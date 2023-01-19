Kelleher should be playing a club that's contending regularly for Champions League, he's at that kind of level. And what such club would be content to rent a first-choice keeper for a season or two? Loaning him out means he bounces from one unsatisfactory club to the next and probably becomes a scapegoat when those teams flounder. It's not a good way to treat a player of his quality unless Alisson has hinted that he might be looking for a new challenge in ~2 years' time, which would be a major bummer if true. Let's hope Pitaluga or one of the other young keepers is capable of taking the #2 role next season because it would be annoying to have transfer resources diverted.