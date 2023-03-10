« previous next »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 10, 2023, 12:33:08 am
Kelleher should be playing a club that's contending regularly for Champions League, he's at that kind of level. And what such club would be content to rent a first-choice keeper for a season or two? Loaning him out means he bounces from one unsatisfactory club to the next and probably becomes a scapegoat when those teams flounder. It's not a good way to treat a player of his quality unless Alisson has hinted that he might be looking for a new challenge in ~2 years' time, which would be a major bummer if true. Let's hope Pitaluga or one of the other young keepers is capable of taking the #2 role next season because it would be annoying to have transfer resources diverted.
I agree with all of this, but there can be a "right situation" that can satisfy all sides. I'm not sure if Kelleher is at CL-level (though he's pretty good), but European level for sure. You're right about the CL-aspiring teams not going after him. He'd be perfect for Newcastle, but I hope he doesn't go there and the scenario below won't apply. But if you look at teams targeting European football, more precisely Fulham, Brighton, Brentford, which are really close. They could surely use a keeper like that. Would they want to keep him for 2-3 years, loan or buyback clause, why not? What if they buy him for relatively small fee of X million and his buyback clause is Y million in, say 2 or 3 years. There is certainly a (Y-X) value, at which the buying club would deem worth taking the risk of trying for European football for 2-3 years. In the event we want Kelleher back, they will have gotten 2-3 years with a keeper that would help their cause. Should they be successful in that time, they could strengthen other areas of the team. Should they fail, they didn't spend much. And in the event we don't want to buy Kelleher back, they will have gotten a top keeper on the cheap.
Let's wait for a proper source confirming Keheller is leaving before we start worrying about him leaving.
Have we ever activated a buy back clause before?  I can't think of an example but I'm pretty stupid. Generally they seem to me a selling club fantasy that no serious buyer would accept.
If you do a sell-on clause do you get that off the sale price if you buy him back?

Sell for £30m with a 20% sell-on clause. Four years time he's on offer for £50m and we get £10m back so effectively costs us £10m net. Is that how it works?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 10, 2023, 06:36:37 am
If you do a sell-on clause do you get that off the sale price if you buy him back?

Sell for £30m with a 20% sell-on clause. Four years time he's on offer for £50m and we get £10m back so effectively costs us £10m net. Is that how it works?

Depends on the wording of the clause. Usually no, because it is excluded, but it is entirely possible for the clause to be general enough that any purchase is sufficient to activate the sell on. Each clause is normally attributed a value by the negotiators. A buy-back which didn't exclude the sell-on would be more 'expensive' for the seller and require latitude elsewhere. I am not aware of a case where this has happened unintentionally, as it is a fairly obvious point. Perhaps in the lower leagues.
If true, it's not surprising.  He's found himself in an awkward scenario because of how good he is and being at the same club as the best keeper in the world.  Not sure anyone, let alone Klopp, would blame him for seeking first team football, he deserves it.  He also seems like a top lad, wish him the best of luck whatever happens.
I do believe we are over-rating Kelleher here. He's good, but what's he going to be like playing 38 games in a row for Nottingham Forest?

Danny Ward was brilliant at Aberdeen too, and we got £12-13mill from Leicester for him. £30mill sounds waaay high a price for him. But I guess, I dont have a clue about valuations after what Chelsea did in January.
Quote from: sattapaartridge on March 10, 2023, 02:51:35 pm
I do believe we are over-rating Kelleher here. He's good, but what's he going to be like playing 38 games in a row for Nottingham Forest?

Danny Ward was brilliant at Aberdeen too, and we got £12-13mill from Leicester for him. £30mill sounds waaay high a price for him. But I guess, I dont have a clue about valuations after what Chelsea did in January.

£30m seems very fair, if not a little disappointing. Southampton signed Bazunu from Abu Dhabi for about £15m. He had made a whopping total of 0 appearances for them. Kelleher has won a trophy with us and shown himself to be a very capable keeper at the top level when called upon.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 10, 2023, 03:24:51 pm
£30m seems very fair, if not a little disappointing. Southampton signed Bazunu from Abu Dhabi for about £15m. He had made a whopping total of 0 appearances for them. Kelleher has won a trophy with us and shown himself to be a very capable keeper at the top level when called upon.

