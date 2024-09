Hehe, quite. We also underrate our players sometimes of course. But when it comes to Kelleher, definite overrating!



Completely the opposite in Kelleher’s case.Hardly ever put a foot wrong for us, and played some excellent games.He’s never going to be as good as Alisson but neither is the next guy whoever it is. But I’d say Kelleher is the second best keeper we’ve had since Grobbelaar, although Reina had some good years so at worst the third best