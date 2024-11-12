Alisson Becker's imminent return from injury means Caoimhin Kelleher's latest run in the Liverpool first team could be over.



The 25-year-old has been excellent for the Reds in the past few weeks - and put in a man-of-the-match performance as the Republic of Ireland beat Finland 1-0 on Thursday.



He saved Joel Pohjanpalo's penalty and kept out Robin Lod's follow-up in the Nations League win at Aviva Stadium.



Afterwards, former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle said on RTE: "I think in five or six years he is going to be the top one or two goalkeepers in the world. He's that good at everything he does. He has got everything in the locker. He ticks every box. If he can get himself playing I feel he's going to be the top man."



Kelleher is often called the best back-up keeper in the world - and nearly always performs when he gets his chance. He has only conceded five goals in his eight games for Arne Slot's Liverpool side this season. But if Alisson stays injury-free for the rest of the season, Kelleher is likely to have just a handful of League Cup and FA Cup games.



And with Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili joining next summer, Kelleher might not even be second choice if he stays.



BBC Sport looks at what Kelleher's future holds, whether he needs to move and just how good he is.



