bounds for the 2 extended runs he's had this and last season - he's gone up several levels. 
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 09:13:35 am
I'd love to see him as our number 1, but the timing hasn't worked out for him.

If he was a few years younger or had been out on loan when Adrian was our number 2, then he'd have enough games under his belt to be a natural successor to Alisson. But at 25 (26 next week), and with far less experience than keepers usually have at his age, it makes it very difficult - no matter how good his performances have been when called upon.

He's almost a victim of his own patience, and keepers always have the dilemma of whether to stick around as number 2/3, or go elsewhere for the game time. Our new signing complicates matters further, so I hope if he does decide to leave he goes to another PL club and continues to do well. Seems a great guy, and no matter how long he stays he's been great for us - almost a bit of a cult hero with the way he's saved penalties, scored the winning penalty, and made some big saves in big moments, with mature performances that belie his relative lack of experience.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 12:46:23 pm
Would you prefer a GK with loads ofmidtable experience at best virtually no CL games under his belt who's never had the chance to play under the heat of a huge game v City,  Arsenal etc fighting for a title v a guy who's very comfortable playing in front of the Kop already in the biggest games challenging for our 20th title? I'm really surprised we went all out to buy Giorgio for huge money unless Alison is leaving as no one spends 30m on a reserve keeper. If he is leaving I would have made Kelleher our first choice based on some great performances we have seen under the pressures a keeper gets at a top club. Giorgi doesn't have that sort of experience...yet
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 12:51:45 pm
Quote from: keyop on November 15, 2024, 09:13:35 am
I'd love to see him as our number 1, but the timing hasn't worked out for him.

If he was a few years younger or had been out on loan when Adrian was our number 2, then he'd have enough games under his belt to be a natural successor to Alisson. But at 25 (26 next week), and with far less experience than keepers usually have at his age, it makes it very difficult - no matter how good his performances have been when called upon.

He's almost a victim of his own patience, and keepers always have the dilemma of whether to stick around as number 2/3, or go elsewhere for the game time. Our new signing complicates matters further, so I hope if he does decide to leave he goes to another PL club and continues to do well. Seems a great guy, and no matter how long he stays he's been great for us - almost a bit of a cult hero with the way he's saved penalties, scored the winning penalty, and made some big saves in big moments, with mature performances that belie his relative lack of experience.

I think he has done fine. Lets not forget Alisson was no.2 when he joined Roma at first and became no.1 after Szceszny left for Juve. He literally had 0 serie A appearances for that season. He was no.1 for only one season there before we snapped him up. In GoalKeeping, reputation and seniority matters a fair bit at any club. Kelleher has done brilliantly and its about time he gets his big move. 26 is very young for a goalkeeper. We signed Ali around that age too. Goalkeepers peak in their early 30s because they need a lot of experience to get to that peak level. Love the lad, but Ali is the best in the world. Period. It would be unfair to expect him to continue deputising for atleast 2-3 more seasons, so a move will suit all parties. I envy whoever gets him, because they might be getting one of the top 5 goalkeepers in the future. What we need is a goalkeeper who is prepared to accept being the no.2 for the next 2-3 seasons while trying to push for the no.1 jersey in the same period. The georgian lad might be willing to do that. If not, we can loan him out and I am perfectly fine with Jaros being no.2 for a bit.
Our goalkeeping department has done exceptionally well with the talents they have produced. Achterburg and Taffa have set a proper groundwork for us to be able to do this.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 02:03:54 pm
Just perused his Wikipedia page and noticed he made 26 (!) appearances for us last season. Didn't expect the number to be that high.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 15, 2024, 02:39:27 pm
While it would be understandable if he wants to move somewhere to be out and out no. 1, lad has been apart of 3 Cup winning runs over past few years. As a young number 2 it's been great for him. If he is to move on, he will look back on his time here very fondly.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
November 17, 2024, 10:10:07 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November 15, 2024, 02:03:54 pm
Just perused his Wikipedia page and noticed he made 26 (!) appearances for us last season. Didn't expect the number to be that high.

Not surprising really, Ali has to be one of the most injury prone keepers. He's generally out for at least a month a season. Plus we played almost every game available to us last season.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 08:53:22 am
Quote from: Persephone on November 17, 2024, 10:10:07 am

Not surprising really, Ali has to be one of the most injury prone keepers. He's generally out for at least a month a season. Plus we played almost every game available to us last season.

yeah, Alisson is unbelievably injury prone for a goalie.  Might be me misremembering a bit from my youth, but i recall we had Orgizivic on our books for years in the 70s and he barely got a game as basically Clemence was never injured.  Would be interesting to see the stats but my instinct is that Alisson is injured far more often than most goalies.

Update: just checked, Oggy was at liverpool from 1977 to 1982 and made... 4 appearances! (though he won 2 European Cups as an unused sub)
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 10:02:32 am
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 08:53:22 am
yeah, Alisson is unbelievably injury prone for a goalie.  Might be me misremembering a bit from my youth, but i recall we had Orgizivic on our books for years in the 70s and he barely got a game as basically Clemence was never injured.  Would be interesting to see the stats but my instinct is that Alisson is injured far more often than most goalies.

Update: just checked, Oggy was at liverpool from 1977 to 1982 and made... 4 appearances! (though he won 2 European Cups as an unused sub)

Just a very quick online look seems to say Pepe Reina only missed 11 games for us in his whole stint here. 282 games.

Alisson has missed 40 games or so, so far over 200 ish games. So much more injury prone. He has missed the most games as a goalie in the PL since his joining.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 04:11:28 pm
He is excellent and we must give him so much more credit for having to sit it out watching the best keeper around be our number one.

Now BBC aggregator has suggested Chelsea are interested in him for the summer.


That's cool, because the asking price just went up to £50 million, mother-funsters!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:11:28 pm
He is excellent and we must give him so much more credit for having to sit it out watching the best keeper around be our number one.

Now BBC aggregator has suggested Chelsea are interested in him for the summer.


That's cool, because the asking price just went up to £50 million, mother-funsters!

I'd absolutely hate to see him go there - he's too good for them and he might well completely eff up his career doing that.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 07:54:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:04:16 pm
I'd absolutely hate to see him go there - he's too good for them and he might well completely eff up his career doing that.

Obviously hate them tremendously, but he'd nail down a number one spot there easily. Sanchez is one of the worst keepers in the league.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm
Quote from: Elisha S on November 15, 2024, 04:51:25 am
Would he have been number one with Allison playing alongside him? We`d probably never have heard of him. kelleher is being punished for being a loyal number two to Allison. Once upon a time a keeper would have been rewarded for that loyalty, now he just gets dumped in flavour of some flavour of the month from Georgia who has never been tested in our league.

Or, he's told the club he wants to go, as he knows it'll be years before he's better than Alisson, and the club has brought in a replacement.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 02:30:57 am
Id be all over him if I was Barca
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 04:27:13 am
Our ex goalie coach John  Achterberg has suggested Bayern would be a good fit for him, as Neuer must be nearly forty.
