No surprise really as he has done very well anytime we called on him but a couple of starts here and there is not going to keep him happy as the lad can cement his #1 spot for Ireland and surely join a top 10 team. Considering Irelands other keeper Gavin Bazunu is only 20 but starting a lot more regularly then Kelleher probably said its time to move on. I say we be doing well to get 15m - 20m for him as never #1 for us and top fees for gk are rare.