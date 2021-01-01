Feels like his shot stopping has gone up a level but his usage of the ball down a level. I'll take that to be honest.



Yeah, I see it the same way. He used to look really good on the ball when it was in open play, pinging good passes forward, now it feels he's a bit wasteful but it's not put us in massive danger really. Maybe once or twice last season but never punished.I've always liked Kelleher but a year ago, there was nobody other than Salah who I feared getting an injury in the starting team more than Alisson. Even the likes of Trent and Virgil we have real quality depth behind in the likes of Gomez and Quansah. But Kelleher has played in some huge games now including City at home, Arsenal away and another cup final victory. So for me, it's actually at the point now where if we lose any starting player I'm less arsed if it's Alisson. It's ended up being vital him sticking round when we could have lost him a few times.I also think, ironically, the more he plays the tougher it might be to find him a new club. Because he's got a taste of these big matches and shown he can perform in them, he's surely less likely to want to go to a team who are going to be near the bottom. Don't get me wrong, I'm not one who thinks he's the best keeper in the league besides Alisson, that's nonsense, but he could start for quite a few teams like. Think his contract is up in 2026 though so with a year left we can't command too much.