Youd rather have Onana, Pickford or Sanchez in goal than him?



This is one of the ways people end up really overrating a player. I don't know a lot about Sanchez but he always seemed serviceable for Brighton if not spectacular. Onana has been crap for United but he's played a Champions League final this year and was unlucky not to do so with Ajax, Pickford has played in a European final for his country and over the last couple of years has been Everton's stand out player. He still makes mistakes like every keeper does but he's seemingly cut out more of the head-loss moments like the infamous Origi goal for example or giving it to Newcastle fans at 2-0 up and then losing the game. I know less about the other two but Kelleher at his age is probably a better keeper than Pickford was, I always thought he looked crap at Sunderland, it's only really the last couple of years where he's looked any good to me.Last night I mentioned how there was people on here saying teams like Spurs should sign Kelleher last summer. See for me, that would have been a bizarre decision for a side who want to play in Europe, signing a relatively young, definitely inexperienced keeper. Instead through good scouting they've went and signed someone in his prime with good experience who looks like a big upgrade on Lloris of the past five years or so. He's definitely a good keeper with a future ahead of him, there's room to grow with first team football. We signed Alisson at the age of about 25 or 26 and he'd only had two full seasons as a number one. I feel if Kelleher had left for first team football in 2022, probably at a Championship/foreign side, he'd have kicked on. I'm still pleased we've kept him, we know for a fact there's worse backups, you'd rather him in goal than Adrian for example.On Adrian and overrating players, people done the exact same with him when he first joined. He got a nice moment with the Super Cup win and for the most part did look a serviceable back up (we were so good that season we'd have still won the league with him playing most games) but he pretty clearly showed he wasn't the best backup we could have got. Plenty on here were saying he starts for most teams in the division, it's a classic case of how fans will so often tend to overrate their own players. If he was wearing a United shirt he'd have been a clown. In reality it was surprising he'd played so often for West Ham, he showed time and again he wasn't consistently good enough to be a decent Prem goalkeeper. Nothing against the fella, it is what it is.