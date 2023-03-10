Kelleher should be playing a club that's contending regularly for Champions League, he's at that kind of level. And what such club would be content to rent a first-choice keeper for a season or two? Loaning him out means he bounces from one unsatisfactory club to the next and probably becomes a scapegoat when those teams flounder. It's not a good way to treat a player of his quality unless Alisson has hinted that he might be looking for a new challenge in ~2 years' time, which would be a major bummer if true. Let's hope Pitaluga or one of the other young keepers is capable of taking the #2 role next season because it would be annoying to have transfer resources diverted.



I agree with all of this, but there can be a "right situation" that can satisfy all sides. I'm not sure if Kelleher is at CL-level (though he's pretty good), but European level for sure. You're right about the CL-aspiring teams not going after him. He'd be perfect for Newcastle, but I hope he doesn't go there and the scenario below won't apply. But if you look at teams targeting European football, more precisely Fulham, Brighton, Brentford, which are really close. They could surely use a keeper like that. Would they want to keep him for 2-3 years, loan or buyback clause, why not? What if they buy him for relatively small fee of X million and his buyback clause is Y million in, say 2 or 3 years. There is certainly a (Y-X) value, at which the buying club would deem worth taking the risk of trying for European football for 2-3 years. In the event we want Kelleher back, they will have gotten 2-3 years with a keeper that would help their cause. Should they be successful in that time, they could strengthen other areas of the team. Should they fail, they didn't spend much. And in the event we don't want to buy Kelleher back, they will have gotten a top keeper on the cheap.