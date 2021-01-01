Players move on when they're not playing.

He might feel that winning trophies from the subs bench isn't enough for him,

If Bayern, for example, came in for him to replace Neuer, why would he stay here?



How many players under Klopp have moved on despite not playing? Isn't the transfer thread full of people moaning because players AREN'T moving on?The problem for transfer junkies is that everyone wants to stay at LFC. No one wants to leave except a couple of oddities like Can and Gini. The only players leaving Klopp's gang are mostly those who know they were unwanted. Kelleher knows he's wanted. That he's a vital part of the squad at one of the best clubs in the world under one of the best managers in the worldThat's a bit different from some player at Villa who is not getting a gameLOLWell yes, if Bayern or a club of that level were to call that would be different. But only you and I have suggested such a move. Most people are claiming he'd go to some 'lower' side 'to get minutes'. As opposed to staying at a top side to win trophies. Something not quite right there...can't put me finger on it...