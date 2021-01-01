« previous next »
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 09:44:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:38:30 am
I thought he'd been injured before then and wasn't fit?

Nope. Klopp said Alison was the FA cup GK.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 09:46:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:36:31 am
But he's won every club trophy going barring the Europa League and two of those trophies he was our number one.

You can count on one hand the number of first choice keepers that won that much.  Madrid and Bayern are the only ones I can think of, possibly Chelsea?

Does he really see playing every week as a good thing to have on his wiki page in years to come?

Ooh yeah I conceded a gazillion goals every season but at least I played 🤷

Players move on when they're not playing.  Not all of them do, but a lot of players have ambitions to play consistently.  He might feel that winning trophies from the subs bench isn't enough for him, he wouldn't be the first.

Chances are he backs himself to move to another team and win trophies there.  If Bayern, for example, came in for him to replace Neuer, why would he stay here?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
It's a conundrum. I don't want any players in our squad who are content to sit on a bench but I don't want anyone sitting on the bench who isn't good enough to be in the first team. Kelleher is good enough but something tells me he's not going to wait around for an Allison injury.
Of course we all know that the week he leaves, is the week that Allison get injured.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 09:52:17 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:36:31 am
But he's won every club trophy going barring the Europa League and two of those trophies he was our number one.

You can count on one hand the number of first choice keepers that won that much.  Madrid and Bayern are the only ones I can think of, possibly Chelsea?

Does he really see playing every week as a good thing to have on his wiki page in years to come?

Ooh yeah I conceded a gazillion goals every season but at least I played 🤷
Save yer breath Debs. Loads want him gone so they can say 'I told you so'.

Because players from shit teams move on when they don't get games apparently all players even from the very top sides are desperate to.

It's weird: all players want to join the best clubs, but once there apparently they don't want to be there. Lol.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 09:55:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:52:17 am
Save yer breath Debs. Loads want him gone so they can say 'I told you so'.

Because players from shit teams move on when they don't get games apparently all players even from the very top sides are desperate to.

It's weird: all players want to join the best clubs, but once there apparently they don't want to be there. Lol.

No one wants him to leave, I'd love for him to stay and play as back up to Alisson for the next 10 years but players tend to want to play.  He'll become a better footballer the more games he plays as well.

In an ideal world we'd have another young keeper coming through who can play as back up, and loan out Kelleher so he can get more experience and come back even better.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 09:55:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:26:41 am
Does being a number one somewhere else, winning nothing, mean more than staying as he is?

I don't get it 🤷

Think he's done the cheer leading from the sidelines and "won" it all by 24. He knows Becker is going no where so either he keeps the seat warm and keeps "winning" medals.. Actually don't think he has a league medal as surely needs minimum amount of appearances i thought... Or sees how good he can become. Roy Keane never acknowledged he won the CL as never played in the final so i wonder if Caoimhe thinks the same

Starting to creep on age, 25 next birthday and making around 10k a week. A great salary, compared to 99% of us, but pennies compared to midtable club starting keeper. Probably could make 50k a week if he moves and more maybe so shock and horror he might start thinking about his and eventually his family's financial future
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 09:55:35 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:46:20 am
Players move on when they're not playing.  Not all of them do, but a lot of players have ambitions to play consistently.  He might feel that winning trophies from the subs bench isn't enough for him, he wouldn't be the first.

Chances are he backs himself to move to another team and win trophies there.  If Bayern, for example, came in for him to replace Neuer, why would he stay here?

Sure if Bayern or similar came in for him fair enough but to go to somewhere like Spurs it wouldn't make sense to me.

Anyway let's hope he stays.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 09:57:37 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:44:14 am
Nope. Klopp said Alison was the FA cup GK.

Weird then seeing as he's been keeper for both cups for a while now.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 10:00:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:52:17 am
Save yer breath Debs. Loads want him gone so they can say 'I told you so'.

Because players from shit teams move on when they don't get games apparently all players even from the very top sides are desperate to.

It's weird: all players want to join the best clubs, but once there apparently they don't want to be there. Lol.

Behave, no one wants him gone 🤦
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 10:00:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:52:17 am
Save yer breath Debs. Loads want him gone so they can say 'I told you so'.

Because players from shit teams move on when they don't get games apparently all players even from the very top sides are desperate to.

It's weird: all players want to join the best clubs, but once there apparently they don't want to be there. Lol.

Its like trying to plait fog ;)

He's 24, he's not 25 until November, at some point he's going to be our number 1 keeper and he'll get all the football he wants. Keepers are different, they can play until 40, he's got 16 years left at the top level
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 10:01:39 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:52:17 am
Save yer breath Debs. Loads want him gone so they can say 'I told you so'.

Because players from shit teams move on when they don't get games apparently all players even from the very top sides are desperate to.

