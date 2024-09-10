« previous next »
I reserve my right to sentimentality  :P
But the rest of what you say isn't unfair..
I wish he could have stayed all the same.

Quote from: smutchin on September 10, 2024, 04:11:53 pm
Let's not be too sentimental about this. Throughout the history of this club, there have been loads of players who have achieved great things for us while never being quite good enough to cut it at the very highest level - Origi being another recent example. Kelleher has done enough to earn his place in our hearts but that shouldn't colour our judgment over his long-term future with the club.

Being a perennial reserve player may be good enough for Nat Phillips but clearly Kelleher has set his sights higher. As he should - even if he's not good enough to be our number one, he's too good to stay as number two forever.
Kelleher has largely been excellent for us whenever he's had to fill in, once he's had two or three games to reacclimatise. I really don't understand people suggesting someone like Vicario is far ahead - the only difference is that one has had more of a chance as a first choice, which is what Keheller wants.

Or to come at it from a different direction, for the people who think Kelleher is nowhere near most of the keepers in the division, what are his weaknesses? Because I see an excellent shot stopper who's also very good with the ball at his feet.
At the moment Id argue that the lack of game time counts against Caoimhin. There simply is not enough data for analysts to reach an informed opinion. Let look at it this way. Mamardashvili was born in 2000 and had more than 120 senior high level appearances since 2021. That is the equivalent of 40 games a year. Our analysts could drawn conclusions from this set of data and liked his stats. Kelleher on the other side is 2 years older and has played 63 games over a six year period - less than 10 games a season (and this is quite skewed towards the one season Allison was injured). We would most likely not have bought CK based on this.

Can he be as good as Mama? Perhaps, but he really needs to play consistently for two - three season before that conclusion can be drawn. Can he deal physically with the increased game time? Can he keep up his concentration during a long season? Can he deal with setbacks and injury? We dont know because he has not played enough. CK has many qualities that will enable him to have a good career in football but Liverpool have seemingly decided to look elsewhere.
I think people are taking the 2000 min mentioned by the analytical team too literally. They would work with fewer minutes, fewer data if need be. The issue with Kelleher is that he won't displace Alisson in the next 2-3 years. By that time he'd be 28 and short on experience. He needs to play week in and week out now. I wouldn't be surprised if we sell him in January; it's best for all sides, I think. Jaros can be a good deputy if given the chance, as good as any other young No.2 with good experience albeit in a different league.

Regarding Mama, he's considered a generational talent. Whether he will realize that or not, we are yet to see. But he was in the right age range with the right qualifications. This was an opportunistic buy and kudos to the club. If Kelleher was Mama's age, I don't think the club would have been lookning to bring in a keeper. I know it's only two years difference, but that would mean that kelleher has to sit tight for extra two years to get his chance. That's too much to ask of him.
https://xcancel.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1834503220732866792

Quote
Slot on Kelleher comments: "I would be worried if a player came out and said he loved it on the bench and wants to stay there for the rest of his life."
What a stand-in keeper to have, walks in to most PL sides.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:52:39 pm
What a stand-in keeper to have, walks in to most PL sides.

That save on the line was class. It's bizarre that the clubs who have shown interest in him only want to lowball. He's the best back-up in the league.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:30:06 pm
That save on the line was class. It's bizarre that the clubs who have shown interest in him only want to lowball. He's the best back-up in the league.

Its a very small sample size for him is the issue id of thought. We wouldnt pay big money for a player with such a small sample size. Given that everyone else (or nearly everyone) is much smarter than they used to be, and more like us in terms of use of analytics etc in recruitment, Im not sure its a massive surprise that no one has paid big money yet. The more Allisson is injured this season the more chance weve got of making serious money on him.
