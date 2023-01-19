« previous next »
Caoimhín Kelleher

farawayred

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
January 19, 2023, 12:12:12 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 18, 2023, 06:42:29 pm
If we could, it'd be huge surely? I could see that for an U23 or U19 who hasn't proven themselves, you can set a pretty low fee, but we all know how good this fella is, who in their right mind would set a low fee when he has the potential to be top 2 or 3 in the league? What was Kepa, £81 million or something? He's better than him for a start.
Sure, it can be a huge buy-back fee, but it could also be a low sell-on fee. The buying club could think of this as equivalently a 2-3 year loan, for which they get a top keeper and "buy risk" that we won't ask back for him, in which case they win big time. I'm sure that all these aspects can be monetarised in a contract.

Or he can chose to stay here and bide his time. We can promise him both cup competitions plus European group games.
Dr Otto

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
February 22, 2023, 12:29:12 pm
Should probably get a chance in the 2nd leg v Madrid. Will be great experience if nothing else.
DangerScouse

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 09:45:26 am
Apparently leaving in the summer. Best of luck to him, if true. We'll always have great memories of his time here.
tubby

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 09:46:18 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:45:26 am
Apparently leaving in the summer. Best of luck to him, if true. We'll always have great memories of his time here.

Where you seeing this?
BarryCrocker

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 09:56:27 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:45:26 am
Apparently leaving in the summer. Best of luck to him, if true. We'll always have great memories of his time here.

Still got 3 years remaining on his contract. Better be a buy-back or sell-on clause if he moves on.

Kid learnt from Ali so has got some serious pedigree.
Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 09:56:43 am
If that is true, we should put tons of clauses, from "buy-back" to "if he wins the Eurovision..."
stoa

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 09:57:25 am
If it happens, it's understandable. He's too good to be sitting on our bench and just get the odd cup run. Plus he's reaching an age, where he should be the number one keeper somewhere. It's one of the cases though, where I think we should try and keep a way open for him to return in the next few years depending on what Ali's plans are.
BarryCrocker

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 09:59:18 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 09:56:43 am
If that is true, we should put tons of clauses, from "buy-back" to "if he wins the Eurovision..."

As a keeper he's surely got to do a rendition of Johnny Logan's 'Hold Me Now' if he's representing Ireland.
shank94

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 10:04:33 am
Atleast 20 million + buy back valid for 2 years please. He's miles better than the first choice keepers of quite a few PL teams.
GreatEx

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 10:13:22 am
20 million is far too cheap, especially with that contract length. 2 year buy back is no cause for a discount unless Alisson is planning to leave by 2025.
HenderSlav

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 10:25:44 am
Anyone remembers that Péter Gulácsi was once a keeper for us? In recent years, he's always been mentioned as a top10 GK in Europe (source: https://sportsbrief.com/facts/top-listicles/12268-who-top-20-goalkeepers-world/).
AndyMuller

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 10:28:31 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:45:26 am
Apparently leaving in the summer. Best of luck to him, if true. We'll always have great memories of his time here.

Ghost Town will be in here soon telling us all this is what we wished for or some other shit he usually peddles.
DangerScouse

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 10:35:41 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:46:18 am
Where you seeing this?

Not from any reliable source presently but was mentioned by one of the Irish twitter pages.
stewy17

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 10:42:06 am
I think he could get himself a very, very good move when you consider some of the shite keepers in the premier league.

Hope it's not true but I think he probably is too good to be No.2 for much longer, and he's got a great medal collection.
Dim Glas

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 12:01:08 pm
Quote from: HenderSlav on Yesterday at 10:25:44 am
Anyone remembers that Péter Gulácsi was once a keeper for us? In recent years, he's always been mentioned as a top10 GK in Europe (source: https://sportsbrief.com/facts/top-listicles/12268-who-top-20-goalkeepers-world/).

very good goalie. He was here the same time as Pepe Reina I think? He did the round of loans for a bit before signing with Leipzig.

He suffered a ACL tear this season, so is out for the rest of it.
redgriffin73

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 12:15:54 pm
Would be gutted to see him go, especially to another PL club, but he deserves his chance as a number 1.
CraigDS

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 12:28:33 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:15:54 pm
Would be gutted to see him go, especially to another PL club, but he deserves his chance as a number 1.

Inevitable really when you've a keeper of Alissons quality ahead of him. Fingers crossed we insert a buyback in there though.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 12:31:31 pm
He's an absolutely outstanding keeper and a real blow if he leaves to be honest but you can't blame him really when you see rubbish keepers like Pickford getting regular games at premiership level.
El Lobo

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 12:33:59 pm
Hard to keep a quality 24 year old goalkeeper when he might only play three times a season
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 12:34:20 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:28:33 pm
Inevitable really when you've a keeper of Alissons quality ahead of him. Fingers crossed we insert a buyback in there though.

Buybacks are rarely used, and only lessens the value of the deal. A sell on clause however is probably more pertinent.

