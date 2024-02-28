« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 148715 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 10:00:44 am »
You can really see how Alisson's style of play and coaching is rubbing off on him. He is so much more imposing.

I thought Spurs would have come in for him in the Summer. So glad they didn't

I'm sure he's having the conversations with the club on his development and future. Alisson I think goes into his final year of his contract next season. If there is a significant offer for Alisson then there could be a number 1 spot for him.

Man City is going to be a huge game for him. If he comes through that well, then his value both to Liverpool and any other club that may want him goes through the roof
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on February 28, 2024, 09:57:35 pm
Fantastic again, kept us in the match first half. Didn't put a foot wrong all game. Brave coming from crosses and excellent distribution aswell.

Agreed.. my MOTM by a mile. yes Dann's got the 2 goals  - Kelleher's saves in firtst half, and at 1-0 up were crucial and like you say ,, distribution and marshalled the defense which was too open for first 45 and at times in second half.
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 am »
If Kelleher continues to play like this over the next few weeks then Ali may not be a certainty to drop straight back in when fit.
Logged

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 11:23:24 am »
The lad is great. Makes me want to listen to James Blunt every time hes between the sticks.

Actually, the latter is a bit far, but he does look like him.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,311
  • Seis Veces
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 01:12:09 pm »
Strange what's happened with Kelleher and Ireland. There's no way Bazunu is a better keeper than him yet he seems to start ahead of Kelleher. Bazunu doesn't even look assured at Championship level and played a big part in Southampton's relegation last season, meanwhile Kelleher could definitely start for a few teams in the prem. More regular football has probably given him the edge but I don't think you can call Kelleher inexperienced now even if he's played a lot less games than most other 25 year old keepers.

If he does want to move on this summer, it could be a bit of a hard task finding himself a new club. We'll probably want more money than most are willing to pay, we've seen that with a couple of other young players. You'd think it'd have to be a Premier League side given there's a lot less money in most other leagues. If he does just want to stick around though it'd be great, we wouldn't need to look for another keeper for years.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,051
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 01:38:22 pm »
There was a moment when we had shite keepers for a few years and poor John Achterburg was getting some of the blame on here.

But when you look at Kelleher on the 1v1s, you have to say they must be doing the right things on the training ground. You have to have the talent but he's really doing his best Ali impression atm. Not just the 1 v 1s either of course. Great stuff.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 01:40:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:12:09 pm
Strange what's happened with Kelleher and Ireland. There's no way Bazunu is a better keeper than him yet he seems to start ahead of Kelleher. Bazunu doesn't even look assured at Championship level and played a big part in Southampton's relegation last season, meanwhile Kelleher could definitely start for a few teams in the prem. More regular football has probably given him the edge but I don't think you can call Kelleher inexperienced now even if he's played a lot less games than most other 25 year old keepers.

If he does want to move on this summer, it could be a bit of a hard task finding himself a new club. We'll probably want more money than most are willing to pay, we've seen that with a couple of other young players. You'd think it'd have to be a Premier League side given there's a lot less money in most other leagues. If he does just want to stick around though it'd be great, we wouldn't need to look for another keeper for years.
I think Brighton might go for him.
They have rotated keepers not really had a reliable #1
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 07:13:54 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:40:55 pm
I think Brighton might go for him.
They have rotated keepers not really had a reliable #1
I doubt it. They just brought Bart Verbruggen last summer for solid money too
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 