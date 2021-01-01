I feel like Kelleher has come as far as he can at Liverpool. He's definitely a #1 standard keeper, needs to be playing week in and out. He isn't going to be Allison's successor. I felt both of the first two goals should have been saved today and would have been saved if he was playing regularly every week. Especially the first one from Wilson. Not that much pace, from outside the near post. As a keeper that should be bread and butter.
I feel we need to let him go in the summer (with a buyback clause incase Ali declines suddenly) and either promote Pitaluga to #2 or sign a new #2.