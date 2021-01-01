If there's one thing he's better at than Alisson, it's distribution.



I've been wondering about this too for a while, and what I've decided (based on not a lot) is that I think Caoimhín is more comfortable receiving the ball on both feet - especially receiving it on the move and moving with it while looking for a pass - but maybe Alli slightly wins out on distribution with his feet. And that they're both great throwing it, on the rare occasions there's one on.I think Alli is capable of slightly better distribution in his locker, and is more likely to find his man when he sees a gap long. But I think Alli looks like a beach footballer - as in his kicking technique and follow through is great. And that's the source of his niche of that slightly scooped curler to a fullback on the turn. But also he doesn't have the dribbling technique that you see in a lot of academy keepers these days, because he seems like he specialised early as a keeper (I'm entirely speculating here - but his four or five year older bro is a keeper too).Is it obvious I have a work deadline