CL experience should be a big factor as well.
I thought he'd be off last summer after performing really well in the cups. He's a very good number 2, and if we are to sell him which I think looks likely I think we'll struggle to do better than him but it could work out well for all parties, he goes and plays regular football and we should get a good fee for him, surely no less than 20 million in this market. As mentioned above Bazunu hadn't played and went to Southampton for 15 million (looks like money laundering to me because he's not great by any stretch)

So yeah, I reckon Kelleher goes alongside Adrian, we'll reinvest the money elsewhere through the team and probably find the best goalkeeper available on a free transfer or maybe someone quite cheap.
Quote from: sattapaartridge on March 10, 2023, 02:51:35 pm
I do believe we are over-rating Kelleher here. He's good, but what's he going to be like playing 38 games in a row for Nottingham Forest?

Danny Ward was brilliant at Aberdeen too, and we got £12-13mill from Leicester for him. £30mill sounds waaay high a price for him. But I guess, I dont have a clue about valuations after what Chelsea did in January.
He can do better than Nottingham Forest.
30m would be an absolute snip for Caoimhin. Kepa went for 72 million at same age, and Caoimhin is miles better.

Only goalkeeper of same age and quality right now is probably Donnarumma, and he would go for 100m easily.   

Club better attach a hefty sell-on or buy back clause.
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 10, 2023, 04:58:58 pm
30m would be snip for Caoimhin.

Only goalkeeper of same age and quality is probably Donnarumma, and he would go for 100m.   

Club better attach a hefty sell-on or buy back clause.

You can't compare the two, Kelleher has played 20 competitive club matches in his entire career and he's in his mid-20s.  We all think he's great, but he's not had a consistent run in the team or even had the chance to go through a rough patch.  Think we'll do well to get £30m and the real trick will be to structure a deal that works in our favour should he prove to be as good as we think.
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2023, 05:07:26 pm
You can't compare the two, Kelleher has played 20 competitive club matches in his entire career and he's in his mid-20s.  We all think he's great, but he's not had a consistent run in the team or even had the chance to go through a rough patch.  Think we'll do well to get £30m and the real trick will be to structure a deal that works in our favour should he prove to be as good as we think.

Difference in market value is due to difference in top flight appearances, as you say. 260 versus 20.

But the difference in actual quality is a different matter.

Markets can be imperfect, and sometimes they can give you a gift. Gakpo for 37 million. Caomhin for 30 million.
I think a buy back clause or first refusal might be a sensible option though. Or a cut of any sell on fee. There's just too much potential in the guy to not look to secure some future proofing in his development.
Hes a £50m+ keeper, but no club is gonna pay that for Kweeve unless he gets at least a half season run of league games at the top level. Would love to see him loaned for a season to a PL club. Convinced he could be one of the worlds best and I want him to be our next keeper after Alisson.
Not on the bench today, is he injured?
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March 11, 2023, 11:33:45 am
Not on the bench today, is he injured?

Apparently so, he does seem to pick up quite a few knocks without playing competitively
Wouldn't surprise me if he gets a season-long loan move next season. And I wouldn't be against that as long as we had a recall option inserted if a serious injury was to happen to Alisson.
Its an indicator of his value that every idea to sell or loan him wants to include a buy back, sell on, call back clause. Its like we need to lose him but we dont.
Getting him out on loan for a season or two would be a great experience for him. And once he came back he could be in a really strong position to challenge an aging Alisson for the number one spot. As I have said though, I'd definitely want a recall option inserted into any loan deal, just in case.
Sounds like hes not moving, judging by Klopp stating he expects him to stay in his press conference :)
Great news, homegrown and one of the best no.2's in the league (better than most no.1's). I reckon Klopp's told him he'll get all the Europe League games next season.

Can see why we'd then keep Adrian, a settled keeping trio which clearly is keeping Alisson at the top of his game is all great for next season.
He'll be 25 in November. If the likes of Brentford, Brighton, or Spurs offer him their number 1 spot I can't see him willingly stay here to play Europa League games. I think it's more likely he'll move than stay here.
Klopp say's he cant see Caoimhin leaving this summer  :)
Maybe Caomhin is too loyal to his managers :)
I think he gets the UEFA games.
I guess we're selling Ali to raise transfer funds then. ;D
Quote
Liverpool would likely explore the possibility of inserting a buy-back clause into any deal to sell Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, with there the acceptance that the Ireland international needs to be a number one elsewhere, which he would also jump at. [@adjones_journo]
that's the thing - I am almost sure he is earmarked for sale - and a pretty decent amount expected as well (for our big summer budget)
Logged
He's a journo for The Athletic. Jimbo Pearce retweeted his article.
