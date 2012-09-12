« previous next »
Author Topic: Caoimhín Kelleher

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1360 on: November 10, 2023, 10:43:33 am
I can understand why he was overrated by fans, he had a really good first few games for us and really looked the part, great with the ball at his feet, saved a lot of pens, good shot stopper.

He's just on a bad run now and his real level is more apparent, it's just evened out.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1361 on: November 10, 2023, 11:17:22 am
Thought he hasnt developed and really needs a loan spell where he is playing every week .
definitely was poor against Southampton at tail end of last year and has been suspect   in last two EL
games .
I soo want him to succeed but feel that continuing as a no2 is stalling his career .
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1362 on: November 10, 2023, 11:18:42 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 10, 2023, 10:36:27 am
Theyve proven they arent very good in my opinion :) Id certainly prefer to go with Kelleher than them
Everton would get relegated with Kelleher in goal. Pickford is a lot more proven than him no matter how much he's disliked. 
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1363 on: November 10, 2023, 12:11:59 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 10, 2023, 10:08:31 am
Youd rather have Onana, Pickford or Sanchez in goal than him?

This is one of the ways people end up really overrating a player. I don't know a lot about Sanchez but he always seemed serviceable for Brighton if not spectacular. Onana has been crap for United but he's played a Champions League final this year and was unlucky not to do so with Ajax, Pickford has played in a European final for his country and over the last couple of years has been Everton's stand out player. He still makes mistakes like every keeper does but he's seemingly cut out more of the head-loss moments like the infamous Origi goal for example or giving it to Newcastle fans at 2-0 up and then losing the game. I know less about the other two but Kelleher at his age is probably a better keeper than Pickford was, I always thought he looked crap at Sunderland, it's only really the last couple of years where he's looked any good to me.

Last night I mentioned how there was people on here saying teams like Spurs should sign Kelleher last summer. See for me, that would have been a bizarre decision for a side who want to play in Europe, signing a relatively young, definitely inexperienced keeper. Instead through good scouting they've went and signed someone in his prime with good experience who looks like a big upgrade on Lloris of the past five years or so. He's definitely a good keeper with a future ahead of him, there's room to grow with first team football. We signed Alisson at the age of about 25 or 26 and he'd only had two full seasons as a number one. I feel if Kelleher had left for first team football in 2022, probably at a Championship/foreign side, he'd have kicked on. I'm still pleased we've kept him, we know for a fact there's worse backups, you'd rather him in goal than Adrian for example.

On Adrian and overrating players, people done the exact same with him when he first joined. He got a nice moment with the Super Cup win and for the most part did look a serviceable back up (we were so good that season we'd have still won the league with him playing most games) but he pretty clearly showed he wasn't the best backup we could have got. Plenty on here were saying he starts for most teams in the division, it's a classic case of how fans will so often tend to overrate their own players. If he was wearing a United shirt he'd have been a clown. In reality it was surprising he'd played so often for West Ham, he showed time and again he wasn't consistently good enough to be a decent Prem goalkeeper. Nothing against the fella, it is what it is.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1364 on: November 10, 2023, 12:17:47 pm
Quote from: naka on November 10, 2023, 11:17:22 am
Thought he hasnt developed and really needs a loan spell where he is playing every week .
definitely was poor against Southampton at tail end of last year and has been suspect   in last two EL
games .
I soo want him to succeed but feel that continuing as a no2 is stalling his career .

For his own sake it would have been better leaving permanently or on loan after the League Cup/FA Cup wins in 2022. It's a difficult one for the club as the chance for money was probably there but it would have most likely resulted in us having to downgrade the #2 goalie position when his confidence and form was at its highest. Nobody could have blamed him for trying to make a move happen, either. It really looked like he could go on and play football at a decent level, if not a Premier League starter.

As for a game like the Southampton one, stuff like that will happen. It was his only league game last season and he hadn't played since about January. The game was properly dead rubber, end to end madness and the defence didn't help him because they looked like clowns. I don't think he done anything particularly wrong in the league cup games this season to be fair though, I'd keep him in for LASK but bring Alisson in for West Ham if he struggles there, same goes for Union SG away.

A lot of people are probably thinking it'd be easy to upgrade on Kelleher in the #2 role, I don't think it'd be very easy at all. He hasn't shown his best form in these Toulouse games but there's obviously something in there. Even if he's only here until the summer let's hope we get all we can out of him.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1365 on: November 10, 2023, 12:41:06 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 10, 2023, 10:43:33 am
I can understand why he was overrated by fans, he had a really good first few games for us and really looked the part, great with the ball at his feet, saved a lot of pens, good shot stopper.

