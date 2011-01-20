« previous next »
Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 155417 times)

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,222
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm
Dare I say there's an argument to say he's outperforming Ali.

Well, Ali is just putting in some miles on his Peloton bike, so er, yeah.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,417
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm
Never got a proper assessment of how good he was, given how much better Southall was. How was Mimms, compared with other keepers of the era?
Too long ago to remember clearly but do remember him being very good at times. But it was perhaps more that he had a prolonged purple patch. My recollections will all be from MOTD so it wouldnt be the full picture.
Think he had another prolonged period in goal for them at some stage as well, but cant be 100%.

He was no Kelleher though. I just like the comparison Lochgelly made as Id thought of it too
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 223
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm »
Got to be worth £50m?
Who else can put up a sub goalie at that price and that quality.
I would confidently declare he is in the top 3 goalies in the league. What a position for us to be in.
Cucumbers are warmer than KK.
Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,031
  • RedOrDead
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm »
Will be an interesting summer for him. Does he stay and be back up knowing Alisson will pick up injuries throughout the season or does he go somewhere else as first choice keeper and we get a buy back clause inserted. The way hes performing right now, hed easily be valued quite high in the transfer market.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm
Will be an interesting summer for him. Does he stay and be back up knowing Alisson will pick up injuries throughout the season or does he go somewhere else as first choice keeper and we get a buy back clause inserted. The way hes performing right now, hed easily be valued quite high in the transfer market.
At this rate, we might need to give him a few league/CL games to keep him happy. He's too good to sit on the bench.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm
Too long ago to remember clearly but do remember him being very good at times. But it was perhaps more that he had a prolonged purple patch. My recollections will all be from MOTD so it wouldnt be the full picture.
Think he had another prolonged period in goal for them at some stage as well, but cant be 100%.

He was no Kelleher though. I just like the comparison Lochgelly made as Id thought of it too

Thinking back to that era, one of the things I miss is green jerseys and red shorts.
Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,174
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 12:56:30 am »
We can sell Ali now. Gulp*
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 65,476
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 01:00:30 am »
Is there something wrong with you?
Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 01:07:38 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm
Dare I say there's an argument to say he's outperforming Ali.

Hmm. Al was having a wonderful season too this year.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,144
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 01:13:40 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 01:07:38 am
Hmm. Al was having a wonderful season too this year.
He's been great since he's been here. I think people were usually quick to jump on his back, but Al's persistent in his arguments.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 01:16:41 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:13:40 am
He's been great since he's been here. I think people were usually quick to jump on his back, but Al's persistent in his arguments.

Al might not be a huge fan of FSG, but despite all that, I'd say he's a keeper.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,573
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 01:17:12 am »
He's been rather good hasn't he, again
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,847
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 01:23:40 am »
The insane save that gomez then cleared off the line needs more love. Legendary. Crushed these Prague guys flat they just looked at that "fuck these guys are good".
Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 554
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 01:35:52 am »
I love Ali but I wouldnt change Keeper for the rest of the season, superstitious man that I am.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 65,476
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 01:46:20 am »
Are you feeling alright?
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 41,881
  • Dutch Class
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 02:30:32 am »
Some great saves against Prague
Offline itihasas

  • Boys Pen
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 02:56:05 am »
World class!
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,656
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 04:45:27 am »
He's in the zone. His saves have been unbelievable.
Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,321
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 06:26:50 am »
He's been more than incredible in this crazy run up. The heavy landings and bumps in that spell in the first half got me wincing though.
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 06:46:00 am »
we cannot sell
he could be our #1 in a year or two
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,717
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 06:48:46 am »
My younger brother, who likes Liverpool but doesnt really follow matches was utterly stunned watching the last nights game by just how good Kelleher is. He said he cant believe we have a keeper like this as backup.

Its true really. You almost never have this level of quality as backup. Were incredibly lucky to have him, hope he stays.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,656
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 07:18:33 am »
If we sell (because he wants first team football) then we have to insert an ironclad buy back clause. Personally, I hope he stays. He's homegrown and Allison regularly picks up injuries.
Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 07:52:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:33 am
If we sell (because he wants first team football) then we have to insert an ironclad buy back clause. Personally, I hope he stays. He's homegrown and Allison regularly picks up injuries.

might come in useful when ali goes for his peloton tours ;D

ultimately it all comes down to him and how he feels he is worth i guess. if he does feel comfortable as a no 2 here or wishes to see whether he can be a no 1 keeper somewhere else but probably wins less.

