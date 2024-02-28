Strange what's happened with Kelleher and Ireland. There's no way Bazunu is a better keeper than him yet he seems to start ahead of Kelleher. Bazunu doesn't even look assured at Championship level and played a big part in Southampton's relegation last season, meanwhile Kelleher could definitely start for a few teams in the prem. More regular football has probably given him the edge but I don't think you can call Kelleher inexperienced now even if he's played a lot less games than most other 25 year old keepers.



If he does want to move on this summer, it could be a bit of a hard task finding himself a new club. We'll probably want more money than most are willing to pay, we've seen that with a couple of other young players. You'd think it'd have to be a Premier League side given there's a lot less money in most other leagues. If he does just want to stick around though it'd be great, we wouldn't need to look for another keeper for years.