He's just on a bad run now and his real level is more apparent, it's just evened out.
We have no idea what his real level is, and we never will when all he's getting are sporadic appearances in a second string team behind an ever-shifting defence. When he was 27 you would have said Emi Martinez's level was the Championship, less than three years later he was being awarded the FIFA Golden Glove.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1366 on: November 10, 2023, 12:43:54 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 10, 2023, 12:41:06 pm
We have no idea what his real level is, and we never will when all he's getting are sporadic appearances in a second string team behind an ever-shifting defence. When he was 27 you would have said Emi Martinez's level was the Championship, less than three years later he was being awarded the FIFA Golden Glove.
It's easier to judge when they get a run of games like Kweev is getting this season. When Martinez got his opportunity, it was obvious that he was too good to be a number 2 and he got a move to Villa straight away.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1367 on: November 10, 2023, 12:47:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 10, 2023, 12:43:54 pm
It's easier to judge when they get a run of games like Kweev is getting this season. When Martinez got his opportunity, it was obvious that he was too good to be a number 2 and he got a move to Villa straight away.
Is Kweev mant to be Kelleher? Name the last time he started three matches in a row. Because Martinez did the same League Cup only stuff for Arsenal several times, and people weren't tipping him to be a Premier League keeper then.
Last Edit: November 10, 2023, 12:49:17 pm by Sheer Magnetism
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1368 on: November 10, 2023, 12:50:57 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 10, 2023, 12:47:42 pm
Is Kweev mant to be Kelleher? Name the last time he started three matches in a row. Because Martinez did the same League Cup only stuff for Arsenal several times, and people weren't tipping him to be a Premier League keeper then.
He has been playing regularly this season, hasn't he? With the Europa League and League cup, he's been getting a game almost every week which is a utopia for a backup goalie.
Last Edit: November 10, 2023, 12:57:29 pm by MonsLibpool
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1369 on: November 10, 2023, 12:59:37 pm
I'm not convinced, we look significantly worse when Alli's not playing, although some of that may be down to the team he's playing in.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1370 on: November 10, 2023, 01:10:00 pm
Really good point on Martinez. Remember him in that 5-5 league cup game with Arsenal. Kelleher made mistakes that night too but he was only a baby, Martinez was in his prime.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 10, 2023, 12:50:57 pm
He has been playing regularly this season, hasn't he? With the Europa League and League cup, he's been getting a game almost every week which is a utopia for a backup goalie.

He's definitely been aided by Europa League football. He'll play less in the second half of the season as hopefully Alisson is in goal for Europe to give us the best chance of winning it. I imagine he'll let Kelleher play all the FA Cup games we get to compensate.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on November 10, 2023, 12:59:37 pm
I'm not convinced, we look significantly worse when Alli's not playing, although some of that may be down to the team he's playing in.

That's definitely true. Although it's unlikely he ever reaches Alisson's level if he played weekly in front of a first choice defence he'd have a much better chance of succeeding, fortunately for him time is on his side and he can probably do that after leaving Liverpool.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1371 on: November 28, 2023, 06:46:15 pm
When this season runs out, he won't be able to say that he didn't have a fair crack of the whip here. Has to take advantage of the opportunities he's getting.  Even if he's eyeing a move, he still needs to perform.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm
He made some very good saves. Great performance.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm
Excellent tonight. Should give him lots of confidence for the next few weeks.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
He had been shaky in his last few appearances, excellent tonight. A couple of very good saves and very confident presence.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
He had been shaky in his last few appearances, excellent tonight. A couple of very good saves and very confident presence.

He looked very cool with the ball at his feet and a decent warmup for Fulham.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm
If he is getting to form, judging by today's performance, it's great for the league too. Brilliant saves, but also some very good reading of the game.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 10:08:21 pm
Well in Caoimhin.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 10:22:41 pm
Well deserved clean sheet for him tonight. Should give him a bit of confidence ahead of his run in the team.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm
He had been shaky in his last few appearances, excellent tonight. A couple of very good saves and very confident presence.
Came to say this but you beat me to it.

Highlight being the Alli special, coming out quickly one on one then sidestepping brilliantly to keep them from rounding him for a tap in.

Last twenty minutes or so he was a one man army fighting for the clean sheet while the majority of the team were looking for a fourth and not keeping things secure. Great intro back into the starting line up ahead of next few weeks.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm
It's funny though, despite some recent doubts and detractors, he's done very well tonight but with little commendation. If he'd played poorly though.  . .
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Reply #1381 on: Today at 12:04:13 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm
It's funny though, despite some recent doubts and detractors, he's done very well tonight but with little commendation. If he'd played poorly though.  . .
Little commendation? There's dozens of posts praising him between the match thread and here, on a quiet worknight after a routine win. Each one literally only singing praises