the new manager and DOF might also play a big part in hopefully making him feel secure here. Wonder how much is he on as i dont feel like he is the one to go for where the wages is the biggest. He might also look ahead to next season where he has a chance to play in CL again as well as maybe get some reassurances that he be the no 1 for domestic cups which he thoroughly deserves looking at how he is performing now.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,656
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 08:12:22 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:52:46 am
might come in useful when ali goes for his peloton tours ;D

ultimately it all comes down to him and how he feels he is worth i guess. if he does feel comfortable as a no 2 here or wishes to see whether he can be a no 1 keeper somewhere else but probably wins less.

the new manager and DOF might also play a big part in hopefully making him feel secure here. Wonder how much is he on as i dont feel like he is the one to go for where the wages is the biggest. He might also look ahead to next season where he has a chance to play in CL again as well as maybe get some reassurances that he be the no 1 for domestic cups which he thoroughly deserves looking at how he is performing now.



I think the only reason he stayed is because Klopp told him he would get the UEFA games.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,240
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 08:25:48 am »
His performances since Alissons injury have been excellent. Hes really stepped up a level. Hes always been good with his feet and a calm character, but I had reservations about his sense of positioning with 1-on-1s. Hes improved massively in that regard.

Great character, great coaching.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,880
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 08:32:35 am »
He is an Ali clone, immense.
Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 08:33:29 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:46:00 am
we cannot sell
he could be our #1 in a year or two

Not if we're keeping Alisson he won't. Been really impressed with his current spell, only area of slight concern be I don't feel he's particularly commanding on corners, but couldn't ask for a better #2
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,152
  • Believer
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 08:34:50 am »
The lad probably has a tough choice. Sit tight for a few years and then take over as number 1 or leave to get a starting spot somewhere else. Can`t blame him for choosing either. He is certainly one of the best keepers in the country.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,833
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 08:36:54 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 08:33:29 am
Not if we're keeping Alisson he won't. Been really impressed with his current spell, only area of slight concern be I don't feel he's particularly commanding on corners, but couldn't ask for a better #2

Depends on if Ali signs a new contract or decides he wants to play in Spain for a few years. At some point he'll be No1 here.

This run might have given him a taste for being a full time No1, but unless he goes to ADFC or maybe Arsenal, he's not winning anything, unlike staying here.
Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,317
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 08:37:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:33 am
If we sell (because he wants first team football) then we have to insert an ironclad buy back clause. Personally, I hope he stays. He's homegrown and Allison regularly picks up injuries.
This is the only circumstance that would be acceptable if Kelleher wants to leave next season. A buy back clause that can be activated after 2 years.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,626
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 08:46:19 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm
He also says those numbers are unsustainable

To be honest its a massive break in our season - like your back up striker having to come in and having one of those runs where everything they hit goes in
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 08:46:44 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:44:34 am
It's called a buy back clause. And try 4 or 5 years, Alisson is the best in the world and still 'only' 31.

I think CK should bide his time, but equally if he wants to be a No.1 somewhere else, that's his prerogative.

Yeah hard to see Allison dropping off for at least 3 more seasons.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,954
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 08:51:49 am »
From the other week but just as relevant...

https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/02/26/caoimhin-kellehers-display-proves-he-cannot-stay-in-alissons-shadow-forever/

Caoimhín Kellehers display proves he cannot stay in Alissons shadow forever
If the Cork goalkeeper is to reach his potential, he needs to be first choice - at Liverpool or elsewhere

What now? At Wembley on Sunday Caoimhín Kelleher produced the greatest performance of his career, two years after he produced what used to be the greatest performance of his career, on the same stage. After both games, Jurgen Klopp described him as the best number two in the world. At what point does that cease to be a title worth holding? Now? Long before now?

How good was Kelleher on Sunday? You might prefer numbers to adjectives. Whatever you think about numbers, they dont have an opinion. Theyre cold. According to stathead.com Kelleher saved 2.95 xG for shots on target, a metric that captures the likelihood of a goal being scored in situations where the goalkeeper is the clear second favourite.

To put that in context, a goalkeeper has only achieved those numbers four times in Europes top five leagues in the last seven seasons. You might need to read those numbers again. Then consider how many thousands of games were blended into that statistic. His performance on Sunday was a monumental freak.

The expected goals metric was first applied to English League Cup games in 2018 and in that time the team with the highest and second highest xG, without scoring, is Chelsea. On both occasions Kelleher was the opposition goalie.

