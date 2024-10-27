« previous next »
Dont think I agree, he played it short loads later in the game. Seemed tactical as a change in personnel lead to much fewer long balls

Arsenal didn't really press as high or with as much intensity when they went 2-1 up though. They dropped into a low-mid block 2nd half and allowed us to keep the ball in deep areas.
To me, he was quite hesitant for the first goal and should have done better. Saka's play was brilliant, Robbo was skinned and VVD was nowhere near; granted. But Kelleher came up a few steps then froze in place to wait for a shot. The Kelleher of past year would have made two extra steps toward Saka and make himself big, and if that happened, I don't think Saka would have scored. This maybe controvercial, and we'd never know, but I think Ali saves that.
Quote from: Coolie High on October 27, 2024, 07:03:21 pm
He should have rushed Saka as soon as he bought it down, Alisson probably would have...

Thats really my only critique of him, and its in comparison to the very best GK in the world.

He may have kicked it long a bit too much for my liking but i think that is a symptom of a lack of options and angles being created by our outfield players, if players are doing so he wouldn't go long so much. He's shown he can make decent passes on the ground when called for, if the players don't make it easier for him then he has to go for the safer option in the end.
What? That is absolutely mental. There was no opportunity to close down in this situation. He can't come out until Robertson is beat. Robbo gets beat and he shoots in less than a second after
Quote from: MBL? on October 27, 2024, 09:30:38 pm
What? That is absolutely mental. There was no opportunity to close down in this situation. He can't come out until Robertson is beat. Robbo gets beat and he shoots in less than a second after

Looking back on it i think i was being harsh but part of me was thinking Alisson at that same moment might have been quicker to rush out and close the gap.

In the end though none of the blame is on Kelleher, i wouldn't expect even Alisson to save that shot.
Quote from: farawayred on October 27, 2024, 09:21:02 pm
To me, he was quite hesitant for the first goal and should have done better. Saka's play was brilliant, Robbo was skinned and VVD was nowhere near; granted. But Kelleher came up a few steps then froze in place to wait for a shot. The Kelleher of past year would have made two extra steps toward Saka and make himself big, and if that happened, I don't think Saka would have scored. This maybe controvercial, and we'd never know, but I think Ali saves that.
No keeper in the world saves that. Youre trying to find a problem which simply isnt there.
Quote from: Coolie High on October 27, 2024, 09:53:26 pm
Looking back on it i think i was being harsh but part of me was thinking Alisson at that same moment might have been quicker to rush out and close the gap.

In the end though none of the blame is on Kelleher, i wouldn't expect even Alisson to save that shot.
Fair play for saying that, looking at it again he could have probably taken a step forward before saka hits it. Either way i don't think this is any kind of mistake. The forward always has the advantage that close. No way can the keeper be blamed.
Solid today, absolutely nothing he could have done with either goal.
Quote from: keano7 on October 27, 2024, 09:59:03 pm
No keeper in the world saves that. Youre trying to find a problem which simply isnt there.

Maybe Allison does but he's a freak.  It was a great finish
If Ali saves the first goal its because his got superhuman reflexes, its exactly the finish you want from an attacker in that situation.
Feels like his shot stopping has gone up a level but his usage of the ball down a level. I'll take that to be honest.
Quote from: farawayred on October 27, 2024, 09:21:02 pm
To me, he was quite hesitant for the first goal and should have done better. Saka's play was brilliant, Robbo was skinned and VVD was nowhere near; granted. But Kelleher came up a few steps then froze in place to wait for a shot. The Kelleher of past year would have made two extra steps toward Saka and make himself big, and if that happened, I don't think Saka would have scored. This maybe controvercial, and we'd never know, but I think Ali saves that.
Honestly you are talking total bollocks here.
There are question marks about this dudes viability as a number 1 at a good club, hence why the club signed Mamardashvili. Not sure hes good enough as a shot stopper or footballer but you cannot possibly pin blame on him for yesterday. Youd need to really hate him to find a way.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:42:00 am
There are question marks about this dudes viability as a number 1 at a good club, hence why the club signed Mamardashvili. Not sure hes good enough as a shot stopper or footballer but you cannot possibly pin blame on him for yesterday. Youd need to really hate him to find a way.

I dont think there are, Mamardashvili seems like an opportunistic buy as Kelleher has made it clear he wants to be a number one sooner rather than later and Alisson has shown no signs of decline so doesnt need replacing anytime soon, the literal only issue with Alisson is injuries.

Kelleher would be the number one at over half the sides in this league, the best display of that is how few times theres any sort of huge clamour for Alisson to be back ASAP when hes injured. Hes better, of course, hes the best in the business but this insistence that Kelleher hasnt proven hes good enough to be a top sides number one has never made sense to me. You can probably count on one hand the amount of times hes made very costly mistakes
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:07:02 am
Feels like his shot stopping has gone up a level but his usage of the ball down a level. I'll take that to be honest.

Yeah, I see it the same way. He used to look really good on the ball when it was in open play, pinging good passes forward, now it feels he's a bit wasteful but it's not put us in massive danger really. Maybe once or twice last season but never punished.

I've always liked Kelleher but a year ago, there was nobody other than Salah who I feared getting an injury in the starting team more than Alisson. Even the likes of Trent and Virgil we have real quality depth behind in the likes of Gomez and Quansah. But Kelleher has played in some huge games now including City at home, Arsenal away and another cup final victory. So for me, it's actually at the point now where if we lose any starting player I'm less arsed if it's Alisson. It's ended up being vital him sticking round when we could have lost him a few times.

