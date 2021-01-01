« previous next »
Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher  (Read 120819 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm »
The whole team has to defend better and be more organized in the absence of Ali. Every player should know that. There were periods in the game where we were defending superbly, and there were moments we were slacking. The team has to help Caoimh, to bail him out.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm »
It has felt like he has been trending downwards this season, each performance showing moments of uncertainty and culminating in a poor performance today. I was hopeful it was a confidence/rhythm thing as we have seen him been really good when he has played previously. Its slightly worrying that we have no choice but to find out if its something he cant snap out of. I dont think the defence helps atm but he should have done better today.

Really hope he can find some form really soon.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm »
Only watched the highlights on the official site but I was expecting much worse going by the comments on here which seem way over the top. All 3 goals were Fulham players being allowed to get efforts on goal from within the 6 yard box.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm
Only watched the highlights on the official site but I was expecting much worse going by the comments on here which seem way over the top. All 3 goals were Fulham players being allowed to get efforts on goal from within the 6 yard box.
We need to defend better. With Alisson in goal, we can afford to be slack because he'll make big saves anyway. Regardless of who is in goal, we concede 2/3 big chances in every game.
Offline blert596

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm »
Don't think he done a lot wrong today. From those distances you get lucky or you don't. Today wasn't his day. Saying Allison saves them is complete guesswork. I completely agree that one on one there's no one better that Allison, but none of the goals were one on one.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm »
Don't think it should be that controversial to say he didn't have a good game. He's a bright lad and a professional footballer at the highest possible level. He won't have walked off today thinking he's covered himself in glory. I didn't think he did too badly for the first goal, but the second is really poor.

The fact is he's always been a better keeper with the ball at his feet than a great shot stopper. The stats show that quite cleary. Even when he was quite pivotal in a few cup runs I seem to remember a few high scoring games (the 5-5 against Arsenal and the 3-3 against Leicester come to mind) with the obvious caveat that he was playing behind a weakened side.

He's a second choice keeper so it's probably best to just hope he has a better game next time without putting too fine a point on it.
Offline aussie_ox

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm »
I feel like Kelleher has come as far as he can at Liverpool.   He's definitely a #1 standard keeper, needs to be playing week in and out.   He isn't going to be Allison's successor.   I felt both of the first two goals should have been saved today and would have been saved if he was playing regularly every week.   Especially the first one from Wilson.   Not that much pace, from outside the near post.    As a keeper that should be bread and butter.


I feel we need to let him go in the summer (with a buyback clause incase Ali declines suddenly) and either promote Pitaluga to #2 or sign a new #2.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm »
Needs a run of games before he is judged.
Offline MH41

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm »
If Álisson concedes those first two goals, there wouldn't be a mention whatsoever about the keeper. It would be all about how poor we defended. And rightly so.
We're too open at times, particularly down Trent's side (something we're going to have to make a decision on)
Let's not forget LASK cut through us with ease many times on Thursday night (when Kelleher did save us)

Online RedG13

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 01:04:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm
Needs a run of games before he is judged.
He has currently allowed 27 goals on 23.78 Xga as the keeper. Maybe a run in game help and I hope it does but it doesn't look great. Yes it hard to have a good #2 behind Alisson. 