How much longer can he stay in Alissons shadow? How much more can he learn without being the number one - at Liverpool or somewhere else? The simple answer is that he cant wait any longer. He needs to be under pressure, week-in, week-out. He needs to make the kind of mistakes that will inevitably come with more exposure. How else can he take the next step in his development?

Sundays game was his fourth start in a row, which is the longest run of consecutive starts in his Liverpool career. Kelleher and Klopp have spoken in the past about the importance of rhythm for goalkeepers. Before Christmas he had a run of three games, which included a 4-3 home victory over Fulham in the Premier League. That night, Kelleher was generally deemed culpable for two of the goals.

Alisson was still unavailable for the next Premier League game, away to Sheffield United, and Klopp knew that he needed to stand up for the understudy. In his prematch press conference he teased out the goals that Liverpool had conceded and in absolving Kelleher he quoted Alisson and the goalkeeping coaches.

He spoke, too, about the clubs goalkeeping philosophy, which was another plank in his defence of Kelleher. Without saying it, what he said was: if you think he was at fault for those goals, you know nothing. Kelleher was foot perfect in keeping a clean sheet at Brammall Lane. For the next Premier League match Alisson was back.

When Kelleher reflects on the season, though, that match against Fulham will be as important as his tour de force at Wembley on Sunday. Liverpool led twice in that game but were losing with three minutes of normal time remaining. He must have felt the weight of that. He must have known that he would be blamed for two of the goals. He needs more experiences like that.

Fulham were Liverpools opponents in the semi-final of the League Cup too and Kelleher acquitted himself well in those games. After the second leg at Craven Cottage Klopp described Kelleher as a top, top, top, top goalie, but he also said that hes not smiling a lot  at least when Im around.

It was widely interpreted as a coded reference to Kellehers frustrations, even though Klopp had passed a similar remark after a League Cup game against Derby 14 months earlier. Hes a very grounded boy, Klopp said that night, but he rarely smiles.

That game went to penalties and Kelleher saved three. It meant that Kelleher had become the Liverpool goalie with the most shoot-out victories (4) and the most penalty shoot-out saves (6) in the clubs history. Nice. Did it change anything?

The other significance of that game was that it was his first start for Liverpool since his heroics in the League Cup final against Chelsea, a full nine months earlier. Injury had played a part in his prolonged absence, but his performance against Derby didnt kick-start his season. He started just three other games; his only Premier League start was on the last day. Kelleher couldnt afford another season like that.

This year has been much better. He already has 16 starts, which is nearly half of his career total at Liverpool, and with Alisson not expected to return to fitness until the end of March Kelleher will be given a nourishing run of games. Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, though, it is time for Kelleher to leave Anfield. Kelleher is 25; Alissons latest contract takes him to 2027. Whoever is managing Liverpool next season is there any question that Alisson will still be the first-choice keeper? None.

Nottingham Forest had a £15 million bid for Kelleher rejected in the January transfer window and Celtic were reportedly knocked back last summer when they made enquiries. With Joe Hart retiring at the end of the season Celtic are bound to renew their interest. Another Premier League team will surely enter the fray.

Where he goes in the summer will be a huge decision. Not going anywhere would be crazy.
Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 10:53:17 am »
I watched him in the first half last night, and thought he looks unbeatable at this moment in time (until Conor caught him unawares, lol)
He now appears to have a certain confident aura about him. Fantastic.
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,214
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 11:51:40 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm
@DanKennett
Big Kev in 6 games since Ali injury:
30 SOT Faced
27 Saves (90% !), 18 inside the box
3 goals conceded
8.6 XGOT Faced
5.6 goals prevented (0.93 per game!!)
9 of 11 opposition big chances on target saved (!!)
Absolutely ASTONISHING numbers
#kelleher #lfc

***
He also says those numbers are unsustainable


Yeah, Kelleher is doing great but it is a bit of a worry that the defence is providing him with so many opportunities to make great stops.
Would be nice if they could make things a bit more boring for him.

Of course, it probably doesn't help that he hasn't had a settled defence in front of him.
In 7 games he's had 5 different starting backs 4s (and never the same one twice in a row).

Offline Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 386
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 11:53:56 am »
WOW unreal numbers how does Allison get back in the team?!!
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1836 on: Today at 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 11:53:56 am
WOW unreal numbers how does Allison get back in the team?!!

By getting fit?
Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1837 on: Today at 01:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:34:50 am
The lad probably has a tough choice. Sit tight for a few years and then take over as number 1 or leave to get a starting spot somewhere else. Can`t blame him for choosing either. He is certainly one of the best keepers in the country.
tbf the run of games shows how good he is
we need an option to buy back if he goes.
