At the moment Id argue that the lack of game time counts against Caoimhin. There simply is not enough data for analysts to reach an informed opinion. Let look at it this way. Mamardashvili was born in 2000 and had more than 120 senior high level appearances since 2021. That is the equivalent of 40 games a year. Our analysts could drawn conclusions from this set of data and liked his stats. Kelleher on the other side is 2 years older and has played 63 games over a six year period - less than 10 games a season (and this is quite skewed towards the one season Allison was injured). We would most likely not have bought CK based on this.



Can he be as good as Mama? Perhaps, but he really needs to play consistently for two - three season before that conclusion can be drawn. Can he deal physically with the increased game time? Can he keep up his concentration during a long season? Can he deal with setbacks and injury? We dont know because he has not played enough. CK has many qualities that will enable him to have a good career in football but Liverpool have seemingly decided to look elsewhere.