I also think, ironically, the more he plays the tougher it might be to find him a new club. Because he's got a taste of these big matches and shown he can perform in them, he's surely less likely to want to go to a team who are going to be near the bottom. Don't get me wrong, I'm not one who thinks he's the best keeper in the league besides Alisson, that's nonsense, but he could start for quite a few teams like. Think his contract is up in 2026 though so with a year left we can't command too much.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:07:02 am
Feels like his shot stopping has gone up a level but his usage of the ball down a level. I'll take that to be honest.
I think Alisson's distribution has dropped this season as well.  It seems to be a tactic to invite pressure on and then boot it over their heads.  I think it was the Bologna game where Alisson played like Pickers (without the hyperactive twitching).
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:42:00 am
There are question marks about this dudes viability as a number 1 at a good club, hence why the club signed Mamardashvili. Not sure hes good enough as a shot stopper or footballer but you cannot possibly pin blame on him for yesterday. Youd need to really hate him to find a way.


Wrong, we signed a number two because our current number two is too good and wants (at 26) to play regular football.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:40:51 pm

Wrong, we signed a number two because our current number two is too good and wants (at 26) to play regular football.

Mamardashvili isn't a number two though. He has already made that clear. As for age this time next year Mamardashvili will be 25 so around the same again as Kelleher.
Kelleher will be 27 by then


Has Mamardashvili said that he wants number one? What does Allison think of that?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:27:04 pm
Kelleher will be 27 by then


Has Mamardashvili said that he wants number one? What does Allison think of that?

Yes he has. Alisson is fine with it because the club have had discussions with him about the succession plan.
Quote from: farawayred on October 27, 2024, 09:21:02 pm
To me, he was quite hesitant for the first goal and should have done better. Saka's play was brilliant, Robbo was skinned and VVD was nowhere near; granted. But Kelleher came up a few steps then froze in place to wait for a shot. The Kelleher of past year would have made two extra steps toward Saka and make himself big, and if that happened, I don't think Saka would have scored. This maybe controvercial, and we'd never know, but I think Ali saves that.
If he goes out to meet that he leaves himself vulnerable, Saka would have had an open goal instead of a virtually open goal. Kelleher does perhaps stay a little deeper at times than he needs to, but I don't see that as a major issue.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:40:46 pm
Yes he has. Alisson is fine with it because the club have had discussions with him about the succession plan.


So, he's number two until Allison leaves then, same as Kelleher but Kelleher won't wait like him.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:28:32 pm

So, he's number two until Allison leaves then, same as Kelleher but Kelleher won't wait like him.

Except Mamardashvili actually has a chance to be number one, Kelleher has none.
Big Mama said he's coming to Liverpool to be #1. He is 2 years younger than Kelleher and has been playing regularly for the past few years for club and country.

Kelleher will go next summer, just stick a buy back clause on him.
As long as we are clear, Mamardashvili is coming in as number one, at least within a year that is and Allison is off presumably given he won't settle for being number two.


So, I presume that the club is also looking for a number two now as well over the next 12 months given we've three keepers in the pot, none of whom will settle for number 2.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:39:32 pm
As long as we are clear, Mamardashvili is coming in as number one, at least within a year that is and Allison is off presumably given he won't settle for being number two.


So, I presume that the club is also looking for a number two now as well over the next 12 months given we've three keepers in the pot, none of whom will settle for number 2.

You could probably throw Jaros into the equation as well. He is 23 now had a breakout 2nd half of the season with Sturm Graz winning the double and then making his first senior appearance for the Czech Republic. If he is willing to stick around then he could be a decent number 2 because he is now classed as home grown. 
He looked decent when he came on the other day, so maybe, yes. It's hard keeping keepers happy, they are not like other players and any top club needs someone very good, but very patient on the bench. As we have now.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:39:32 pm
As long as we are clear, Mamardashvili is coming in as number one, at least within a year that is and Allison is off presumably given he won't settle for being number two.


So, I presume that the club is also looking for a number two now as well over the next 12 months given we've three keepers in the pot, none of whom will settle for number 2.

How on earth have you concluded that Mamardashvili has displaced Alisson without even playing for us. Alisson is number one and showed zero sign hes going anywhere, in fact hes stated the exact opposite
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm
How on earth have you concluded that Mamardashvili has displaced Alisson without even playing for us. Alisson is number one and showed zero sign hes going anywhere, in fact hes stated the exact opposite
It's not me, others are saying Mamardashvili is not coming here to be number two, seeing as we have a number one that would mean we are replacing one unhappy number two who is not prepared to wait with someone else who is not happy to wait.  Someone has to sit on the bench.
People talking about his poor distribution against Arsenal, but he wasn't giving away chances like so many keepers have this season by trying to play overly cute and clever.  Arsenal were pressing high, it was a huge game against a title challenger and he was very cautious and risk-averse. I'll take that from my number two keeper any day.

The problem was, when he kicked it long, we were setup for the short one. He should have pushed his defense up the field, and signaled to the entire team to shift across to one side. 

This actually seems like a Slot tactical move because Allison has also been doing a lot. He looks for the short option, and when its not on he goes long, while his two centre backs are still split and standing level with him. Even when our goalkeepers have time on the ball to push the team up the field, we have been kicking it long with our defense still split across our penalty box.  I suppose its to try and get a our forwards in a 4v3 against their defense, but the downside is that it becomes almost impossible to win the second ball.
