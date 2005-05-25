I'd love to see him as our number 1, but the timing hasn't worked out for him.



If he was a few years younger or had been out on loan when Adrian was our number 2, then he'd have enough games under his belt to be a natural successor to Alisson. But at 25 (26 next week), and with far less experience than keepers usually have at his age, it makes it very difficult - no matter how good his performances have been when called upon.



He's almost a victim of his own patience, and keepers always have the dilemma of whether to stick around as number 2/3, or go elsewhere for the game time. Our new signing complicates matters further, so I hope if he does decide to leave he goes to another PL club and continues to do well. Seems a great guy, and no matter how long he stays he's been great for us - almost a bit of a cult hero with the way he's saved penalties, scored the winning penalty, and made some big saves in big moments, with mature performances that belie his relative lack of experience.



I think he has done fine. Lets not forget Alisson was no.2 when he joined Roma at first and became no.1 after Szceszny left for Juve. He literally had 0 serie A appearances for that season. He was no.1 for only one season there before we snapped him up. In GoalKeeping, reputation and seniority matters a fair bit at any club. Kelleher has done brilliantly and its about time he gets his big move. 26 is very young for a goalkeeper. We signed Ali around that age too. Goalkeepers peak in their early 30s because they need a lot of experience to get to that peak level. Love the lad, but Ali is the best in the world. Period. It would be unfair to expect him to continue deputising for atleast 2-3 more seasons, so a move will suit all parties. I envy whoever gets him, because they might be getting one of the top 5 goalkeepers in the future. What we need is a goalkeeper who is prepared to accept being the no.2 for the next 2-3 seasons while trying to push for the no.1 jersey in the same period. The georgian lad might be willing to do that. If not, we can loan him out and I am perfectly fine with Jaros being no.2 for a bit.Our goalkeeping department has done exceptionally well with the talents they have produced. Achterburg and Taffa have set a proper groundwork for us to be able to do this.