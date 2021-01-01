« previous next »
Caoimhín Kelleher

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
Mamardashvili better be something special, as Kelleher is top class. He's easily a £30m or more keeper now

Plus Caoimhin counts as club trained big Mama wont
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2161 on: Today at 02:56:28 am
He's never going to score with those weak ass headers. :lmao


(I was touch worried, I'll admit but Sesko had a lot to do.)
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2162 on: Today at 04:07:27 am
Honestly not sure who's better in the league apart from the Brazillian 2.

Martinez and Raya have plenty of ricks in them, but maybe the sample size skews that.

He's easily a £50mill prospect.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2163 on: Today at 05:22:46 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:07:27 am
Honestly not sure who's better in the league apart from the Brazillian 2.

Martinez and Raya have plenty of ricks in them, but maybe the sample size skews that.

He's easily a £50mill prospect.

Yup, he is far better than Onana who united forked out close to 50 Mil.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2164 on: Today at 08:00:59 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:07:27 am
Honestly not sure who's better in the league apart from the Brazillian 2.

Martinez and Raya have plenty of ricks in them, but maybe the sample size skews that.

He's easily a £50mill prospect.

When I said he's worth £30m, I had £50m in my head. £30m is what Raya went for, so based on that, but thinking of what Chelsea paid for Kepa and the Mancs for Onana, then £50m is a fair price
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2165 on: Today at 08:28:44 am
when is his contract up? that will influence his price tag.

He is doing really well. Must be frustrated knowing he has played well when given a chance but the club still signed another keeper to replace Allison.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2166 on: Today at 08:31:55 am
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 08:28:44 am
when is his contract up? that will influence his price tag.

He is doing really well. Must be frustrated knowing he has played well when given a chance but the club still signed another keeper to replace Allison.

He signed a new long term contract in June 2021 - the announcement by the club didn't give the length, but all reports suggest its until June 2026

On the second point, I'd say its more that the club are well aware that he wants to be a starter NOW and Ali isn't going anywhere, so they've gone for a new No2 who accepts he's got to wait a few years to be our No1 - Mamardashvilli has only just turned 24, so he can be patient, Kelleher is 26 next month.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2167 on: Today at 08:35:14 am
Clubs turned their nose up at the £25m price tag the club had on him in the summer and Nottingham Forest are the only club to have bid for him in the last few years of £16m in January and an apparent derisory £7m plus Matt Turner in the summer. There's absolutely no way we're getting anywhere near £50m for him.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2168 on: Today at 08:36:03 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:35:14 am
Clubs turned their nose up at the £25m price tag the club had on him in the summer and Nottingham Forest are the only club to have bid for him in the last few years of £16m in January and an apparent derisory £7m plus Matt Turner in the summer. There's absolutely no way we're getting anywhere near £50m for him.

We probably wont, but he's worth it.

Who's better than him in the League? Ali deffo, Ederson? maybe Sa? Raya? Its a short list
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2169 on: Today at 08:39:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:36:03 am
We probably wont, but he's worth it.

Who's better than him in the League? Ali deffo, Ederson? maybe Sa? Raya? Its a short list

I've gone through this in the past and I'm not going to after he put in a good display and probably saved us from dropping 2 points last night

Still think he's more error prone and not worth what people are thinking mind but that's a discussion for another day
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2170 on: Today at 08:40:22 am
I think the only reason we went for Mama is because Kelleher wants first-team football. I rate Mama highly but I don't think he is that much better than Kelleher and he certainly isn't better than Kelleher with his feet.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2171 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm
Including internationals he's played 69 full matches and he's 26, can't blame him because he's good enough. He played 26 games for us last year plus Ireland games so busiest year so far, he's always got the risk of losing his Ireland place without games.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #2172 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm
I genuinely think he's the 3rd best keeper we've had in the premier league era, behind the handsome chap and Pepe Reina (before he went downhill). Is he better than James and Dudek? Yes, I absolutely think so (though James proved on Saturday he's still a great penalty stopper  :P). Better than Westerveld and Mignolet and Karius? God yes.

Though this may say more about our recruitment of keepers over the past 30 years than anything else.
