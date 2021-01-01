He wasn't though. The only one I think he could have done better was the 2nd

Not here to argue that he was shite, but I will disagree he couldn't have done any better on the 1st and 3rd.The 3rd, like the 2nd, involved having to move his feet to find a better position to react to a touch. the 3rd being a cross to the back post, the 2nd being a deflected flick on from the front post.for the 2nd he makes an odd choice to try to run out as if facing a one on one from a player dribbling the ball, and so almost trips himself up when he sees a first time hit. perhaps its part of the set piece routine - the line was pushing up (except nunez forgot) so maybe he's trained to always close the space if any ball is played behind that line.for the 3rd, he's set on the front post in a good position to face a narrow shot (which doesnt come). when the ball is eventually lofted back post, he's slow to get across the goal and is on his heels so rushes to the middle while retreating onto his line instead of closing the space to the attacker, so cordova reid has the nearest half of the goal to freely head into high or low. i'm not for a minute saying it should have been saved, or that any other keeper should have saved it - just that his execution in response to the ball to the back post could definitely have been improved.for the 1st, he's beaten on his near post which he's got covered. you can see in the replay behind the goal that he wasnt expecting a first time shot, and so when his feet are on the ground (ready for a shot after wilson collects it) he's only just too late to be able to react with his feet. we've seen before with penalties and saves that he's very good at reacting and saving with his feet, so i'd personally argue he could do better for this one too.this might sound harsh, but i'm not saying he was shite just arguing that i dont agree that he could only do better for one of the goals. when he reviews his performance, i think he will find things to work on for all three and will work towards them instead of writing them off as 'nothing i could do there'