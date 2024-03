Never got a proper assessment of how good he was, given how much better Southall was. How was Mimms, compared with other keepers of the era?



Too long ago to remember clearly but do remember him being very good at times. But it was perhaps more that he had a prolonged purple patch. My recollections will all be from MOTD so it wouldn’t be the full picture.Think he had another prolonged period in goal for them at some stage as well, but can’t be 100%.He was no Kelleher though. I just like the comparison Lochgelly made as I’d thought of it too