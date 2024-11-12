« previous next »
Caoimhín Kelleher

Online newterp

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm
Not yet... Got time to develop further, which is... excellent...

Alright, Bill. Or is it, Ted?
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 11:25:25 pm
That's some save.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online KC7

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm
I agree.  He's excellent. 

But he's not excellent in the same way that Trent is.

Bradley is a first teamer in waiting.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 11:33:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm
Alright, Bill. Or is it, Ted?

It's an excellent adventure, for certain...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online KC7

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 12, 2024, 11:18:27 am
We need to sell him for £30-35 million is what we need, and he REALLY needs.

Buy back clause a must.
Online MBL?

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 11:52:36 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm
Buy back clause a must.
Buy back clauses costs in terms of transfer fee. I would still definitely take that risk with the lower amount. The new lad is exceptional in most areas but not great with his feet.

In saying that Mamas lack of passing ability may not be a problem. Kelleher was better than Ali with his feet last season, under Slot Kelleher has clearly been told to take less risk and launch it if we are under a lot of pressure.
Online Eeyore

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2366 on: Today at 12:01:55 am
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm
Buy back clause a must.

He is 26 this month.

Buyback clauses are for players who are going to improve hugely over the next few years and then have years ahead of them. That isn't Kelleher. It is literally shit or bust in the summer. He either becomes our number 1 or leaves.
Online SamLad

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2367 on: Today at 12:23:07 am
Alisson Becker's imminent return from injury means Caoimhin Kelleher's latest run in the Liverpool first team could be over.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for the Reds in the past few weeks - and put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Republic of Ireland beat Finland 1-0 on Thursday.

He saved Joel Pohjanpalo's penalty and kept out Robin Lod's follow-up in the Nations League win at Aviva Stadium.

Afterwards, former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle said on RTE: "I think in five or six years he is going to be the top one or two goalkeepers in the world. He's that good at everything he does. He has got everything in the locker. He ticks every box. If he can get himself playing I feel he's going to be the top man."

Kelleher is often called the best back-up keeper in the world - and nearly always performs when he gets his chance. He has only conceded five goals in his eight games for Arne Slot's Liverpool side this season. But if Alisson stays injury-free for the rest of the season, Kelleher is likely to have just a handful of League Cup and FA Cup games.

And with Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next summer, Kelleher might not even be second choice if he stays.

BBC Sport looks at what Kelleher's future holds, whether he needs to move and just how good he is.

https//www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/czxr8q58lqno

Online Ginieus

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2368 on: Today at 12:26:30 am
Should be our #1 keeper even when Alisson is back in next few weeks.
