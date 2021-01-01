Don't think it should be that controversial to say he didn't have a good game. He's a bright lad and a professional footballer at the highest possible level. He won't have walked off today thinking he's covered himself in glory. I didn't think he did too badly for the first goal, but the second is really poor.



The fact is he's always been a better keeper with the ball at his feet than a great shot stopper. The stats show that quite cleary. Even when he was quite pivotal in a few cup runs I seem to remember a few high scoring games (the 5-5 against Arsenal and the 3-3 against Leicester come to mind) with the obvious caveat that he was playing behind a weakened side.



He's a second choice keeper so it's probably best to just hope he has a better game next time without putting too fine a point on it.