It's weird: all players want to join the best clubs, but once there apparently they don't want to be there. Lol.

I used to see this a lot back in Rafa's days yet the mancs during that time had loads of top players sitting on the bench which was "normal" when you're winning everything.

I think it's our subconscious "not allowed to have the best" attitude.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 10:02:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:46:20 am
Players move on when they're not playing. 
How many players under Klopp have moved on despite not playing? Isn't the transfer thread full of people moaning because players AREN'T moving on?
 
The problem for transfer junkies is that everyone wants to stay at LFC. No one wants to leave except a couple of oddities like Can and Gini. The only players leaving Klopp's gang are mostly those who know they were unwanted. Kelleher knows he's wanted. That he's a vital part of the squad at one of the best clubs in the world under one of the best managers in the world

That's a bit different from some player at Villa who is not getting a game

 
Quote
He might feel that winning trophies from the subs bench isn't enough for him,
LOL

Quote
  If Bayern, for example, came in for him to replace Neuer, why would he stay here?
Well yes, if Bayern or a club of that level were to call that would be different. But only you and I have suggested such a move. Most people are claiming he'd go to some 'lower' side 'to get minutes'. As opposed to staying at a top side to win trophies. Something not quite right there...can't put me finger on it... ;)
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 10:07:41 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 10:00:03 am
Behave, no one wants him gone 🤦
Are you saying there wouldn't be a load of swagger here if he were to move on? Place would be dripping with it ;)

It's so weird and kind of disrespectful to the player that 90% [figure for rhetoric effect, please don't waste yer time doing the maths, lol] of conversation in his thread seems to be about him leaving. And yes,I know I'm adding to it, for shame!!!

I mean can't we take it as read that he might want to go or might want to stay and then stop fucking going on about him leaving and start talking about his utter bossness in new and creative ways, instead?
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 10:14:57 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:01:39 am
I used to see this a lot back in Rafa's days yet the mancs during that time had loads of top players sitting on the bench which was "normal" when you're winning everything.

I think it's our subconscious "not allowed to have the best" attitude.
Good point that. Utd, Chelsea, City, Madrid, Barca...loads of top clubs keep players that don't play often. All their squads at times have had at least a couple that make you think "Christ is he still on the books? Could have moved and had a career elsewhere"
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 10:16:51 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:02:52 am
How many players under Klopp have moved on despite not playing? Isn't the transfer thread full of people moaning because players AREN'T moving on?
 
The problem for transfer junkies is that everyone wants to stay at LFC. No one wants to leave except a couple of oddities like Can and Gini. The only players leaving Klopp's gang are mostly those who know they were unwanted. Kelleher knows he's wanted. That he's a vital part of the squad at one of the best clubs in the world under one of the best managers in the world

That's a bit different from some player at Villa who is not getting a game

 LOL
Well yes, if Bayern or a club of that level were to call that would be different. But only you and I have suggested such a move. Most people are claiming he'd go to some 'lower' side 'to get minutes'. As opposed to staying at a top side to win trophies. Something not quite right there...can't put me finger on it... ;)

The difference is that the players who we would like to have shifted haven't really been in demand.  If Kelleher ever does want to leave, there will be a whole bunch of clubs who are very interested in him.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:30 am
Its like trying to plait fog ;)

He's 24, he's not 25 until November, at some point he's going to be our number 1 keeper and he'll get all the football he wants. Keepers are different, they can play until 40, he's got 16 years left at the top level

So using your logic keepers can play until they are 40. That might mean Kelleher will be starting for us at 35 when Allison retires in ten years time. 🤣🤣 So for the next ten years he will be delighted to collect a back up keeper salary around 10k a week while average players are getting five times that. Sit tight Caoimhe you will get the #1 spot just have a little patience only ten years lad.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:26:41 am
Does being a number one somewhere else, winning nothing, mean more than staying as he is?

I don't get it 🤷
If he does well at a mid-table team he'll be first choice at a Champions League club in a couple of seasons and earning multiples of what he is now. It isn't really a choice for any player with a modicum of ambition. People seem to agree he's as talented as Ramsdale. Well, Ramdsale was signed from Sheffield United and looks a good bet to win a league title this year. He's six months older than Kelleher.
Re: Caoimhín Kelleher
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:00:30 am
Its like trying to plait fog ;)

He's 24, he's not 25 until November, at some point he's going to be our number 1 keeper and he'll get all the football he wants. Keepers are different, they can play until 40, he's got 16 years left at the top level

If Keepers play until 40, then that means Alison has 9 years left.  Does Kelleher really want to sit on the bench for another 9 years and not get many games until he's 33? 

I'd be absolutely shocked if he doesn't move on this summer.  Really, for his own career, he should go somewhere else and be the #1 gk. 
