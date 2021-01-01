I don't believe this would be the case. The first goal certainly would be brought up if Allison conceded it. The attacker was past the near post turning a low cross in. The only scenario where a keeper is expected to conceded in that scenario is if the attacker smashes it high into the roof of the net with power.
The second goal was less of an error, maybe that would have been ignored if it was Ali. But there was plenty of talk that Ali should have done better for Haaland's goal last week too.
Thing is with Kelleher this season it's been a regular occurence. That may be due to not enough appearances. But if it continues it's a real concern.
You said there wasnt much pace on the first goal before. I disagree I think its almost past him before he can react. He didnt quite get time to sort his feet. Maybe he could have done better, but its definitely a maybe.
Second goal to me looks worse than it was. Just as he goes one way Tete changes the direction the ball is travelling. Again perhaps he shouldnt have been making the move he was, but its still no howler.
We are spoilt with Alisson, thats been widely acknowledged. Kelleher deserves a little bit more leeway right now. Lets see where we are when Alisson returns