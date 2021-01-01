« previous next »
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 11:51:34 am
He could have saved some of the goals yesterday but so could Allison have saved Haaland's goal the week before.  Allison is one of the best in the world so he makes more of those could have saves than almost any other goalkeeper so it's not really a fault of Kelleher that he makes less of them.  It's similar to the Southampton dead rubber last season where Kelleher conceded four and I think at least three of them were saves you can imagine Allison making but equally they certainly weren't goalkeeping errors.

Right now I don't think I'd be happy if Kelleher was our long-term #1 but we're not going to get anybody better as an understudy!
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 11:53:04 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:36:02 am
He wasn't though. The only one I think he could have done better was the 2nd
Not here to argue that he was shite, but I will disagree he couldn't have done any better on the 1st and 3rd.

The 3rd, like the 2nd, involved having to move his feet to find a better position to react to a touch. the 3rd being a cross to the back post, the 2nd being a deflected flick on from the front post.

for the 2nd he makes an odd choice to try to run out as if facing a one on one from a player dribbling the ball, and so almost trips himself up when he sees a first time hit. perhaps its part of the set piece routine - the line was pushing up (except nunez forgot) so maybe he's trained to always close the space if any ball is played behind that line.

for the 3rd, he's set on the front post in a good position to face a narrow shot (which doesnt come). when the ball is eventually lofted back post, he's slow to get across the goal and is on his heels so rushes to the middle while retreating onto his line instead of closing the space to the attacker, so cordova reid has the nearest half of the goal to freely head into high or low. i'm not for a minute saying it should have been saved, or that any other keeper should have saved it - just that his execution in response to the ball to the back post could definitely have been improved.

for the 1st, he's beaten on his near post which he's got covered. you can see in the replay behind the goal that he wasnt expecting a first time shot, and so when his feet are on the ground (ready for a shot after wilson collects it) he's only just too late to be able to react with his feet. we've seen before with penalties and saves that he's very good at reacting and saving with his feet, so i'd personally argue he could do better for this one too.

this might sound harsh, but i'm not saying he was shite just arguing that i dont agree that he could only do better for one of the goals. when he reviews his performance, i think he will find things to work on for all three and will work towards them instead of writing them off as 'nothing i could do there'
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 11:54:16 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:49:43 am
I think we (and he himself) are paying the price of how poor 22/23 was and the lack of gametime he got, especially compared to the previous 2 seasons.

He needs games and he should improve though I think it comes to a head next summer. You can only be a backup keeper for 2-3 before you have to move on.

We couldn't have coped without Alisson last season and Kelleher barely got a kick so he's more rusty and less developed.

The issue is Alisson is still overworked this season and we still can't really cope without him unless Kelleher really steps up.

In 19/20 when Ali was injured for a while and Adrian came in we were conceding a lot less chances and were pretty rock solid. Now we'll need Kelleher to make a few good saves a game, as Ali routinely does, or like yesterday we'll need to keep scoring 4 to win a game.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:23:04 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:14:15 am
I defend our players more than some, but we have to admit that he was shite yesterday.

But it happens. If you are shite as a midfielder or forward then no one really cares. If you're shite in goal then it's quite often a goal



Every player is allowed a few bad games. It happens.

It must be miserable being a goalkeeper at times. Every cliche about it is correct, it's the loneliest position there is and if you're only one moment from a fuck up then god help you.

Unfortunately Kelleher just inspired little confidence yesterday in the defence and the crowd alike. We're obviously all hopeful Alisson is back ASAP but have to get through at least two more league games most likely, hopefully the opposition aren't buoyed by that but when you're missing an Alisson it'll obviously help the opposition. His kicking was fine as ever but those first couple of goals could have cost us dearly.

Bad defending all round really, but as far as Kelleher goes it makes clear the difference betwen the Europa League level and the Prem. Alisson has to play in the European knockouts, if he'd been injured for a couple of months last season, we'd have finished midtable. He's just as much to the side as Van Dijk or Salah is. A backup will never get near that level but for the rest of the season we have to hope Kelleher can just raise his game a bit because there isn't always going to be four beauties a game.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 04:21:41 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Today at 11:14:15 am
I defend our players more than some, but we have to admit that he was shite yesterday.

But it happens. If you are shite as a midfielder or forward then no one really cares. If you're shite in goal then it's quite often a goal



Every player is allowed a few bad games. It happens.

Exactly, plus it has cost us nothing & given the lad some vital experience. I'd happily take 24 more 4-3 wins.
