Caoimhín Kelleher

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 10:00:44 am
You can really see how Alisson's style of play and coaching is rubbing off on him. He is so much more imposing.

I thought Spurs would have come in for him in the Summer. So glad they didn't

I'm sure he's having the conversations with the club on his development and future. Alisson I think goes into his final year of his contract next season. If there is a significant offer for Alisson then there could be a number 1 spot for him.

Man City is going to be a huge game for him. If he comes through that well, then his value both to Liverpool and any other club that may want him goes through the roof
