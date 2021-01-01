You can really see how Alisson's style of play and coaching is rubbing off on him. He is so much more imposing.



I thought Spurs would have come in for him in the Summer. So glad they didn't



I'm sure he's having the conversations with the club on his development and future. Alisson I think goes into his final year of his contract next season. If there is a significant offer for Alisson then there could be a number 1 spot for him.



Man City is going to be a huge game for him. If he comes through that well, then his value both to Liverpool and any other club that may want him goes through the roof