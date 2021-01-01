What is it with this type of post and why is it becoming more and more frequent on here? This generalisation of everyone on here wanting something because a couple of people don't agree with your personal opinion. It's a childish way of posting, do you act that this in real life?



I act that this (sic) in both my real life and my unreal life. And also in your real life. Look behind you! Wooooo!Honestly mate, if you've never come across exaggeration for rhetorical effect and to press home a point then you've led a very sheltered life. You don't have to take every word literally.Let me ask you something in return: do you not think it's daft and weird and unsatisfying that after every great performance from this lad his thread here quickly fills up with posts about him leaving?I know some of you are obsessed by what other fanbases think and say (cf the Darwin thread) so even if you don't see this as weird and disrespectful, have you stopped to think how it looks to outsiders popping in to this open forum, which is available to all, to see what LFC fans are saying about their great young player. They come expecting us to be lavishing only praise and glorying in having two great keepers at the same time, at last. Instead..."Oh they're all talking about not being able to keep him. Like they're Southampton or Norwich or something. Not got much faith in their own club or its appeal or the idea of players wanting to stay and play for their manager and their fans and their stadium, have they?"I mean yes, he's a human being with agency (and an agent as well, lol) so he can make up his own mind and maybe he will want to go. But maybe he will want to stay. Either is possible so why are we wallowing in the negative one?I hope this real life post makes things a bit clearer for you