I'd love to see him as our number 1, but the timing hasn't worked out for him.
If he was a few years younger or had been out on loan when Adrian was our number 2, then he'd have enough games under his belt to be a natural successor to Alisson. But at 25 (26 next week), and with far less experience than keepers usually have at his age, it makes it very difficult - no matter how good his performances have been when called upon.
He's almost a victim of his own patience, and keepers always have the dilemma of whether to stick around as number 2/3, or go elsewhere for the game time. Our new signing complicates matters further, so I hope if he does decide to leave he goes to another PL club and continues to do well. Seems a great guy, and no matter how long he stays he's been great for us - almost a bit of a cult hero with the way he's saved penalties, scored the winning penalty, and made some big saves in big moments, with mature performances that belie his relative lack of experience.