In any case, if we assume we want to keep Alisson for at least the next 5 years, there is a much greater chance that he would have switched teams by then. I cant see us buying him again within that timeframe.
newterp

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:33:59 pm
Hard to keep a quality 24 year old goalkeeper when he might only play three times a season

This is the correct answer.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 12:44:10 pm
What's the source for him supposedly leaving
PatriotScouser

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 01:18:59 pm
Well, it's logical that he wants to be a first team player and that won't happen here for a good few years yet. He's easily good enough to start for a team like Spurs, Leicester, West Ham and many more. So I don't begrudge him wanting to leave when he's good enough to start for at least 10-12 PL clubs. Just hope we get a fee north of £25m.
jonnypb

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 01:22:24 pm
Hope he doesnt leave, but understand that he wants/needs to play regular first team football. Alisson is 31 this year, but cant see anyone displacing him in the next 4 years.

Loan him out for 4 years, or have a 4 year buy back clause ;D (which I know isnt feasible)
Dazzer23

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 01:29:20 pm
Was just going to say....couldn't a couple of season long loan deals work well for all parties
fowlermagic

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 01:46:41 pm
No surprise really as he has done very well anytime we called on him but a couple of starts here and there is not going to keep him happy as the lad can cement his #1 spot for Ireland and surely join a top 10 team. Considering Irelands other keeper Gavin Bazunu is only 20 but starting a lot more regularly then Kelleher probably said its time to move on. I say we be doing well to get 15m - 20m for him as never #1 for us and top fees for gk are rare.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm
I am not shocked if it is true, but what is the source.

Any sale I would include a buy back clause because he could be a number 1 for us in the future for sure.
plura

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 02:41:47 pm
He is quality and he's homegrown. This should be reflected in his value, anything less than £30m and I'd be questioning the deal. He's a lot better than most current Premier League goalkeepers.
El Lobo

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 02:54:32 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 01:29:20 pm
Was just going to say....couldn't a couple of season long loan deals work well for all parties

Does it? Why?

Alissons 30. I cant imagine wed look to replace him for a good 4/5 years
sattapaartridge

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 02:58:37 pm
We have Pitaluga too don't we? Since Klopp has come in, and probably before, we've actually been blessed with quality reserve keepers. Probably would be worth selling him. Sad to see him leave though, he's done really well coming through, and seems to have a good personality.

I wouldnt baulk at the idea of loaning him out. Say if there was a £10m loan fee, its definitely worth considering if his fee is something like £20-30mill. But it would be more settling for the player to know where his future lies.
Dazzer23

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:54:32 pm
Does it? Why?

Alissons 30. I cant imagine wed look to replace him for a good 4/5 years

I'd be minded to agree, but can you be certain that two years from now with a couple of years first team experience under his belt Kelleher wouldn't be in a position to challenge him?

And if not, well just sell him on then, what have you lost?
classycarra

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 03:23:46 pm
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 02:58:37 pm
We have Pitaluga too don't we? Since Klopp has come in, and probably before, we've actually been blessed with quality reserve keepers.
Very true. Plus Adrian
RJH

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 03:35:25 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 01:29:20 pm
Was just going to say....couldn't a couple of season long loan deals work well for all parties

Does it work that well for Kelleher? He'd have less certainty about his future, and probably a more limited choice of clubs this summer.

And in 2 years time Kelleher would have 1 year left on his contract, so Liverpool were looking to sell at that point they'd be in a poorer negotiating position.
Dazzer23

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 03:51:28 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 03:35:25 pm
Does it work that well for Kelleher? He'd have less certainty about his future, and probably a more limited choice of clubs this summer.

And in 2 years time Kelleher would have 1 year left on his contract, so Liverpool were looking to sell at that point they'd be in a poorer negotiating position.

Maybe not, maybe so. He might like the idea of still being a Liverpool player with the chance of becoming Liverpool No1. in 2/3 years time.

And in the meantime the club can still renew/extend his contract
Samie

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 03:53:52 pm
Alisson has a contract till 2027, when he will be 36.
Coolie High

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 04:04:49 pm
We should let him go out on loan first.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 04:07:46 pm
TepidT2O

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:53:52 pm
Alisson has a contract till 2027, when he will be 36.
July 1st 2027 he will be 34.
GreatEx

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:33:08 am
Kelleher should be playing a club that's contending regularly for Champions League, he's at that kind of level. And what such club would be content to rent a first-choice keeper for a season or two? Loaning him out means he bounces from one unsatisfactory club to the next and probably becomes a scapegoat when those teams flounder. It's not a good way to treat a player of his quality unless Alisson has hinted that he might be looking for a new challenge in ~2 years' time, which would be a major bummer if true. Let's hope Pitaluga or one of the other young keepers is capable of taking the #2 role next season because it would be annoying to have transfer resources diverted.
KloppCorn

Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
Today at 12:52:18 am
Where is Harvey Davies he looked like a solid keeper in the limited time I have seen him.

We should not sell Kelleher unless it’s a high fee like £50million 35m plus add ons. Would also get a buy back clause. Not many teams can afford that. If Alisson drops in form or wants to leave there will be a huge drop in quality. At least Kelleher has proven he is a Liverpool keeper and could do the job if Ali was not available. 
