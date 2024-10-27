People talking about his poor distribution against Arsenal, but he wasn't giving away chances like so many keepers have this season by trying to play overly cute and clever. Arsenal were pressing high, it was a huge game against a title challenger and he was very cautious and risk-averse. I'll take that from my number two keeper any day.
The problem was, when he kicked it long, we were setup for the short one. He should have pushed his defense up the field, and signaled to the entire team to shift across to one side.
This actually seems like a Slot tactical move because Allison has also been doing a lot. He looks for the short option, and when its not on he goes long, while his two centre backs are still split and standing level with him. Even when our goalkeepers have time on the ball to push the team up the field, we have been kicking it long with our defense still split across our penalty box. I suppose its to try and get a our forwards in a 4v3 against their defense, but the downside is that it becomes almost impossible to win the second ball.